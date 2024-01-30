2024 Audi Q7 Facelift Unveiled; Gets Updated Front-End With Selectable DRL Patterns
By Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
Published on January 30, 2024
- Gets refreshed styling along with a few new features.
- Interior layout unchanged; instruments display updated.
- The facelifted Q7 gets the same set of powertrain options as the outgoing model.
Audi has revealed yet another facelift for the Q7 SUV. This is the first time in five years that the brand’s seven-seat SUV has received a facelift. The 2024 Q7 facelift gets refreshed styling along with a few new features. Abroad, the updated Q7 will be available in three trims – S line, Black Edition and Vorsprung – with four engine options, including a 4.0-litre V8 for the sportier SQ7. While Audi hasn’t commented on an India launch as of now, expect it to be introduced here in the time to come.
Also Read: 2024 Range Rover Evoque Launched In India; Priced At Rs 67.90 Lakh
The facelifted Audi Q7 gets subtle design changes; most noticeable change is to its front-end.
On the cosmetic front, changes are most apparent up front, with the inclusion of revised Matrix LED headlights with darkened surrounds. The DRLs and taillamps can display four different patterns, which can be selected via the infotainment system. Other changes include an updated grille, with new mesh-like patterning rather than the vertical slats on the outgoing model. The SQ7 looks sportier than the standard SUV, complete with an all-black grille and extra black accents all around. Additionally, the SUV also gets newly shaped air intakes. Aside from this, the rest of the SUV’s design remains similar to that of the current model save for new alloy wheel designs and trim finishes.
The SUV's interior has the same layout and now gets a few new features
On the inside, the Q7 facelift has the same layout as the outgoing model, with three screens in total – one for the digital instruments, one for the infotainment system, and a separate unit for the climate control system. As part of the update, Audi is now offering access to a range of new third-party apps on the SUV. The digital instruments display has also been mildly updated and now displays a lane change warning, distance warning, intersection assist, and traffic light info.
Also Read: Audi Delivers 1.9 Million Vehicles In 2023, Up 17% With Strong EV Sales
The Q7 gets the same set of powertrain options as the outgoing model
Standard features on the SUV include adaptive air suspension, Matrix LED headlights, a reverse camera, electrically adjustable heated front sports seats, Audi virtual cockpit, and privacy glass. Opting to have the SUV in the top-end Vorsprung trim will also equip it with HD Matrix LED headlights with Audi laser light, panoramic sunroof, all-wheel steering, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, four-zone climate control, a head-up display, along with front seat ventilation and massage functions.
In terms of powertrains, the 2024 Q7 gets the same options as the outgoing model. These include the 3.0-litre diesel engine on the 45 TDI (228 bhp, 500 Nm), a more powerful 3.0-litre diesel on the 50 TDI Quattro (282 bhp, 600 Nm), a 3.0-litre petrol engine on the 55 TFSI (335 bhp, 500 Nm) and finally, the 4.0-litre V8 on the SQ7 (500 bhp, 770 Nm).
The 2023 Q7 that is currently on sale in India is priced from Rs 86.92 lakh to Rs 94.45 lakh (ex-showroom). When the 2024 model arrives, expect prices to go up by a notable margin.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Audi Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19713 second ago
The 2025 Valkyrie LMH remains on schedule, with on-track testing set for the second quarter of this year.
-16819 second ago
The stripped-down race car will feature in a new competition in Africa.
-16758 second ago
Tata's popular sub-compact SUV has hit the 6 lakh units production mark within a year of reaching the 5 lakh units milestone.
-15742 second ago
The latest update adds three new vehicles to the game along with a few new racing series.
-10586 second ago
Latest patents filed by Honda reveal what seem to be an adventure bike and a scrambler based on the Honda CB350 platform. Will it be able to rival the Royal Enfield Himalayan?
17 minutes ago
About 993 MY2024 Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycles are likely to be affected by the recall in the US with the model made in Japan
47 minutes ago
The latest version of the SUV comes with subtle cosmetic updates as well a longer equipment list
19 hours ago
Norris has signed a new contract with McLaren that will see him stay with the team beyond 2025
19 hours ago
The company has emphasised that the problem has been resolved through an online software update, and owners will be notified by letter starting March 22nd
19 hours ago
A special investigation committee found irregularities in horsepower output certification tests conducted by Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO) for three diesel-engined passenger vehicles.
47 minutes ago
The latest version of the SUV comes with subtle cosmetic updates as well a longer equipment list
20 hours ago
The C3 Aircross automatic gets a new 6-speed torque converter gearbox and 15 Nm of additional torque.
1 day ago
The Creta N Line will arrive as a sportier avatar of the SUV and it could be powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor and feature a range of cosmetic upgrades
4 days ago
Kia has already registered the name Clavis in India, which hints at the possibility of the SUV coming to India.
5 days ago
The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 will be held between 1-3 February 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi.