Audi RS6 Avant GT Unveiled: Quickest RS6 Avant Yet Limited To 660 Units
By Yash Sunil
1 mins read
Published on February 6, 2024
- The RS6 Avant GT is limited to just 660 units globally
- It pays homage to the iconic Audi 90 Quattro IMSA GTO race car from the late 1980s and early 1990s
- This limited-run RS6 Avant gets twin spoilers, special wheels, and plenty of carbon fibre
Yes, supercars are fun, but there is something special about uber-fast family vehicles, especially fast station wagons! And, really, there is only one manufacturer catering to this demand, Audi, with the RS6 Avant. But now, the German automaker has upped the ante with an ultra-quick GT model.
The design of the RS6 Avant GT draws inspiration from the legendary Audi 90 Quattro IMSA GTO race car
Powering the Avant GT is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 motor that produces 621 bhp and 850 Nm of torque. Thanks to the light-weighting measures and aero tweaks, the GT can go from 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds, and 0-200 kmph in 11.5 seconds – a full 1.5 seconds quicker than the RS6 Avant Performance. The top speed is 305 kmph.
The fast wagon gets a new grille, and the air intake is now finished in gloss black
The RS6 Avant GT, with a 10-millimetre ride height reduction thanks to its adjustable coilover suspension, is said to enhance handling over the standard vehicle. Moreover, the GT also gets stiffer stabiliser bars, three-way electronically adjustable dampers, an updated differential and stickier Continental Sport Contact 7 tyres.
The design of the RS6 Avant GT draws inspiration from the legendary Audi 90 Quattro IMSA GTO race car. The Avant GT's bonnet and front fenders are made of carbonfibre; there's a new grille, and the air intake is now finished in gloss black. There's also a more aggressive front splitter.
The Avant GT comes with Audi's RS Design Package Plus as standard for the interior
The special-edition wagon will be offered with exclusive decals; it gets the iconic red, white and black Audi racing livery and 22-inch alloy wheels finished in white. Although this livery will only be offered to customers from the US, other markets will have a choice of paint options.
The Avant GT comes with Audi's RS Design Package Plus as standard. That means the black interior is heavily accented with red and copper stitching in places such as the steering wheel, centre console, armrests, and floor mats. Audi kept the carbonfibre theme going for the interior, swapping the standard front seats of the RS6 Avant Performance for carbonfibre bucket seats.
The RS6 Avant GT is limited to only 660 units globally
Unlike the standard RS6 Avant Performance, which is manufactured entirely on the production line, the final assembly of the Avant GT is carried out by hand. Production for the RS6 Avant GT is being limited globally to 660 units.
