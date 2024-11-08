Login
2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Review: As Mad As Ever!

The new Mercedes-AMG G 63 (W465) packs in the same 4.0-litre V8 biturbo but now gets mild-hybrid tech and a range of features offered for the first time.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

7 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 8, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The 2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 or W465 replaces the W463
  • G 63 gets a touchscreen display, keyless entry, AMG ride control for the first time
  • The AMG G 63 gets a Race Start Mode for the first time as well

Imagine zooming past other cars on the road, accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in just under 4.5 seconds. Now, imagine doing the same in an SUV that weighs over 2.6 tonnes. Well, very few SUVs can do that, right? Well, I recently got a chance to drive one such SUV, and it’s a vehicle that has a legacy which almost supersedes the brand that created it. Yes, I am talking about the iconic G-Wagen, and more specifically the new, 2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63.

 

The Looks!

 

Mercedes Benz AMG G63 Web 29

 

Now, the G-Wagen has been in existence for about 45 years now, and this particular one, the W465, is officially the new-generation SUV that replaces the older W463 model, however, technically it’s simply a facelift. Having said that what will make others turn around and look at you is this iconic design, which has evolved over the years. 

 

Mercedes Benz AMG G63 Web 30

 

The boxy, tank-like shape has been retained, and so are the round headlights with the fender lamps, but what’s new is the front bumper which comes with larger intakes with vertical slats, which make the front a bit more imposing. But this is an AMG, and what truly adds to its character are the 22-inch dual-tone AMG wheels.

 

Also Read: 2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 3.60 Crore

 

Mercedes Benz AMG G63 Web 27

 

Mercedes also offers a host of customisation options under its Manufaktur programme, and the SUV with me came with some of those special accessories as well. Be it the blacked-out bits (Mercedes star and AMG badges) courtesy of the ‘AMG Night Package II’ or the carbon fibre treatment given to the bumper inserts and spare wheel cover as part of the ‘AMG Exterior Carbon Fibre Package’. More carbon fibre elements can be seen on the side protectors, ORVM coves and other bits. 

 

Mercedes Benz AMG G63 Web 31

 

What’s also new with the new G63 is that now it finally gets Mercedes’ KEYLESS GO function for keyless entry. And it has been achieved by replacing the iconic plastic door handles with an all-metal construction. It’s still a push-button design but the keyless entry does improve the convenience factor. 

 

Also read: 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Debuts With New Hybrid Engines, More Tech

 

Cabin & Features 

 

Mercedes Benz AMG G63 Web 9

 

The cabins of AMG cars look best in either black or red, and here you get both, yes, all-black interior with red accents the classic telltale of a sporty car. In fact, the seat upholstery you see here is called Red Pepper and you get it with the G 63 for the first time. You’ll also find contrast red stitching on the leather-wrapped dashboard and things to the AMG Manufaktur package, more carbon fibre treatment for the grab handle, dashboard inserts and centre console. 

 

Mercedes Benz AMG G63 Web 10

 

However, the big update here is the fact that now the G-Wagen finally comes with a touchscreen infotainment system. And yes, this is for the first time. This also means the latest-gen MBUX is on offer, so all the connectivity suits are on offer, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. And it’s paired with an 18-speaker 3D surround sound system from Burmester, again for the first time. 

 

Mercedes Benz AMG G63 Web 11

 

You also get 64 colours of ambient lighting, an AMG-style steering wheel with capacity control and quick access dials, and yes, a fully digital cluster with multiple theme packs, and a head-up display. 

 

Mercedes Benz AMG G63 Web 17

 

To further elevate the comfort levels, the front seats offer ventilation, heating and massage functions along with power adjustability. With some fast-charging USB ports, you also get a wireless phone charger, while at the rear you get Mercedes’ entertainment pack featuring two 11.6-inch displays for multimedia use and other functions.

 

Mercedes Benz AMG G63 Web 8

 

And if you are a fan of sunroofs, that’s on offer too. While I don’t see the practicality of this, the SUV I had, also came with the optional cherry luggage compartment floor with oak inlays. 

 

Mercedes Benz AMG G63 Web 36

Also Read: New Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E-Performance India Launch On November 12

 

Safety 

 

When safety is concerned, here you get the works. From multiple airbags to ISOFIX, and 360-degree view cameras to driver assistance systems or ADAS functions all are present. Functions like active lane keep assist, blind spot assist, active steering assist and more are on offer, and yes, you can switch them off. Which you’ll probably need to do if you plan to take this bad boy off-road. 

 

Off-Road Capability 

 

Mercedes Benz AMG G63 Web 31

 

Speaking of going off-road, with the new G63, things have become a bit easier. Now all the information can be seen both on the driver, as well as the central multimedia displays. Plus, with off-road mode gives you information about - vehicle positioning, compass, altitude, steering angle, tyre pressure, and temperature. The system also shows you the status of the differential locks, while the "Transparent Hood" function helps you better navigate obstacles underneath the SUV. 

 

Now, I did not have enough time to test its off-road capabilities, however, the AMG G 63’s on-road performance is more interesting. 

 

Performance & Dynamics

 

Mercedes Benz AMG G63 Web 22

 

While the G-Wagen itself needs nothing to stand out, when it comes to the G 63, it’s the V8 bi-turbo engine that grabs all the attention. The 4.0-litre mill is the same engine as before, and it even offers you the same output – about 577 bhp, and a monstrous 850 Nm of peak torque. What has changed now is that it gets mild hybrid tech - a 48V electrical system with an integrated starter generator, which lessens the turbo lag, and helps improve fuel efficiency as well. Well, somewhat. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E200 LWB Review

 

Mercedes Benz AMG G63 Web 5

 

Talking about the boost you get here, well, how does some extra 20 bhp and 200 Nm of torque sound? Well, before you get all excited, it’s only available for a short duration, this is what helps minimise that turbo lag. However, what’s more exciting here is that now, for the first time, the G 63 also gets a race start mode. 

 

Mercedes Benz AMG G63 Web 1

 

In simple words, you get a launch control function now, and that is essentially what helps you achieve the 0-100 kmph acceleration of 4.3 seconds. Otherwise, it’s around 4.4 seconds. Not a huge difference but on the racetrack, it’s something that will help. 

 

Mercedes Benz AMG G63 Web 4

 

Having said that, Mercedes has also helped improve the G 63’s performance on regular roads. And the words you need to remember here are – AMG Active Ride Control. Yes, another first-time offering here is this improved suspension set-up that offers new adaptive dampers and a hydraulics-based roll stabilisation system to help flatten the ride. 

 

Mercedes Benz AMG G63 Web 2

 

Price & Verdict 

 

Now, on paper, the 2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 might certainly seem a bit less expensive than the final edition of the previous model (Rs. 4 crore) it’s still beyond the reach of many at Rs. 3.60 crore (ex-showroom). And that is without all the optional packages and accessories you read about here, which will at least add another Rs. 1 crore to your rate card. 

 

Mercedes Benz AMG G63 Web 28

 

Having said that, the V8 biturbo engine continues to be its biggest highlight and will be the big puller for a lot of enthusiasts. And with those additional features and tech on offer, the comfort quotient of the G-Wagen has certainly gone up. However, even if you have the will and means to buy this SUV, sadly you can’t get your hands on it right now. Why? Well, as always, the first lot of 120 units, have already been sold out, and right now all you can do is pre-booking for the second lot which will arrive in the third quarter of 2025.

 

Photos: Vaibhav Dhanawade

