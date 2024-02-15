Audi Appoints Massimo Frascella As Head Of Design
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 15, 2024
Highlights
- Massimo Frascella takes over from Marc Lichte
- Frascella previously held positions at Ford Motor Company and Kia
- Officially to join on June 1
Audi has appointed Massimo Frascella as the new Head of Design, succeeding Marc Lichte, effective June 1. Frascella, a graduate of the Istituto d`Arte Applicata and Design in Turin, started his career at Stile Bertone and held positions at Ford Motor Company and Kia. His most recent role was as Head of Design for Jaguar Land Rover.
Also Read: Audi RS6 Avant GT Unveiled: Quickest RS6 Avant Yet Limited To 660 Units
Massimo Frascella takes over from Marc Lichte.
Under Frascella's leadership, Audi anticipates significant changes in the design and functionality of its vehicles across all segments. To streamline its focus, the company has reorganised its design department to report directly to the Chairman of the Board of Management.
Frascella takes over from Marc Lichte, who has led Audi Design since 2014. Lichte, hailing from Arnsberg/Sauerland, Germany, joined Audi from Volkswagen AG, where he oversaw the Exterior Design Studio. During his tenure, Audi introduced new models and ventured into electric vehicles with the Audi e-tron series and the Q4 model family.
Also Read: 2025 Audi S3 Previewed With More Power And Styling Tweaks; Global Debut Soon
Frascella previously held positions at Ford Motor Company and Kia.
Massimo Frascella: “Joining Audi is a very special moment for me. I am deeply honoured to assume the role of Chief Creative Officer and to guide such a talented team in shaping the future of the brand to new heights of innovation and distinction. I believe in the emotional power of design to inspire, connect, and drive change, and I am here to nurture and promote creativity as the beating heart of our brand."
