2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E200 LWB Review: S-Class At A Bargain

This is not the Baby S-Class as some might call it, this IS the S-Class. In its sixth generation now, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class has finally landed here in India in the long-wheelbase version. Fun fact, the sixth-generation E-Class is codenamed W214, but this long-wheelbase version goes by the codename V124, and India is only the second market to produce this one after China.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India Reports Best Ever Sales Of 14,379 Units In First Nine Months Of 2024

More fun fact, from this sixth generation E-Class onwards, there won't be a convertible and coupe body styles of the E because that banner has been taken over by a new nameplate - CLE which is also on sale in India in the open-top version. But internationally, there is a station wagon and a slightly rugged-looking all-terrain station wagon body style of the E which will most likely not come to India. But facts aside, why did we call this an S-Class at the beginning? Well, there are a few compelling reasons for it. Read on to find out.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Exterior

Now on paper, this E-Class has grown and that is bound to happen with every new generation, right? But this E Class is almost, almost as big as the previous generation S-Class on paper. In fact its wider and taller than the W221-gen S-Class. So yeah, this mid-size German sedan is now as big as the flagship German sedan from a few years ago.

As for the design, let’s compare the E-Class to a middle-aged man, the target audience for it right. Now after the third-gen, the W212 was like a guy who got lean and sharp after entering the corporate world right after graduating from college. Then after a few years of a sedentary lifestyle, the fifth-gen W213 gained a lot of weight and got a bit curvy at the right places. But now, this sixth-gen one has realised that this won't cut it anymore and has hit the gym once again. So, it's now leaner and meaner looking while also being large and gracious.

Not only the S-Class has inspired the new E’s design, but there is also inspiration from the electric EQ line-up. The grille and headlamps for example are very similar and if it wasn't for a small cut at the bottom, the entire shape and style is exactly seen in the EQE Sedan. Even the door handles now pop out in the same manner as they do in the electric derivative. The long wheelbase doesn’t detriment the sedan’s proportions either. Moreover, the 18-inch alloy wheels fill up the arches well and don’t look too small for the sedan’s overall size. Also, at the back, it takes design cues from the S-Class as well. The tail lamps are similarly shaped with a chrome strip running on top.

Also Read: 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Review: Make It Large

More chrome treatments are seen on the bumpers, window line and on the side skirt. Inside the S-Class-like tail lamps are Mercedes’ three-pointed star motif which may be likeable to some, but does look a tad tacky at times. There are five colour options to choose from, but only one alloy wheel design for now before the sportier versions are offered.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Interior

Where the S-Class right now get a single massive screen laid out on the centre console, and no screen for the front passenger, the E-Class – in comparison – is more advanced. You get a Superscreen here with a 14.4-inch centre display and a separate 12.3-inch passenger display. If you aren’t aware, the EQ line-up offers a Hyperscreen - where there’s a single massive dashboard panel with three screens. Here the E-Class gets Superscreen - with the only difference coming in the form of the driver’s display that’s not part of the panel but is a separate unit stacked behind the wheel.

Also Read: 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Review: Now It's A Proper AMG!

This Superscreen runs the newest third generation of MBUX system. We have come to love the simple, sophisticated, and easy-to-control layout of the MBUX interface, and this one is the most advanced yet. You have integrated apps for all your modern-day connectivity needs. It also has a 3D navigation map inbuilt along with a car-to-X traffic warning system previously seen in the C- and S-Class.

It also has an AI-assisted feature where you can personalise certain function which are convenient to you and the car will perform it for you like a buttler every single time. It uses various car functions like seat control, ventilation, ambient lighting, sound system, and sunroof to create a routing environment that fits your preferences. For example, if the temperature outside drops drastically, it can set the seat heating on and change the ambient light to warm orange. Again, this is a function that is yet to be offered in the S-Class.

There’s another party trick which is now becoming popular in these luxury cars – an interior camera mounted atop the dashboard. But more importantly, it’s not just for clicking selfies. This one you can also utilise to attend business video calls when the car’s stationary. However, it can be used for a video call only when the car is stationary which defeats its purpose as the owners (who want to attend the business call) will be sitting in the second row most of the time and they would want to attend the call on the move.

This is a Mercedes-Benz cabin so of course the materials are top-notch, the fit and finish is fantastic and even the open pore wooden finish on the centre console looks and feels opulent. But for the second row, where most of the owners will be spending time, its good to report that there’s more than ample amount of legroom on offer – thanks to the LWB. It almost feels like sitting in an S-Class. Apart from some feel-good features (like rear screen entertainment, tablet to control the vehicle functions, seat massager, and ventilation), the space is at a proper Luxo-barge level.

Moreover, the seats recline up to 36 degrees with provision to move the front passenger seat forward electronically. With large windows (with electric blinds) and a panoramic sunroof, the cabin feels airy, especially on the move. It gives a sense of royalty that is still rare to find this side of Rs 1 crore price tag.

Lastly, at almost 540Litres the boot still houses a spacesaver tucked underneath. However, this is not a very tall boot but has good length to it. So sometimes small items pushed way deep inside the boot can be tough to retrieve. And fitting stuff vertically is a complete no-no. Add to it is the fact that this is a fixed boot and you cannot fold down the rear seats to liberate more space here for your luggage.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Performance

At the launch, the sixth-gen E-Class is available with three powertrain choices in India – two petrol and one diesel. Yes, there’s still a diesel on offer with the E. But more importantly, in a few weeks, you will also get the range-topping 450 4Matic petrol engine which was also offered in the S-Class. We are driving the E200 here which makes just under 200bhp and 320Nm from its 2.0-litre four-cylinder. It now gets a 48volt mild-hybrid assist as standard and Mercedes’ now-standard 9-speed automatic.

With the relatively small petrol engine, and a larger, heavier car I thought the E200 would be uninspiring to drive. But that's not the case here as it's got sufficiently quick acceleration when needed and never does it feel underpowered. It feels refined except the minor lag when you go hard on the accelerator pedal. It takes some time to gather revs and move forward. But for sedate driving around town there’s an ample amount of torque for pottering around without a care. You can also keep the RPMs low and the speeds in three digits when you need to cover large distances out on the highway.

If you aren’t a fan of petrol sedans and want a diesel instead, this is the only choice in the segment. The E220d uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel that also produces just under 200bhp but slightly better torque at 400Nm. Sadly, there’s no punchy E350d on offer yet, but we can hope that it will be offered sometime later. Lastly, the 450, with its almost 375bhp and 500Nm, would be fantastic to drive behind the wheel.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Conclusion

With rising demands for SUVs, the sedans have taken a back seat of late. Despite that, Mercedes Benz says that the E-Class has had a huge demand in the Indian market. With this new generation, this E is more mature looking than ever before, more advanced as well. It's also a midway where it's good to drive (like the smaller C-Class) and be driven in (like the bigger S). It's practical and is offered with a diesel as well.

On the flip side, there are a few missing feel-good features such as seat ventilation and massage, a head-up display would have been nice, and the rear seat could use an entertainment screen of some kind. Also, with the S-Class-like size and dimension, it might have also become cumbersome to manoeuvre around crowded and narrow streets. With prices starting at Rs 78 lakh for this 200, Rs 82 lakh for the 220 diesel and a little over Rs 92 lakh for the 450 4Matic, this E-Class is not the S-Class I admit, but it is surely an S-Class at a bargain.