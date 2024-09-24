2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Review: Make It Large

At Rs 1.41 crore, this car isn’t for everyone. But there are many reasons to still explore the EQS SUV, because, as befits a Mercedes flagship, it gives us a glimpse into what the future holds for cars in general.

For those not familiar with the nomenclature, ‘EQ’ stands for electric, with ‘S’ denoting that it is a Merc flagship, and ‘SUV’, well, just to ensure that customers don’t confuse it with the original EQS which is a sedan. There is a ‘580’, too, which denotes power.

This is the sixth battery electric vehicle in Mercedes-Benz India’s portfolio and in terms of hierarchy, it is only superseded by its Maybach version, which is also on sale for a much higher price tag of Rs 2.25 crore.

Also Read: New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Long-Wheelbase India Launch On October 9

Dimensions

Although it is much smaller in size, in spirit the EQS SUV is the electric equivalent of the mighty GLS. Like its petrol sibling, the EQS SUV comes with three rows of seats. While the EQS SUV looks extra-large when viewed from the side, its overall length of 5136mm is dwarfed by the longer sedan. Of course, this is significantly taller, by 198mm, and it sits on 21-inch AMG alloys, which come standard. It has a higher ground clearance, too. Interestingly, the wheelbase is the same as the EQS sedan.

LxWxH: 5136x1965x1718mm

Wheelbase: 3210mm

Tyres: 275/45 R21

Boot: 458 litres

Design

While new to India, an EQS SUV was one of the first to arrive in Merc’s global portfolio. So, it features the same design language that was continued with other Merc electrics, with the blacked out, prominently glossy faux grille adorned with arrays of three-pointed stars, with the biggest of them encircled in the middle. In terms of treatment, the EQS SUV gets the AMG line design. It has a more elevated look, with the front bumpers getting body colours and a black gloss lower area. The headlights stretched in unison look like extensions of the grille, but with a more complex interior structure. The headlights are one of the special features here. They are automatic with high-beam assist and have a staggering 1 million pixels per headlight that allows it to light up the road ahead with precision, while keeping oncoming traffic in mind. On the side, there are rubber-studded, illuminated running boards with aluminium finish. They look good and are partly helpful, but could impact ground clearance on bad roads.

At the rear, one can find a similar rounded design theme. There is an AMG rear apron, too, with lower high gloss finish and chrome strip running across. The EQS SUV will be available in six exterior colours. Additionally, there will be two ‘optional’ ones from the German marque’s ‘Manufaktur’ range.

Also Read: 2025 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Arrives In India: Detailed First Look

Interiors

The EQS SUV is like a spacious yacht and comes with two dual-tone interior options. The cabin has a serene, sophisticated feel. In India it only comes as a 7-seater, with three rows of seats. The front two rows come with electric controls. The last row can only be manually folded or opened. The front seats come with ventilation and even massage functions. At the rear, however, it doesn’t get the latter. There is seat heating, though, which should be welcomed by those living in colder parts of India. The first two rows also get the comfort package of cushions. The seats are plush and would be quite comfortable over longer journeys, or even shorter intra-city ones made longer by traffic snarls.

The front dashboard gets the mega ‘Hyperscreen’ made famous by its sedan version. The massive unit includes a 17.7 inch touchscreen at the centre flanked by a 12.3 inch front co-passenger screen and a similarly-sized instrument cluster for the driver. The driver cannot see the co-passenger screen clearly, as it can play videos. The steering wheel feels oversized but looks regal and comes with touch controls. There is also the latest-gen head-up display. The latest-generation MBUX system is featured in the EQS. New features include an intelligent navigation system that can chart the route basis charger availability in case it calculates that there is not enough juice in the battery. It also allows gesture controls for a variety of functions. The panoramic sunroof can also be opened by voice commands.

The vehicle gets a 710-Watt, 15-speaker Burmester system with 3D Surround Sound and Dolby Atmos. The EQS SUV interior also has its own distinct aroma, courtesy an Air-Balance package that softly spreads a certain fragrance through the air conditioning system. Even the R-1234yf refrigerant gas used in the AC is certified to have one of the lowest global warming effects.

The second row affords a comfortable space for three passengers with the centre armrest folded. The rear floor is flat. As standard fitment, the EQS SUV also gets two entertainment screens at the rear. The centre arm rest also features an in-built tablet which gives rear passengers access to car controls. The third row seats are best for emergency situations or smaller children. To accommodate big adults you may have to push the second row forward. When not in use, it serves as a decent loading bay – good enough for two golf bags - with the convenience of a parcel tray.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 SUV Launched In India At Rs 1.41 Crore

Performance

The EQS SUV comes with dual electric motors. The main motor sits on the rear axle while the ancillary one sits ahead. So, it is an all-wheel-drive or 4-MATIC, as Mercedes-Benz calls it. However, it has a rear bias. Power goes to the rear first and then ahead when needed. The engine has a peak power output of 400 kW which is roughly 537 bhp. More interestingly, peak torque is 858 Nm. It can push the big SUV from 0-100kph in 4.7s. Top speed is capped at 210 kmph.

The vehicle comes with the traditional drive modes – Eco, Comfort, Sport and Individual. Additionally, this car, which is equipped with an air suspension, can be raised further in off-road driving mode. Airmatic suspension is standard and can raise and lower suspension in real time. The hardware is a four-link axle at the front and independent multilink at the rear. The EQS SUV also comes with rear axle steer where the wheels can move by 10-degrees in a direction opposite to the front wheels while stationary, or at slow speeds to help execute sharper turns while parking or taking U-turns.

While its sedan version has one of the lowest coefficients of drag (a low figure indicates lower air resistance) for a passenger car, this too benefits at some levels from the fundamental design. While not as low, it still achieves a lower figure than traditional SUVs with a smoother underbody, closed radiator grille and other aero bits.

Charging

The EQS SUV gets a 122 kWh lithium-Ion traction battery that sits between the front and rear axles. This should afford it a 550-600 km single-charge range. The ARAI certified figure, though, is 809 km. Despite its size, which is the largest for a passenger car in India, an EQS SUV can be charged from 0-100 per cent in 6.5 hours using the accompanying 22 kW AC wall box charger. For the record, at a 200 kW DC charger the vehicle can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 31 minutes. It uses a CCS2-type charger, with the charging port located in the conventional fuel-flap region on the rear haunch.

Ownership

The EQS SUV will be made at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Chakan with kits coming from its Tuscaloosa plant in the USA. Even the battery will be part assembled here.

The Rs 1.41 crore ex-showroom price tag includes a 10-year, unlimited kilometre warranty. Mercedes-Benz will offer a 60 per cent residual cost after three years or 45000 km of ownership for the EQS SUV, which seems quite reasonable. The car will require service only once in two years, or every 30,000 km. Mercedes is offering up to four-year service package from Rs 85,000 onwards. All of these should offset the extra premium of owning this machine.

Verdict

There aren't many options out there when it comes to three-row battery-powered SUVs. So, an EQS SUV becomes one of the front runners in the consideration set. It has fantastic interiors, a seriously plush ride plus an image of sustainability. It may not be a driver's delight, but it is not meant to be. It boasts top-class range and the power kicks in when you want it to. It ticks all the boxes that we look for in a big, chauffeur-driven SUV. It may not always entertain you, but will definitely always cosset you.

Editor’s Rating: 9/10