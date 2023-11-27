Audi India To Hike Prices From January 2024

Audi India has become one of the first carmakers to announce a price hike for its model range for 2024. The German carmaker has said that prices of its entire range of cars will be hiked by up to 2 per cent. Audi said that the hike was necessitated by rising input and operational costs.

Speaking on the matter, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head, Audi India said, “Due to rising supply-chain-related input and operational costs, we have effected a price correction across our model range, maintaining the brand’s premium price positioning. The price correction aims to ensure sustainable growth for Audi India and our dealer partners, and we will ensure that the price hike’s impact is as minimal as possible for customers.”

Audi India reported an 88 per cent growth in sales in the first nine months of 2023. The carmaker reported sales of 5,530 units in the country as of end-September 2023 noting that it was seeing substantial growth for its range of SUVs as well as its range of performance and lifestyle vehicles including EVs.

Audi has had a relatively quiet 2023 in terms of adding new vehicles to its India portfolio so far. A majority of the brand's latest launches have centred around special editions based on its existing product portfolio with its most major new product launches including the updated Q8 e-tron e-SUV siblings and the new Q3 and Q3 Sportback. Moving ahead, the brand is expected to bring the facelifted internal combustion-engined Q8 to India early next year.