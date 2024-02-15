Login

Audi Appoints Massimo Frascella As Head Of Design

Frascella’s most recent role was as Head of Design for Jaguar Land Rover.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Massimo Frascella takes over from Marc Lichte
  • Frascella previously held positions at Ford Motor Company and Kia
  • Officially to join on June 1

Audi has appointed Massimo Frascella as the new Head of Design, succeeding Marc Lichte, effective June 1. Frascella, a graduate of the Istituto d`Arte Applicata and Design in Turin, started his career at Stile Bertone and held positions at Ford Motor Company and Kia. His most recent role was as Head of Design for Jaguar Land Rover.

 

Also Read: Audi RS6 Avant GT Unveiled: Quickest RS6 Avant Yet Limited To 660 Units

 

Massimo Frascella takes over from Marc Lichte. 

 

Under Frascella's leadership, Audi anticipates significant changes in the design and functionality of its vehicles across all segments. To streamline its focus, the company has reorganised its design department to report directly to the Chairman of the Board of Management.

 

Frascella takes over from Marc Lichte, who has led Audi Design since 2014. Lichte, hailing from Arnsberg/Sauerland, Germany, joined Audi from Volkswagen AG, where he oversaw the Exterior Design Studio. During his tenure, Audi introduced new models and ventured into electric vehicles with the Audi e-tron series and the Q4 model family.

 

Also Read: 2025 Audi S3 Previewed With More Power And Styling Tweaks; Global Debut Soon

 

Frascella previously held positions at Ford Motor Company and Kia. 

 

Massimo Frascella: “Joining Audi is a very special moment for me. I am deeply honoured to assume the role of Chief Creative Officer and to guide such a talented team in shaping the future of the brand to new heights of innovation and distinction. I believe in the emotional power of design to inspire, connect, and drive change, and I am here to nurture and promote creativity as the beating heart of our brand."

 

# Audi# Audi Cars# Massimo Frascella# Audi's Head Of Design# Cars# Auto Industry
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Audi Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Yamaha Recalls Over Three Lakh Scooters; Biggest Recall For Company In India
Yamaha Recalls Over Three Lakh Scooters; Biggest Recall For Company In India
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9860 second ago

Over 3 lakh units of Yamaha’s 125 cc hybrid scooters have been recalled in India, owing to an issue with the front brake lever.

Nissan Juke Facelift Debuts With Revised Interior, More Tech
Nissan Juke Facelift Debuts With Revised Interior, More Tech
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-5276 second ago

The updated Juke also gets a new N-Sport trim featuring a new yellow paint scheme with yellow Alcantar inserts within the cabin for a sportier look.

Hyundai Now Has Over 10 Ultra-Fast EV Charging Stations Across India
Hyundai Now Has Over 10 Ultra-Fast EV Charging Stations Across India
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

6 minutes ago

The carmaker has set up 11 ultra-fast charging stations, each equipped with three chargers of different capacities.

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ Limited Edition Revealed
Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ Limited Edition Revealed
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

53 minutes ago

Compared to the standard A 45 S, the Limited Edition features a new paint finish, unique graphics and new forged wheels. The Night and Aerodynamics packs are also offered as standard.

2025 Audi S3 Previewed With More Power And Styling Tweaks; Global Debut Soon
2025 Audi S3 Previewed With More Power And Styling Tweaks; Global Debut Soon
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Compared to its predecessor, the latest Audi S3 will get a host of cosmetic and mechanical updates

Nissan Magnite Long-Term Final Report: The Service Centre Visit
Nissan Magnite Long-Term Final Report: The Service Centre Visit
c&b icon By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Our time with the long-term Nissan Magnite concluded with a routine visit to the service centre and this is how it went

Hero Mavrick 440: Top 5 Highlights
Hero Mavrick 440: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The brand's first middleweight motorcycle is available in three variants with introductory prices starting at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Reveals New Livery For i20 N WRC Rally Car
Hyundai Reveals New Livery For i20 N WRC Rally Car
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The new Hyundai WRC livery pays tribute to 10 years of the automaker's ‘N’ road car performance brand.

Maruti Suzuki CTO CV Raman Shortlisted For World Car Person 2024 Award
Maruti Suzuki CTO CV Raman Shortlisted For World Car Person 2024 Award
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The list of final nominees includes Red Bull Racing CTO Adrian Newey, Porsche GT Product Line Director Andreas Preuninger and Volvo interior design head Lisa Reeves.

Stellantis To Adopt North American Charging Standard For Select Future EVs
Stellantis To Adopt North American Charging Standard For Select Future EVs
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Stellantis says that select EVs in its line-up will use the SAE J3400 charging system with its upcoming vehicle charging joint venture Ionna supporting both CCS and J3400 charging standards.

2025 Audi S3 Previewed With More Power And Styling Tweaks; Global Debut Soon
2025 Audi S3 Previewed With More Power And Styling Tweaks; Global Debut Soon
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Compared to its predecessor, the latest Audi S3 will get a host of cosmetic and mechanical updates

2024 Audi Q7 Facelift Unveiled; Gets Updated Front-End With Selectable DRL Patterns
2024 Audi Q7 Facelift Unveiled; Gets Updated Front-End With Selectable DRL Patterns
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

16 days ago

Abroad, the 2024 Audi Q7 facelift will be available in three trims with four engine options

Volkswagen Group Deliveries Grew 12 Per Cent In 2023 With Strong Uptake of Electric Vehicles
Volkswagen Group Deliveries Grew 12 Per Cent In 2023 With Strong Uptake of Electric Vehicles
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Total deliveries were up 12 per cent year-over-year to 9.24 million units

Audi Delivers 1.9 Million Vehicles In 2023, Up 17% With Strong EV Sales
Audi Delivers 1.9 Million Vehicles In 2023, Up 17% With Strong EV Sales
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Audi increased global vehicle deliveries by 17 per cent to around 1.9 million units in 2023

Listed: Every Carmaker's Highest-Selling Model In India In 2023
Listed: Every Carmaker's Highest-Selling Model In India In 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Here is a list of the highest-selling models in 2023 from each carmaker in India

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Audi Appoints Massimo Frascella As Head Of Design
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved