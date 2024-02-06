Login

Audi RS6 Avant GT Unveiled: Quickest RS6 Avant Yet Limited To 660 Units

The RS6 Avant GT draws inspiration from an earlier concept and features carbon fiber components as well as an upgraded engine
Calendar-icon

By Yash Sunil

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 6, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • The RS6 Avant GT is limited to just 660 units globally
  • It pays homage to the iconic Audi 90 Quattro IMSA GTO race car from the late 1980s and early 1990s
  • This limited-run RS6 Avant gets twin spoilers, special wheels, and plenty of carbon fibre

Yes, supercars are fun, but there is something special about uber-fast family vehicles, especially fast station wagons! And, really, there is only one manufacturer catering to this demand, Audi, with the RS6 Avant. But now, the German automaker has upped the ante with an ultra-quick GT model.

 

Also Read: 2024 Audi Q7 Facelift Unveiled; Gets Updated Front-End With Selectable DRL Patterns

The design of the RS6 Avant GT draws inspiration from the legendary Audi 90 Quattro IMSA GTO race car

 

Powering the Avant GT is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 motor that produces 621 bhp and 850 Nm of torque. Thanks to the light-weighting measures and aero tweaks, the GT can go from 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds, and 0-200 kmph in 11.5 seconds – a full 1.5 seconds quicker than the RS6 Avant Performance. The top speed is 305 kmph.

 

The fast wagon gets a new grille, and the air intake is now finished in gloss black

 

The RS6 Avant GT, with a 10-millimetre ride height reduction thanks to its adjustable coilover suspension, is said to enhance handling over the standard vehicle. Moreover, the GT also gets stiffer stabiliser bars, three-way electronically adjustable dampers, an updated differential and stickier Continental Sport Contact 7 tyres.

 

Also Read: Audi Delivers 1.9 Million Vehicles In 2023, Up 17% With Strong EV Sales

 

The design of the RS6 Avant GT draws inspiration from the legendary Audi 90 Quattro IMSA GTO race car. The Avant GT's bonnet and front fenders are made of carbonfibre; there's a new grille, and the air intake is now finished in gloss black. There's also a more aggressive front splitter.

 

The Avant GT comes with Audi's RS Design Package Plus as standard for the interior

 

The special-edition wagon will be offered with exclusive decals; it gets the iconic red, white and black Audi racing livery and 22-inch alloy wheels finished in white. Although this livery will only be offered to customers from the US, other markets will have a choice of paint options. 

 

The Avant GT comes with Audi's RS Design Package Plus as standard. That means the black interior is heavily accented with red and copper stitching in places such as the steering wheel, centre console, armrests, and floor mats. Audi kept the carbonfibre theme going for the interior, swapping the standard front seats of the RS6 Avant Performance for carbonfibre bucket seats.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen AG, Audi, Porsche and Scout To Adopt Tesla’s NACS Ports From 2025

The RS6 Avant GT is limited to only 660 units globally 

 

Unlike the standard RS6 Avant Performance, which is manufactured entirely on the production line, the final assembly of the Avant GT is carried out by hand. Production for the RS6 Avant GT is being limited globally to 660 units.

# Audi RS6 Avant GT# Audi RS6 Avant# RS6 Avant GT# Audi RS6 Avant Performance# RS6 GT# Audi RS6 Station Wagon# Station Wagons# Performance cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Audi Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Lucid Air Police Car Revealed For Saudi Arabia With Drone Carrier
Lucid Air Police Car Revealed For Saudi Arabia With Drone Carrier
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-14790 second ago

The Lucid Air gets a police makeover as Saudi Arabia invests in a green future

Yamaha Acquires Stake In Electric Two-Wheeler Startup River With Over $20 Million Investment
Yamaha Acquires Stake In Electric Two-Wheeler Startup River With Over $20 Million Investment
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-7991 second ago

Bengaluru-based River has raised a total of $40 million (Rs 333 crore) in its Series B round led by Yamaha and existing investors.

Toyota Unveils 2024 Hilux Facelift With Mild-Hybrid System
Toyota Unveils 2024 Hilux Facelift With Mild-Hybrid System
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-6414 second ago

The Hilux is expected to be first launched in Australia and Toyota might bring the facelifted Hilux to India as well

Kia Seltos Facelift Racks Up 1 Lakh Bookings
Kia Seltos Facelift Racks Up 1 Lakh Bookings
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-493 second ago

The facelifted Seltos was launched in July 2023 with prices ranging from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Indian Playback Singer Shaan Takes Delivery Of Mercedes-Benz EQS
Indian Playback Singer Shaan Takes Delivery Of Mercedes-Benz EQS
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is priced at Rs 1.67 crore and was the brand’s first locally assembled electric vehicle for the Indian market

Tesla Model Y To Dethrone Toyota Corolla As World’s Best-Selling Car In 2023: Report
Tesla Model Y To Dethrone Toyota Corolla As World’s Best-Selling Car In 2023: Report
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

Tesla sold 1.23 million units of the Model Y worldwide, followed by the Toyota RAV4 and Corolla at 1.07 million and 1.01 million respectively.

Yamaha YZF-R9 Likely To Be Introduced; To Replace R6
Yamaha YZF-R9 Likely To Be Introduced; To Replace R6
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

Latest confirmation comes from World Supersport paddock that the four-cylinder R6 will be replaced by a three-cylinder R9 by the end of the year.

Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) Variant Launched At Rs 8.73 Lakh
Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) Variant Launched At Rs 8.73 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The i20 Sportz (O) variant costs RS 35,000 more than the standard Sportz variant and offers three additional features over the standard variant

Land Rover Has A Waiting List Of 16,000 Buyers Already For Range Rover Electric SUV
Land Rover Has A Waiting List Of 16,000 Buyers Already For Range Rover Electric SUV
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

Range Rover Electric has created quite a buzz, with more than 16,000 customers signed up for the waiting list since December 2023.

What Is The Ducati Desmo450 MX?
What Is The Ducati Desmo450 MX?
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

Ducati’s new motocross bike is a prototype racer called the Desmo450 MX, which opens up a new off-road chapter for the Italian brand.

Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance Debuts With 804 bhp V8 PHEV Powertrain
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance Debuts With 804 bhp V8 PHEV Powertrain
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The latest AMG SL variant amps up the power with an uprated twin-turbo V8 and strong hybrid tech.

Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spotted Testing At The Nurbugring
Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spotted Testing At The Nurbugring
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

2 months ago

With the launch slated for 2024, the Lamborghini Urus PHEV was spotted testing at the gruelling Nurburgring race track.

Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic Review: Same Madness In A Smaller Package
Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic Review: Same Madness In A Smaller Package
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

2 months ago

The new Mercedes-AMG C 43 is bolder, more powerful and promises to offer better performance than its predecessor, despite having a smaller engine. So, can it live up to those claims? Let’s find out!

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Sedan Launched In India At Rs 98 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Sedan Launched In India At Rs 98 Lakh
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

3 months ago

The new C 43 is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol producing up to 408 bhp.

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Debuts At IAA 2023
New Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Debuts At IAA 2023
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

5 months ago

Mercedes' new-gen high-riding E-class estate gets all-wheel drive, standard-fit air suspension, and some off-road-centric features.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Audi RS6 Avant GT Unveiled: Quickest RS6 Avant Yet Limited To 660 Units
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved