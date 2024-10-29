Login
New Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E-Performance India Launch On November 12

The latest C 63 drops the V8 engine for a plug-in hybrid four-cylinder powertrain developing 671 bhp and 1020 Nm.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 29, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • New C 63 drops the V8 in favour of a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol PHEV powertrain
  • PHEV system develops a peak 671 bhp and 1020 Nm
  • Expect to cost in the region of Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom)

Mercedes-Benz India’s final launch for the year is set to be the new AMG C 63 S E-Performance. The range-topping high-performance variant of the new C-Class will launch in India on November 12, 2024. The latest AMG C 63 gets some notable changes under the skin compared to its predecessor, the biggest of which is the powertrain.

 

Also read: 2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 3.60 Crore
 

Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance

Also read: 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance Breaks Cover With A Hybrid Powertrain
 

While the 63 badge on previous generations denoted a V8 under the bonnet the latest C 63 halves the number of cylinders on offer while adding electric motors and an on-board battery to boost performance. The AMG C 63 S E-Performance features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with an electric exhaust gas turbocharger and by itself develops 469 bhp and 545 Nm making it the most powerful production four-cylinder unit in the world. The unit is paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

 

Also read: Mercedes-Benz India Reports Best Ever Sales Of 14,379 Units In First Nine Months Of 2024
 Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance 2

The petrol motor is backed up by a plug-in hybrid system with an electric motor on the rear axle good for 201 bhp and 320 Nm. Total system output stands at 671 bhp and 1020 Nm of peak torque. The PHEV system uses 6.1 kWh battery though it only offers 13 km of EV only range.
 

Also read: All-New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Launched In India At Rs 78.5 Lakh
 

In terms of performance, Mercedes says that the 0-100 kmph sprint is dealt with in just 3.4 seconds. Top speed is limited to 250 kmph. Performance can be fine-tuned via a choice of eight drive modes that adjust the powertrain responsiveness, steering and suspension damping. The C 63 also gets rear-wheel steering as standard for greater agility.
 Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance 3

 

Also read: Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 SUV Launched In India At Rs 1.41 Crore 
 

Focusing on the design, the C 63 stands out with its sportier body kit replete with the AMG Panamericana grille, more aggressive bumpers, sider side skirts, and a prominent rear diffuser and quad exhaust. The cabin design is unchanged from the standard C though you now get sportier AMG graphics on the screens as well as sports seats up front, an AMG steering wheel, and a choice of sportier interior trims and fabrics.
 

Expect the high-performance sedan to be priced upwards of Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom).

# Mercedes-Benz India# Mercedes-AMG# Mercedes-AMG C63 S# Mercedes-AMG C 63 S# Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E-Performance# AMG C 63 PHEV# C63 AMG Sedan# C63 AMG PHEV# Mercedes-AMG C 63 Hybrid# Mercedes-AMG C 63 PHEV# Cars# Cover Story
