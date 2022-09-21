2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance Breaks Cover With A Hybrid Powertrain

Mercedes-Benz has officially pulled the plug on its V8 AMG powertrain with the arrival of the all-new 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance sedan. The new offering replaces the monstrous 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that powered the outgoing C63 AMG with a more powerful and emissions-friendly 2.0-litre turbocharged hybrid engine. The new motor is the world's most powerful four-cylinder hybrid engine and packs a combined output of 671 bhp and 1020 Nm of peak torque, paired with the 9-speed AMG Speedshift gearbox. Those are substantially more power figures that should get the purists through the loss of the glorious V8 era.

The new C63 S E marks the end of the glorious AMG V8 era

The 2.0-litre turbo motor on the 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance develops comes with an enlarged turbo with electric assist. The technology has been adapted from the Formula 1 drivetrain that helps eliminate lag and offers better low-end response. Considering this is a hybrid engine, there's also an electric motor with 198 bhp of peak torque (93 bhp of continuous power) and 320 Nm of torque that drives the rear axle through a two-speed gearbox. The electric motor assists the petrol engine to pack a punch. 0-100 kmph comes up in 3.3 seconds and the top speed is electronically limited to 280 kmph (with the optional AMG Driver's Package). Power is sent to all four wheels with 4MATIC as standard.

The 2024 C63 is technically a plug-in hybrid and can reach speeds of up to 130 kmph on electric propulsion alone with its 400-volt, 6.1 kWh, liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack. The electric-only range is restricted to just about 12 km on the performance sedan and Mercedes does clarify that the battery is designed for fast power delivery instead of getting a longer range.

The C63 SE AMG gets rear-wheel steering as standard for better handling and stability

The new-generation Mercedes-AMG C63 S is the new flagship offering in the C-Class family. It does get plenty of changes over the standard version with the wheelbase stretched by 10 mm, while the front-end bodywork has been lengthened by 56 mm. The model also gets the AMG-specific bits right from the Panamericana grille, wider air intakes, rear diffuser and quad exhausts. The car rides on 19-inch wheels as standard with the option to upgrade to 20-inch units.

Mercedes has also added rear-wheel steering as standard on the C63 S E AMG for tighter turns and better stability, while there's also the new AMG Ride Control adaptive suspension with steel springs. There are about eight driving modes - Electric, Comfort, Battery Hold, Sport, Sport+, Race, Slippery and Individual - each of which brings changes to the power output, steering, suspension and sound.

The cabin design remains the same as the stock C-Class but gets the special AMG treatment with carbon fibre inlays, sports seats, aluminium pedals and more

The cabin is a fairly familiar space with the interior borrowed from the standard C-Class complete with dual screens and ambient lighting. It does get the AMG treatment with the sports seats, all-black finish with contrast stitching, carbon fibre finish, aluminium pedals and lots more. The new Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance will arrive in India sometime next year