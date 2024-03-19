Login
Audi Q6 E-Tron Unveiled; Gets 100 kWh Battery, Range Of Up To 625 km

The all-electric SUV has been unveiled in dual-motor, all-wheel drive configuration only, although more accessible variants will join the lineup soon.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 19, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Unveiled in standard Q6 and performance-focused SQ6 guises.
  • Dual-motor, all-wheel drive configuration available at launch overseas.
  • Expect Audi to launch the EV in India sometime next year.

The all-new Audi Q6 E-Tron, has finally made its world premiere. Built on the same PPE platform as the Porsche Macan EV, the SUV has been unveiled in standard Q6 and performance-focused SQ6 forms. While the SUV will be offered in dual-motor, all-wheel-drive spec at launch, Audi has stated that it will roll out more accessible derivatives of the Q6 SUV worldwide as per market demand. Expect Audi to launch the electric SUV in India sometime next year.

 

Also Read: Audi A3 Sedan Facelift Revealed; Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain To Join Lineup

The Q6 E-Tron incorporates Audi's new design language.

 

Visually, the Q6 E-Tron incorporates Audi's new design language and features a split-headlight setup. Its front end is dominated by a large closed-off grille, edgy-looking DRLs and wide front air intakes. The vehicle gets Audi’s all-new active digital light signature which enables the driver to choose from eight different signatures for the DRLs. Thanks to its wide overhangs, roof rails and high ground clearance, the vehicle also has a rugged appearance about it. The Q6 gets tail-lamps linked by a lightbar with six different OLED signatures. The SQ6, meanwhile, has a sportier appearance, with different alloy wheels and red brake calipers.

 

Also Read: Skoda Sub-4 Metre SUV Confirmed For 2025 Launch In India

The Q6 E-Tron gets a 10.9-inch passenger display, aside from the 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit and the 14.5-inch MMI touch display

 

On the inside, the Q6 features a single freestanding panoramic display that consists of an 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit and a 14.5-inch MMI touch display. The infotainment screen incorporates Android Automotive OS as its operating system. Additionally, the vehicle also gets a 10.9-inch passenger display which allows the passenger to stream films/video content or assist with navigation. The steering wheel is also all-new and gets touch-based controls instead of buttons. Customers can also choose to equip the SUV with an optional augmented reality head-up display.

 

Also Read: Audi Q2 Gets Upgraded Infotainment System, More Safety Features For 2024

The dual-motor setup puts out 382 bhp in the Q6 and 510 bhp in the SQ6

 

On the powertrain front, the Q6 E-Tron is powered by a dual-motor setup that makes a combined 382 bhp which helps it go from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 210 kmph. The SQ6 on the other hand, churns out 510 bhp (483 bhp without the launch function) from the same setup and can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.2 seconds, reaching a top speed of 230 kmph. Audi will roll out a single-motor variant of the Q6 in the future with a rear-wheel-drive configuration.

 

Both SUVs get a 100 kWh battery pack. The Q6 has a claimed WLTP range of up to 625km, while the SQ6’s range figures are yet to be revealed. The SUV has a DC charging capacity of 270 kW as standard, which Audi claims will enable it to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 21 minutes. Audi is also likely to release a more accessible Q6 E-Tron with a smaller battery pack.

