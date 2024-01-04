Audi Q8 E-Tron 'Edition Dakar' Debuts With Increased Ground Clearance, All-Terrain Tyres
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on January 4, 2024
- The Dakar edition is based on the Q8 e-tron 55 powertrain
- Buyers can opt for a decal package inspired by the RS Q e-Tron
- Gets all-terrain tyres as standard
Audi has unveiled the Q8 E-Tron edition Dakar, just ahead of the start of the 2024 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. In contrast to the RS Q E-Tron racing prototype designed for the rally, the Q8 E-Tron edition Dakar is available for purchase, featuring a unique livery paying tribute to the Audi RS Q e-Tron Dakar racer. However, the version with this livery will be limited to just 99 units.
It is based on the Q8 e-tron 55 powertrain.
This special edition has added ground clearance and optional decals reminiscent of the Dakar Rally prototype. Other colour options for the Q8 E-tron edition Dakar include Siam Beige Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, and Magnetic Grey.
Also Read: Audi's 2025 Q6 e-Tron Breaks Cover Ahead of Debut In 2024
The Dakar edition is based on the Q8 E-tron 55, and its drivetrain remains unchanged. This means it is equipped with a twin electric motor that powers all four wheels and has a 114 kWh (106 kWh useable) battery pack. In boost mode, it can deliver up to 402 bhp with a peak torque of 664 Nm and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.8 seconds. It also offers a WLTP range of up to 487 kilometres.
Gets all-terrain tyres as standard.
With widened wheel arch extensions and upgraded air suspension providing a 65 mm increase in ride height, this special edition model offers enhanced ground clearance, enabling it to navigate challenging terrain. The standard package also has a roof rack with a 40 kg load capacity, a storage and luggage compartment, and General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres for off-road resilience (buyers will also get a set of regular summer tyres). Moreover, the brand also provides the Q8 E-Tron edition Dakar with a range of eight tyres for improved grip on various surfaces, including gravel, stony terrain, mountain and forest paths, and snow.
Also Read: Audi Plans New ICE RS Models On Separate 'PPC' Architecture
The central touchscreen shows the achieved tilt angles.
On the inside, the Q8 E-Tron edition Dakar boasts a head-up display and the central touchscreen displays the achieved tilt angles. Additionally, when the front doors are opened, the words "edition Dakar" are projected onto the ground. Moreover, the optional Audi Sport stitching package in red is also available which adds coloured stitching to the sports seats, steering wheel, and door armrests for a contrasting look.
Buyers can opt for a decal package inspired by the RS Q e-Tron.
For further added customisation, buyers can opt for a decal package inspired by the RS Q E-Tron, enhancing the Mythos Black metallic body with focused transparencies. There is an optional ambient light package that can also be added with up to 30 colours. Standard features include Matrix LED headlights, tinted sun visors, and a premium S-line interior with contoured sports seats and brushed matte aluminium inlays.
Also Read: Audi R8 Coupe Japan Final Edition: A Farewell with Only 8 Units
