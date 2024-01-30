2024 Range Rover Evoque Launched In India; Priced At Rs 67.90 Lakh
By Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
Published on January 30, 2024
- The 2024 Range Rover Evoque is priced at Rs 67.9 lakh.
- Only offered in the Dynamic SE trim in India.
- Gets both petrol and diesel powertrain options.
JLR – formerly Jaguar Land Rover – has launched the updated Range Rover Evoque in India at a price tag of Rs 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Globally introduced in June 2023, the latest version of the SUV comes with subtle cosmetic updates followed by a longer equipment list. The Evoque will only be offered in the Dynamic SE trim in India with both petrol and diesel powertrain options.
The 2024 Range Rover Evoque gets a mildly updated design
On the cosmetic front, the new Evoque comes with minor changes such as new adaptive LED headlights, a revised grille and new alloy wheels. The SUV retains its signature silhouette. It also gets two new colour options- Corinthian Bronze and Tribeca Blue.
The changes made to the SUV are more apparent on the inside, as its dash now features a redesigned central console with a 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system (as seen on the Velar and Land Rover Discovery Sport). There's a wireless phone charging pad, and the infotainment system comes with Apple Car Play and Android Auto connectivity. Other features include a 3D camera, a new cabin air filtration system and a panoramic sunroof.
The SUV gets a newly designed centre console with an 11.4-inch infotainment system
In terms of its powertrain, the 2.0-litre petrol on the SUV churns out 247 bhp and 365 Nm of peak torque. The diesel on the other hand, makes a peak 201 bhp and 430 Nm of torque. The Evoque will be offered with a 9-speed automatic automatic transmission across all variants.
The Evoque’s rivals in the Indian market include the likes of the BMW X3, Audi Q5 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC.
