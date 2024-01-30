2024 Audi Q7 Facelift Unveiled; Gets Updated Front-End With Selectable DRL Patterns

Audi has revealed yet another facelift for the Q7 SUV. This is the first time in five years that the brand’s seven-seat SUV has received a facelift. The 2024 Q7 facelift gets refreshed styling along with a few new features. Abroad, the updated Q7 will be available in three trims – S line, Black Edition and Vorsprung – with four engine options, including a 4.0-litre V8 for the sportier SQ7. While Audi hasn’t commented on an India launch as of now, expect it to be introduced here in the time to come.

The facelifted Audi Q7 gets subtle design changes; most noticeable change is to its front-end.

On the cosmetic front, changes are most apparent up front, with the inclusion of revised Matrix LED headlights with darkened surrounds. The DRLs and taillamps can display four different patterns, which can be selected via the infotainment system. Other changes include an updated grille, with new mesh-like patterning rather than the vertical slats on the outgoing model. The SQ7 looks sportier than the standard SUV, complete with an all-black grille and extra black accents all around. Additionally, the SUV also gets newly shaped air intakes. Aside from this, the rest of the SUV’s design remains similar to that of the current model save for new alloy wheel designs and trim finishes.

The SUV's interior has the same layout and now gets a few new features

On the inside, the Q7 facelift has the same layout as the outgoing model, with three screens in total – one for the digital instruments, one for the infotainment system, and a separate unit for the climate control system. As part of the update, Audi is now offering access to a range of new third-party apps on the SUV. The digital instruments display has also been mildly updated and now displays a lane change warning, distance warning, intersection assist, and traffic light info.

The Q7 gets the same set of powertrain options as the outgoing model

Standard features on the SUV include adaptive air suspension, Matrix LED headlights, a reverse camera, electrically adjustable heated front sports seats, Audi virtual cockpit, and privacy glass. Opting to have the SUV in the top-end Vorsprung trim will also equip it with HD Matrix LED headlights with Audi laser light, panoramic sunroof, all-wheel steering, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, four-zone climate control, a head-up display, along with front seat ventilation and massage functions.

In terms of powertrains, the 2024 Q7 gets the same options as the outgoing model. These include the 3.0-litre diesel engine on the 45 TDI (228 bhp, 500 Nm), a more powerful 3.0-litre diesel on the 50 TDI Quattro (282 bhp, 600 Nm), a 3.0-litre petrol engine on the 55 TFSI (335 bhp, 500 Nm) and finally, the 4.0-litre V8 on the SQ7 (500 bhp, 770 Nm).

The 2023 Q7 that is currently on sale in India is priced from Rs 86.92 lakh to Rs 94.45 lakh (ex-showroom). When the 2024 model arrives, expect prices to go up by a notable margin.