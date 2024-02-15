2025 Audi S3 Previewed With More Power And Styling Tweaks; Global Debut Soon
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 15, 2024
Highlights
- The 2025 Audi S3 specifications have been revealed.
- The Audi S3 facelift packs more power from its 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine.
- The new S3 will get the rear torque splitter from the RS3.
Audi has previewed the 2025 S3 facelift, bringing a mid-life update to its entry sports sedan. The new Audi S3's global debut is scheduled for later this year and the automaker has revealed the specifications of the updated model. The Audi S3 will be sold in the hatchback and sedan body styles for Europe and other markets. Compared to its predecessor, the latest Audi S3 gets many cosmetic and mechanical updates.
Also Read: 2024 Porsche Taycan Debuts With More Power, Up To 678 KM Range
The 2025 Audi S3 facelift will now get a more powerful 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that belts out 324 bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque. Power has gone up by 22.6 bhp, while torque is up by 20 Nm. This is the same spec as the latest Volkswagen Golf R 333 Special Edition. The more powerful motor is paired with the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, while the gear shift times have been halved when accelerating at full tilt.
Audi has added a rear torque splitter from the RS3 on the new S3 facelift. The new torque splitter should help make the model more confident around corners with more optimal torque delivery between the rear wheels. Moreover, the model also comes with bigger brakes at the front with new two-piston calipers and enlarged pads to provide a bigger friction surface. Other upgrades include a new pivot bearing on the MacPherson strut, stiffer wishbones, a progressive steering system and retuned dampers.
Also Read: Audi RS6 Avant GT Unveiled: Quickest RS6 Avant Yet Limited To 660 Units
Audi is also expected to update the RS3 with the more power-packed iteration of the 2.5-litre five-cylinder turbocharged petrol TFSI motor. The specifications are yet to be revealed but the engine is expected to belt out more than 400 bhp.
