Defender, Range Rover SUVs Drive JLR India Sales To 3,582 Units In FY24

JLR India reported its sales numbers for the third quarter of FY 2024 posting a 74 per cent growth. The Tata-owned British carmaker reported total sales of 1,226 units in the October to December 2023 period cementing its third straight quarter of strong sales growth in the country. Sales for the first three quarters of FY2024 stood at a cumulative 3,582 units – up 93 per cent year-on-year.

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “Over the past nine months, JLR's progress in India has been characterised by consistent and substantial growth. Each quarter has shown an impressive year-on-year surge of nearly 100 per cent. The burgeoning order bank and continuous order intake signal a robust demand, underscoring promising future prospects. We are pleased to see that the eagerly awaited Range Rover BEV has generated significant interest among clients across the country, and with our upcoming launches this quarter, we are poised to sustain our remarkable growth trajectory in India."

The Range Rover continues to see strong demand in India.

JLR said that key growth models in the market included the Range Rover and Defender which saw a 250 per cent and 150 per cent increases in sales over the same nine-month period last year. The carmaker also revealed that both models combined accounted for about 75 per cent of the orders received by the brand. Speaking about the order books the company said that the number of orders received had also seen a noticeable jump – up 92 per cent year-on-year.

The brand also said that the updated Range Rover Velar had seen strong demand in the third quarter of FY 2024 with a sales increase of over 180 per cent.

The updated Velar has received a strong response from customers in the third quarter of FY2024

The carmaker also reported a 74 per cent growth in its pre-owned car business for the three quarters of FY2024.

JLR's model portfolio for the Indian market includes a substantial range of SUVs under the Land Rover brand. Models on sale include the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque, Defender, Discovery and Discovery Sport. The Jaguar range meanwhile has seen a reduction in the number of models sold in the market with buyers currently only able to pick between the Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV, the F-Pace SUV and the F-Type sports car.