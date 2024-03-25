Audi To Launch 20 New Models By 2025; New-Gen A5 Family, Q5 On The Cards

Hot On the heels of the new Q6 e-tron being unveiled, Audi has announced its product offensive for the next two years, bringing many new models to the market. The automaker has consistently rolled out new and updated models over the past few months, including the Q7 facelift, the new RS6 Avant GT, and the A3 facelift. Now, in its annual report, Audi has confirmed that there's more to look forward to this year.

The Audi Report 2023 confirms that there are 20 new products in the pipeline that will arrive by the end of 2025. Starting the product offensive will be the new Audi A6 e-tron later this year, based on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture. The same platform underpins the new Q6 e-tron and will also underpin the Porsche Macan EV. The new A6 e-tron will be sold as a sedan and a station wagon, depending on the market.



Audi will also pull the wraps off the new generation Q5 SUV, which will get an overhaul and be based on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture. It'll get new engines that will be more efficient and are likely to be the last of the internal combustion engine development before the brand goes full electric by the end of 2033.



The company has also mentioned the next-generation A5, which will replace the A4 in the brand's lineup. Audi will retire the A4 as we know it in favour of the A5 moniker, which will spawn the A5 Sportback as a successor to the sedan. The move is being made to open room for a smaller electric sedan, namely the A4 e-Tron, in the future. The next-generation Audi A5 family is expected to arrive as a Sportback and Avant (station wagon) and will also get the S5 and RS5 derivatives going forward. The company has not confirmed if the A5 convertible or coupe will make it to the next generation.

Audi is also expected to bring the new Q3, Q6 e-tron Sportback, the electric successor of the A8 sedan, and the new Q9 electric SUV, which will take on the Mercedes-Benz GLS.