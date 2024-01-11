Login

Defender, Range Rover SUVs Drive JLR India Sales To 3,582 Units In FY24

JLR India reported its best ever sales of 3,582 units in the first three quarters of FY 2024 – a 93 per cent growth over FY2023.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 11, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • JLR sales grow 93 per cent in April to December 2023 period
  • Carmaker reports strong demand for the Range Rover and Defender
  • Orders for new models up 92 per cent year-on-year

JLR India reported its sales numbers for the third quarter of FY 2024 posting a 74 per cent growth. The Tata-owned British carmaker reported total sales of 1,226 units in the October to December 2023 period cementing its third straight quarter of strong sales growth in the country. Sales for the first three quarters of FY2024 stood at a cumulative 3,582 units – up 93 per cent year-on-year.

 

Also read: Listed: Every Carmaker's Highest-Selling Model In India In 2023
 

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “Over the past nine months, JLR's progress in India has been characterised by consistent and substantial growth. Each quarter has shown an impressive year-on-year surge of nearly 100 per cent. The burgeoning order bank and continuous order intake signal a robust demand, underscoring promising future prospects. We are pleased to see that the eagerly awaited Range Rover BEV has generated significant interest among clients across the country, and with our upcoming launches this quarter, we are poised to sustain our remarkable growth trajectory in India."

The Range Rover continues to see strong demand in India.

 

JLR said that key growth models in the market included the Range Rover and Defender which saw a 250 per cent and 150 per cent increases in sales over the same nine-month period last year. The carmaker also revealed that both models combined accounted for about 75 per cent of the orders received by the brand. Speaking about the order books the company said that the number of orders received had also seen a noticeable jump – up 92 per cent year-on-year.

 

Also read: Land Rover Teases Its First Fully Electric Range Rover
 

The brand also said that the updated Range Rover Velar had seen strong demand in the third quarter of FY 2024 with a sales increase of over 180 per cent.

The updated Velar has received a strong response from customers in the third quarter of FY2024

 

The carmaker also reported a 74 per cent growth in its pre-owned car business for the three quarters of FY2024.

 

JLR's model portfolio for the Indian market includes a substantial range of SUVs under the Land Rover brand. Models on sale include the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque, Defender, Discovery and Discovery Sport. The Jaguar range meanwhile has seen a reduction in the number of models sold in the market with buyers currently only able to pick between the Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV, the F-Pace SUV and the F-Type sports car.

# Jaguar Land Rover# JLR Jaguar Land Rover# JLR India# JLR# JLR Sales# JLR Sales India# JLR India Sales
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Land Rover Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Dakar Rally 2024 Stage 4 Report: Nacho Cornejo Takes Command as Honda Dominates While Hero Loses Lead
Dakar Rally 2024 Stage 4 Report: Nacho Cornejo Takes Command as Honda Dominates While Hero Loses Lead
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-18970 second ago

Nacho Cornejo secures his second stage win, propelling him to the top of the overall standings, while Ricky Brabec claims the second spot

BMW Group India Reports Highest Ever Car Sales In 2023 With 14,172 Units Sold
BMW Group India Reports Highest Ever Car Sales In 2023 With 14,172 Units Sold
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-14176 second ago

BMW Group India reported sales of 13,303 units under the BMW brand and 869 units under the Mini brand in 2023.

CES 2024: Mercedes-Benz Unveils MB.OS Operating System with AI Virtual Assistant
CES 2024: Mercedes-Benz Unveils MB.OS Operating System with AI Virtual Assistant
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3551 second ago

The production version of the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class will mark the debut of the new MB.OS in production vehicles.

Mahindra XUV400 Pro Launched With Twin 10.25-Inch Screens; Prices Start At Rs 15.49 Lakh
Mahindra XUV400 Pro Launched With Twin 10.25-Inch Screens; Prices Start At Rs 15.49 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-958 second ago

A major upgrade within 12 months of customer deliveries commencing is aimed at helping the XUV400 close the gap to the Tata Nexon EV.

Maruti Suzuki To Invest Rs 35,000 Crore To Set Up New Plant In Gujarat
Maruti Suzuki To Invest Rs 35,000 Crore To Set Up New Plant In Gujarat
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-704 second ago

In addition to a new manufacturing facility in Gujarat. Maruti Suzuki also plans to add a fourth assembly line in Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) plant, to produce EVs.

CES 2024: Lamborghini Unveils Telemetry X Track Connectivity Concept
CES 2024: Lamborghini Unveils Telemetry X Track Connectivity Concept
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 minutes ago

The new Lamborghini Telemetry X is a track connectivity concept that will make it to the future super sports cars of the automaker

Indian Formula 2 Racer Kush Maini Announces Alpine Formula 1 Test In 2024
Indian Formula 2 Racer Kush Maini Announces Alpine Formula 1 Test In 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 minutes ago

The driver, in his debut F2 season with Campos, secured multiple top 5 qualifying positions and achieved a podium finish in Melbourne

Stellantis To Invest Additional Rs 2,000 Crore In Tamil Nadu Under Citroen Brand
Stellantis To Invest Additional Rs 2,000 Crore In Tamil Nadu Under Citroen Brand
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

58 minutes ago

The Rs 2,000 crore will be Stellantis’ second major regional investment since it first invested Rs 1,250 crore in 2019.

EXCLUSIVE: MG Motor India Appoints Satinder Bajwa As Chief Business Officer
EXCLUSIVE: MG Motor India Appoints Satinder Bajwa As Chief Business Officer
c&b icon By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

Bajwa previously held the position of VP for sales and customer care at Mahindra and Mahindra before parting ways with the company a year ago.

Honda Amaze Subcompact Sedan Gets A Prices Hike
Honda Amaze Subcompact Sedan Gets A Prices Hike
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire rival is now slightly more expensive than before.

Land Rover Defender 90 Pacific Blue Edition Revealed; Limited To 15 Units
Land Rover Defender 90 Pacific Blue Edition Revealed; Limited To 15 Units
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 days ago

Land Rover says that the special edition celebrates Australia's surfing culture and comes with a custom Land Rover surfboard

JLR India Announces Annual Holiday Service Camp From December 4-9
JLR India Announces Annual Holiday Service Camp From December 4-9
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

JLR India to conduct annual holiday service camp from December 4th-9th at all authorised retailers, offering vehicle check-ups, exclusive offers and more

Fewer New Range Rovers, Defenders Stolen Since 2022: JLR
Fewer New Range Rovers, Defenders Stolen Since 2022: JLR
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Just 0.07% of new Range Rovers and Range Rover Sports have been stolen, as per the carmaker.

Jaguar Land Rover Seeks $1 Billion Funding After Shock Writedown
Jaguar Land Rover Seeks $1 Billion Funding After Shock Writedown
loader By Bloomberg Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Jaguar Land Rover, reeling from a $4 billion writedown, a slump in China sales and uncertainty around Brexit, said conditions arent right for it to borrow from the bond market and that its seeking alternative funding. The luxury automaker needs to raise $1 billion within 14 months to replace maturing bonds, while feeding an investment program for electric cars thats burning through cash. To support its needs, JLR could increase a receivables facility or turn to other bank financing, with further options including leasing assets and tapping export credit, Treasurer Ben Birgbauer said in an interview.

Tata Avinya EVs To Be Based On JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture
Tata Avinya EVs To Be Based On JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

2 months ago

TPEML and JLR, both of which are Tata Motors subsidiaries, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for the licensing of EMA for upcoming Tata EVs.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Defender, Range Rover SUVs Drive JLR India Sales To 3,582 Units In FY24
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved