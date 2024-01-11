Defender, Range Rover SUVs Drive JLR India Sales To 3,582 Units In FY24
By Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
Published on January 11, 2024
- JLR sales grow 93 per cent in April to December 2023 period
- Carmaker reports strong demand for the Range Rover and Defender
- Orders for new models up 92 per cent year-on-year
JLR India reported its sales numbers for the third quarter of FY 2024 posting a 74 per cent growth. The Tata-owned British carmaker reported total sales of 1,226 units in the October to December 2023 period cementing its third straight quarter of strong sales growth in the country. Sales for the first three quarters of FY2024 stood at a cumulative 3,582 units – up 93 per cent year-on-year.
Also read: Listed: Every Carmaker's Highest-Selling Model In India In 2023
Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “Over the past nine months, JLR's progress in India has been characterised by consistent and substantial growth. Each quarter has shown an impressive year-on-year surge of nearly 100 per cent. The burgeoning order bank and continuous order intake signal a robust demand, underscoring promising future prospects. We are pleased to see that the eagerly awaited Range Rover BEV has generated significant interest among clients across the country, and with our upcoming launches this quarter, we are poised to sustain our remarkable growth trajectory in India."
The Range Rover continues to see strong demand in India.
JLR said that key growth models in the market included the Range Rover and Defender which saw a 250 per cent and 150 per cent increases in sales over the same nine-month period last year. The carmaker also revealed that both models combined accounted for about 75 per cent of the orders received by the brand. Speaking about the order books the company said that the number of orders received had also seen a noticeable jump – up 92 per cent year-on-year.
Also read: Land Rover Teases Its First Fully Electric Range Rover
The brand also said that the updated Range Rover Velar had seen strong demand in the third quarter of FY 2024 with a sales increase of over 180 per cent.
The updated Velar has received a strong response from customers in the third quarter of FY2024
The carmaker also reported a 74 per cent growth in its pre-owned car business for the three quarters of FY2024.
JLR's model portfolio for the Indian market includes a substantial range of SUVs under the Land Rover brand. Models on sale include the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque, Defender, Discovery and Discovery Sport. The Jaguar range meanwhile has seen a reduction in the number of models sold in the market with buyers currently only able to pick between the Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV, the F-Pace SUV and the F-Type sports car.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Land Rover Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18970 second ago
Nacho Cornejo secures his second stage win, propelling him to the top of the overall standings, while Ricky Brabec claims the second spot
-14176 second ago
BMW Group India reported sales of 13,303 units under the BMW brand and 869 units under the Mini brand in 2023.
-3551 second ago
The production version of the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class will mark the debut of the new MB.OS in production vehicles.
-958 second ago
A major upgrade within 12 months of customer deliveries commencing is aimed at helping the XUV400 close the gap to the Tata Nexon EV.
-704 second ago
In addition to a new manufacturing facility in Gujarat. Maruti Suzuki also plans to add a fourth assembly line in Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) plant, to produce EVs.
4 minutes ago
The new Lamborghini Telemetry X is a track connectivity concept that will make it to the future super sports cars of the automaker
18 minutes ago
The driver, in his debut F2 season with Campos, secured multiple top 5 qualifying positions and achieved a podium finish in Melbourne
58 minutes ago
The Rs 2,000 crore will be Stellantis’ second major regional investment since it first invested Rs 1,250 crore in 2019.
15 hours ago
Bajwa previously held the position of VP for sales and customer care at Mahindra and Mahindra before parting ways with the company a year ago.
17 hours ago
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire rival is now slightly more expensive than before.
23 days ago
Land Rover says that the special edition celebrates Australia's surfing culture and comes with a custom Land Rover surfboard
1 month ago
JLR India to conduct annual holiday service camp from December 4th-9th at all authorised retailers, offering vehicle check-ups, exclusive offers and more
1 month ago
Just 0.07% of new Range Rovers and Range Rover Sports have been stolen, as per the carmaker.
1 month ago
Jaguar Land Rover, reeling from a $4 billion writedown, a slump in China sales and uncertainty around Brexit, said conditions arent right for it to borrow from the bond market and that its seeking alternative funding. The luxury automaker needs to raise $1 billion within 14 months to replace maturing bonds, while feeding an investment program for electric cars thats burning through cash. To support its needs, JLR could increase a receivables facility or turn to other bank financing, with further options including leasing assets and tapping export credit, Treasurer Ben Birgbauer said in an interview.
2 months ago
TPEML and JLR, both of which are Tata Motors subsidiaries, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for the licensing of EMA for upcoming Tata EVs.