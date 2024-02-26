Login

Audi Q2 Gets Upgraded Infotainment System, More Safety Features For 2024

The Q2 now packs in Audi's Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster as standard and gets a new 8.8-inch touchscreen.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 26, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • 12.3-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit now standard
  • Gets new 8.8-inch touchscreen
  • All variants now get traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning and rear park assist

The Audi Q2 has received an update for 2024 that brings with it some upgrades to the vehicle’s infotainment system and tweaks to the equipment list. The updated Q2 now packs in Audi’s Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster as standard - it was offered as an option on select variants - as well as receive a larger 8.8-inch central touchscreen atop the dashboard. Audi says it has also updated the on-board active safety systems as well.

 

Also read: Audi Appoints Massimo Frascella As Head Of Design
 

 

Starting with the Audi Virtual Cockpit, the 12.3-inch HD display offers a a range of cutomisations letting drivers switch between different views, including Sport design with red accents or Dynamic design. The displays offer either traditional speed and tachometer dials or a reduced size layout with an almost full-screen navigation map.


 Also Read: Audi RS6 Avant GT Unveiled: Quickest RS6 Avant Yet Limited To 660 Units

 

For the touchscreen, Audi says the new unit is now the centre for all its MMI systems with the old rotary MMI controller replaced by a new storage cubby. The touchscreen features a 1,270 x 720 pixels resolution and supports voice commands and packs in some connected features allowing users to use their smartphones to lock/unlock the vehicle and check fuel levels. The system can further be optioned with Audi Navigagtion Plus adding in Audi Connect services as well as navigation services with high-resolution satellite maps.
 

 

Also Read: 2025 Audi S3 Previewed With More Power And Styling Tweaks; Global Debut Soon

 

Other options include a Sonos premium sound system with 13 speakers and a subwoofer, and the Audi phone box that allows seamless integration of smartphones into the MMI, coupled with signal enhancement for optimal voice quality by leveraging a 5G/LTE signal boost.
 

On the safety front, the updated Q2 now gets active features such as traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning, and rear park assist as standard across the range.
 

With a starting price of 28,600 euros (Rs. 25.65 Lakhs approx. before tax), the updated Audi Q2 will go on sale in global markets in the coming weeks.

