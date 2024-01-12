Login

Audi Delivers 1.9 Million Vehicles In 2023, Up 17% With Strong EV Sales

Audi increased global vehicle deliveries by 17 per cent to around 1.9 million units in 2023
Published on January 12, 2024

  • Audi's worldwide vehicle deliveries rose 17% to 1.9 million units in 2023.
  • Electric vehicle sales surged 51% to 1,78,000 units.
  • Growth seen in Europe, China, USA with Q4 e-tron leading EV mix.

Audi increased global vehicle deliveries by 17 per cent to around 1.9 million units in 2023 compared to the prior year. The growth was driven by strong demand across regions, especially for electric vehicle models which saw sales jump 51 per cent to 1,78,000. Audi views the 2023 sales performance as a robust starting point amidst a potentially challenging 2024. 

 

Also Read: Audi India Registers Best Annual Sales Figures Since 2015


The major markets of Europe, China and the United States propelled Audi's growth in 2023. In Europe, deliveries rose 20 per cent to 7,48,000 vehicles, with a 30 cent increase in EVs. China sales grew 13 per cent to 7,29,000 units. And in the US, Audi achieved record deliveries of 2,29,000, up 22 per cent year-over-year. 

The brand's top-selling models included the Q5 SUV at 3,32,000 units, followed by the A6 sedan at 2,67,000 units and A4 sedan at 2,37,000 units. Audi Sport high-performance vehicle deliveries grew 5 per cent to 48,000 units. The Q4 e-tron compact was the highest-selling EV model in the brand's portfolio. Audi has multiple new fully electric models launching in 2024-2025, starting with the Q6 e-tron reveal in Q1 2024.

 

Also Read: Audi Q8 E-Tron 'Edition Dakar' Debuts With Increased Ground Clearance, All-Terrain Tyres

While encouraged by 2023's performance, Audi acknowledges challenging conditions in 2024 with increased competition in the luxury segment and global economic uncertainties. Profitability will be a priority amidst these headwinds. 


Audi is well-positioned with its electrification push to expand EV options for customers. The automaker views its brand strength and pipeline of new electric models as key advantages in a turbulent year. Customer demand and interest in EVs further fuel Audi's strategic transformation.


 

# Audi# Audi EV# electric vehicles# electric cars# Audi global sales
