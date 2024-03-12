Login
Audi A3 Sedan Facelift Revealed; Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain To Join Lineup

The facelifted version of the A3 gets a range of cosmetic and feature upgrades to keep it up to date
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 12, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Gets subtle tweaks to the exterior.
  • Offered with petrol and diesel powertrains.
  • To be offered with a plug-in-hybrid powertrain by the end of 2024.

Audi has rolled out a facelift for the A3 overseas. Offered as both, a hatchback and a saloon abroad, the facelifted A3 gets a host of cosmetic and feature upgrades to keep it up to date. While the A3 will initially be offered with a set of petrol and diesel powertrains, the brand has confirmed that it will introduce more powertrain options later in the year, along with a plug-in-hybrid.

 

Also Read: Audi Q2 Gets Upgraded Infotainment System, More Safety Features For 2024

The Audi A3 facelift gets subtle tweaks to the exterior

 

The facelifted Audi A3 gets a revised front end with a new grille and bumper. The LED DRLs now get four different light signatures which can be selected using the infotainment system. While it carries forward the same silhouette, there are some noticeable changes at the rear, most notably, a new bumper. 

 

The A3 gets Audi's Virtual Cockpit digital displays as standard

 

The vehicle also gets a few updates on the inside, which include a new three-spoke leather steering wheel with multifunction plus. The A3 is equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and gets the Virtual Cockpit along with wireless phone charging. Also included are adaptive cruise control, high-beam assist, dual-zone auto climate control and a Sonos sound system.

 

Also Read: Audi Appoints Massimo Frascella As Head Of Design

The A3 will initially be offered overseas with a 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engine

 

On the powertrain front, the car will initially be offered with two engine options, a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine, both having a power output of 148 bhp. Both engines are mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. However, expect the brand to unveil the more powerful S3 in the coming months, along with a plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) version by the end of this year.

 

The Audi A3 was the brand's most affordable sedan in India till the introduction of BS6 emission norms in 2020, which is when it was discontinued in our market. At this point, it is unclear if Audi intends to bring back the A3 to India.

# Audi# Audi A3# Audi A3 PHEV# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

