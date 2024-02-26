Audi Q2 Gets Upgraded Infotainment System, More Safety Features For 2024
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 26, 2024
Highlights
- 12.3-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit now standard
- Gets new 8.8-inch touchscreen
- All variants now get traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning and rear park assist
The Audi Q2 has received an update for 2024 that brings with it some upgrades to the vehicle’s infotainment system and tweaks to the equipment list. The updated Q2 now packs in Audi’s Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster as standard - it was offered as an option on select variants - as well as receive a larger 8.8-inch central touchscreen atop the dashboard. Audi says it has also updated the on-board active safety systems as well.
Also read: Audi Appoints Massimo Frascella As Head Of Design
Starting with the Audi Virtual Cockpit, the 12.3-inch HD display offers a a range of cutomisations letting drivers switch between different views, including Sport design with red accents or Dynamic design. The displays offer either traditional speed and tachometer dials or a reduced size layout with an almost full-screen navigation map.
Also Read: Audi RS6 Avant GT Unveiled: Quickest RS6 Avant Yet Limited To 660 Units
For the touchscreen, Audi says the new unit is now the centre for all its MMI systems with the old rotary MMI controller replaced by a new storage cubby. The touchscreen features a 1,270 x 720 pixels resolution and supports voice commands and packs in some connected features allowing users to use their smartphones to lock/unlock the vehicle and check fuel levels. The system can further be optioned with Audi Navigagtion Plus adding in Audi Connect services as well as navigation services with high-resolution satellite maps.
Also Read: 2025 Audi S3 Previewed With More Power And Styling Tweaks; Global Debut Soon
Other options include a Sonos premium sound system with 13 speakers and a subwoofer, and the Audi phone box that allows seamless integration of smartphones into the MMI, coupled with signal enhancement for optimal voice quality by leveraging a 5G/LTE signal boost.
On the safety front, the updated Q2 now gets active features such as traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning, and rear park assist as standard across the range.
With a starting price of 28,600 euros (Rs. 25.65 Lakhs approx. before tax), the updated Audi Q2 will go on sale in global markets in the coming weeks.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
53 minutes ago
The Grand Finale in Bangalore was a rousing success as the event drew an unprecedented crowd of over 8000 spectators.
2 hours ago
Is Royal Enfield readying for a double whammy? Two new 650 cc models, the Classic 650 and the Scram 650 have been spied testing together. Looks like 2024 will be yet another happening year for Royal Enfield.
8 hours ago
Built to rival the Tesla Model 3, the BYD Seal, in AWD form, has a total power output of 523 bhp and 670 Nm of torque.
10 hours ago
This move is in line with the broader industry trend towards electric mobility and sustainable practices
1 day ago
The new facility will have an annual capacity of 150,000 units and is expected to create 3,000-3,500 job opportunities locally
Actor Priya Mani’s new Mercedes-Benz GLC is finished in a Polar White shade
1 day ago
Suzuki has introduced the Jimny 5-Door variant in Indonesia, expanding its lineup after its debut in India earlier in 2023
1 day ago
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen faced a relatively subdued performance on harder tires, finishing fourth overall.
The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is now available in Europe
The Ferrari Purosangue is the brand's first SUV, which now arrives in India at Boopesh Reddy's Bren Garage
11 days ago
Frascella’s most recent role was as Head of Design for Jaguar Land Rover.
11 days ago
Compared to its predecessor, the latest Audi S3 will get a host of cosmetic and mechanical updates
27 days ago
Abroad, the 2024 Audi Q7 facelift will be available in three trims with four engine options
1 month ago
Total deliveries were up 12 per cent year-over-year to 9.24 million units
1 month ago
Audi increased global vehicle deliveries by 17 per cent to around 1.9 million units in 2023