Listed: Every Carmaker's Highest-Selling Model In India In 2023

2023 was an exciting year for the auto industry with many brands clocking record sales figures. The year also saw the introduction of many new models from companies, aimed at different kinds of buyers. While some of them proved to be successful, some established names continued to be the highest-selling vehicles in their respective segments. Here's a look at which car brought in the highest volume for each carmaker, last year.

Swift (Maruti Suzuki)

The Swift's prices currently range from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9 lakh

Unsurprisingly, Maruti Suzuki’s highest-selling model in 2023 was the Swift hatchback, which has been a popular offering ever since its launch almost 20 years ago. The car’s prices currently range from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). The Swift is due for a generational update in 2024, and the all-new car was earlier showcased at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon. The upcoming model has been spotted testing on Indian roads and will feature an all-new design along with a range of new equipment.

Scorpio N (Mahindra)

The Mahindra Scorpio N was the brand's highest-selling model in 2023

The Scorpio N was Mahindra’s highest-selling model in 2023. First introduced in mid-2022, the Scorpio N is sold alongside the Scorpio Classic as a more premium offering. The SUV’s feature list includes automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, six airbags, and ESC. The SUV currently retails for Rs 13.26 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 24.54 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line model.

Hector (MG)

The Hector is currently offered with two powertrain options, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel

MG’s Hector was the brand’s maiden product in India and has since been its most popular offering in the market. While the SUV’s sales have declined over time, it was still the brand’s highest-selling model in 2023. The Hector is currently offered with two powertrain options, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel. The SUV is priced from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kushaq (Skoda)

The Kushaq's prices range from Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 20 lakh

While certainly not the highest-selling vehicle in its segment, the Kushaq has been instrumental in improving Skoda’s sales recently. In 2023, it was the manufacturer’s highest-selling model. The SUV is equipped with features such as ventilated seats, electric sunroof, and cruise control among others. The Kushaq is currently offered with either a 1.0 litre turbo-petrol or a 1.5 litre turbo-petrol engine, with both automatic and manual gearbox options. The SUV’s prices range from Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Glanza (Toyota)

The Glanza was the first car to come out of the brand’s alliance with Maruti Suzuki

The Glanza is Toyota’s most affordable offering and was the first car to come out of the brand’s alliance with Maruti Suzuki. Having last received a facelift in 2022, it was the company’s highest-selling model in 2023. The Glanza is offered with powertrain options- a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a CNG variant. Prices for the hatchback range from Rs 6.81 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Creta (Hyundai)

The Hyundai Creta is due for a facelift in 2024

The Hyundai Creta was once again the brand’s highest-selling model, in 2023. Hyundai is all set to introduce the facelifted version of the Creta on January 16 complete with significant styling changes and a longer equipment list. The SUV is expected to come with a petrol, a diesel engine and a turbo petrol option, similar to the current model. While the prices of the outgoing model of the Hyundai Creta range from Rs 10.87 lakh to Rs 19.20 lakh (ex-showroom), we expect the Creta facelift to be priced at a premium.

Seltos (Kia)

The Kia Seltos had received a facelift in 2023

Kia’s SUV, the Seltos was its highest-selling model in 2023. The Seltos received a facelift earlier in 2023, and now gets an updated design and a range of new features such as ADAS, a digital instrument cluster and dual-zone climate control among other features. The SUV can be had with three different powertrains- petrol, diesel and turbo-petrol, all with a capacity of 1.5 litres. The SUV’s prices range from Rs 10.90 lakh going up to Rs 20.30 lakh for the top-of-the-line version.

Nexon (Tata)

The 2023 Tata Nexon gets a substantially altered design and an all-new interior

After receiving a facelift in 2023, the Nexon was Tata’s highest-selling model for the year. The 2023 Tata Nexon has a substantially altered design and an all-new interior. The vehicle is offered with two powertrain options- a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel with a range of automatic and manual transmissions. The Nexon’s prices range from Rs 8.10 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Triber (Renault)

The Triber's prices range from Rs 6.34 lakh to Rs 8.98 lakh

The Renault Triber was the auto maker’s highest-selling model in India for 2023. The Triber is currently solely available with a 1.0-litre petrol engine in India with both automatic and manual transmission options. The MPV is priced from Rs 6.34 lakh to Rs 8.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Q3 (Audi)

The Q3 is equipped with a 2.0-litre petrol engine that churns out 188 bhp and 320 Nm of torque

Audi’s entry-level SUV, the Q3 has always been a popular offering in India ever since it first debuted over 10 years ago. It was the German automaker’s highest-selling model for 2023. The current model of the Q3 comes with features like a panoramic glass roof, a two-zone climate control system, electrically adjustable seats, a Virtual Cockpit and wireless charging. The SUV is equipped with a 2.0-litre petrol engine that churns out 188 bhp and 320 Nm of torque and comes mated to an automatic gearbox. The Q3’s prices range from Rs 42.77 lakh to Rs 51.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

E-class (Mercedes-Benz)

Prices for the E-class range from Rs 75 lakh to Rs 88 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Mercedes-Benz E-class has always been one of the most popular luxury sedans on sale in India. In 2023, it was the manufacturer’s best-selling model in India. Mercedes-Benz is also set to bring the all-new E-class to India sometime next year. The outgoing version of the E-class’s equipment list includes a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch infotainment display and digital instrument cluster, a Burmester sound system and memory seats among other features. Powertrain options for the sedan include two diesel engines and a petrol engine. Prices for the sedan range from Rs 75 lakh to Rs 88 lakh (ex-showroom).

XC60 (Volvo)

The Volvo XC60 is solely offered with a mild-hybrid, 2.0-litre petrol engine

Volvo’s highest-selling model in 2023 was the XC60. The SUV is solely offered with a mild-hybrid, 2.0-litre petrol engine that churns out 250 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. It is equipped with a 9-inch infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Bowers and Wilkins Sound System, Pilot Assist, and adaptive cruise control among other features. The SUV currently retails at Rs 67.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

Defender (Land Rover)

The Defender is offered in three configurations- 90, 110 and 130 with varying sizes

The Defender, Land Rover’s luxury lifestyle vehicle was its highest-selling model in India in 2023. The SUV is offered in three configurations- 90, 110 and 130 with varying sizes. Prices for the Defender range from Rs 94 lakh to Rs 2.3 crore (ex-showroom).

Taigun (Volkswagen)

The Taigun is offered with two engines- a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol

The Volkswagen Taigun was the brand’s highest-selling model in 2023. The SUV is offered with two engines- a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol, with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed automatic transmission. Its equipment list includes an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated seats, reversing camera, and parking sensors, among other features. The SUV is priced from Rs 11.62 lakh to Rs 19.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

3-Series (BMW)

The 3-Series is currently priced from Rs 60 lakh to Rs 71.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

The BMW 3-Series is the German automaker’s entry-level sedan. For 2023, it was the brand’s highest-selling model in India. The 3-series is currently offered with three sets of engines- a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, a 2.0-litre diesel and a 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-6 on the M340i. The car’s equipment list includes a curved display with BMW Cockpit Plus, a Harman Kardon sound system, and ambient lighting among others. The 3-Series is currently priced from Rs 60 lakh to Rs 71.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the M340i.

Amaze (Honda)

The Amaze is solely offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine

Honda’s best-selling model for 2023 was the Amaze compact sedan, priced from Rs 7.10 lakh to Rs 9.86 lakh. The Amaze is solely offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that churns out 88.5 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. It can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT automatic transmission.