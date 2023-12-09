Login

Audi's 2025 Q6 e-Tron Breaks Cover Ahead of Debut In 2024

The Q6 e-Tron will boast an 800-volt electrical system, a 100 kWh battery offering a range of 373 miles, and dual electric motors generating up to 510 horsepower
By Yashraj Singh

2 mins read

Published on December 9, 2023

  • Audi's upcoming 2025 Q6 e-Tron, an electric SUV, is set for an early 2024 debut, having been virtually undisguised in recent spy shots
  • It will come in both SUV and Sportback configurations, with the Sportback version sporting coupe-like styling elements
  • Audi’s reveal of the SUV's interior at the Munich Auto Show showcased a tech-laden dashboard

The 2025 Audi Q6 e-Tron is ready to storm the market and is set to debut in early 2024. Despite the veil of mystery lifted by spy shots and teasers over the past few years, recent sightings of three prototypes give us the best glimpse yet of the vehicle's design.

 

Also Read: Audi India To Hike Prices From January 2024

Spotted in SUV and Sportback coupe-SUV styles during testing, the vehicles, while mostly uncovered, still bear a minimal vinyl patch to obscure the Audi emblem at the front. These sightings offer a clear view of the Q6 e-Tron's distinctive features, including Matrix LED headlights, full-width OLED taillights, and a silver grille encased in black trim, providing a sleek and striking exterior. The model exhibits a bold design with black accents around the windows and lower profile, presenting an enhanced and more expansive version of the Q4 e-Tron. Audi has also confirmed the launch of a Sportback variant, distinguishable by its C-pillars, rear glass, and integrated spoiler, preserving the distinct coupe-like allure.

 

Also Read: Say Ta Ta To The Audi TT; Final Example Rolls Off Production Line
 

While spy shots cover the Q6 e-Tron's exterior, the interior was already unveiled at the Munich Auto Show last September. It boasts a tech-packed dashboard featuring an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.5-inch infotainment screen, and a 10.9-inch front passenger display. It offers optional augmented reality head-up display and sustainable material options for upholstery, coupled with a high-end Bang & Olufsen audio system featuring 22 speakers.

The Q6 e-Tron marks Audi's move onto the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, shared with the A6 e-Tron and Porsche Macan. Technical specifications reveal an 800-volt electrical system, a 100 kWh battery pack granting a 373-mile range, and 270 kW fast-charging support. The vehicle will house dual electric motors, generating up to 396 hp in the Q6 e-Tron 55 Quattro variant and 510 hp (380 kW / 517 PS) in the SQ6 e-Tron, with potential plans for a more robust RS version in the future.


Manufactured at Audi’s Ingolstadt factory, the Q6 e-Tron is poised for its imminent debut in early 2024, set to hit the market shortly after its introduction.

 

