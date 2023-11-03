Login

2023 Audi TT Roadster Marks The Final Edition Of the Iconic Model

Only 50 units of the final edition will be available for the U.S. market
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

03-Nov-23 05:04 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • It features a distinctive Goodwood Green pearl effect paint
  • It gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 225 bhp and 350 Nm of torque
  • Does the 0-100 kmph stint in just 5.5 seconds

The 2023 Audi TT Roadster Final Edition marks the conclusion of this iconic model's production. Audi of America is celebrating three generations of iconic design with this limited-edition vehicle, of which only 50 units are available for the U.S. market. However, the German giant has been planning to axe the model globally and has bid farewell to the TT with special editions in the U.K., Japan, and now the U.S.

 

Also Read: Audi Plans New ICE RS Models On Separate 'PPC' Architecture

 

The final edition of the TT features a Goodwood Green pearl effect paint

 

The final edition of the TT features a distinctive Goodwood Green pearl effect paint, paying homage to the original TT Roadster's colour. The exterior also incorporates platinum grey matte bumper trim and side elements from the S-line exterior, adding exclusivity to the design. Moreover, it gets a grey convertible top, which can be raised or lowered while the vehicle is in motion at speeds of up to 50 kmph, thanks to an electrohydraulic drive system

 

The interiors are inspired by the irst generation's baseball stitch leather

 

On the inside, the car is finished in Palomino Brown leather, inspired by the first generation's baseball stitch leather, creating a combination with the Goodwood Green exterior. It also includes an extended leather package, which extends to door armrests, the centre console, and other interior elements, emphasising the premium design.

 

Also Read: Audi Unveils RS e-Tron GT Ice Race Edition: Limited to 99 Units

 

Under the hood, the TT Roadster Final Edition is equipped with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 225 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. This power is managed by a 7-speed S-tronic dual-clutch transmission and Quattro all-wheel drive, allowing the vehicle to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 5.5 seconds.

 

In 1998, Audi introduced the TT Coupe, followed by the Roadster model a year later

 

The vehicle comes with 20X9-inch 10-Y-spoke design forged wheels and summer tyres, offering a sporty and dynamic driving experience. The Audi magnetic ride suspension system, borrowed from the TTS, adapts damping forces based on driving conditions, enhancing both performance and ride quality.

 

Also Read: Audi Bids Adieu To The R8 Sportscar With Special Farewell Teaser

 

The name "TT" is an indication of the Tourist Trophy on the Isle of Man, a historic motorsports event where Auto Union brands achieved success with their motorcycles. In 1998, Audi introduced the TT Coupe, followed by the Roadster model a year later. Its Bauhaus-inspired design challenged traditional Audi aesthetics, and the name "TT" signified a departure from the brand's usual nomenclature.

 

The name "TT" is an indication of the Tourist Trophy on the Isle of Man

 

The 2023 Audi TT Roadster Final Edition signifies the end of the line for this iconic model, concluding a chapter of distinctive design for the Audi brand. The vehicle is currently available for purchase in the U.S. market with an MSRP of $67,800 (Rs 56.46 lakh) plus a $1,095 destination charge.

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

First Of Tata’s ‘Avinya’ EVs Set For End-2025 Launch; JLR Platform To Unlock 150 kW+ DC Fast-Charging
First Of Tata’s ‘Avinya’ EVs Set For End-2025 Launch; JLR Platform To Unlock 150 kW+ DC Fast-Charging
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-13223 second ago

Tata Motors is set to move into a new segment altogether with its ‘Avinya’ range of electric vehicles, which will utilise Jaguar Land Rover’s Electrified Modular Architecture.

Buying Used Motorcycles? Top 7 Things To Keep In Mind
Buying Used Motorcycles? Top 7 Things To Keep In Mind
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-8807 second ago

Here's a checklist on how to inspect a used two-wheeler before making a purchase decision.

Delhi Transport Department Bans BS3 Petrol And BS4 Diesel Powered Vehicles Until Further Notice
Delhi Transport Department Bans BS3 Petrol And BS4 Diesel Powered Vehicles Until Further Notice
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

28 minutes ago

The notice stated that anyone refusing to comply with this norm will be fined Rs 20,000.

Tata Motors Delivers First Batch Of Ultra EV Air Conditioned Buses To Srinagar
Tata Motors Delivers First Batch Of Ultra EV Air Conditioned Buses To Srinagar
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

40 minutes ago

This achievement comes as part of a significant order aimed at supplying, maintaining, and operating 100 electric buses in both Srinagar and Jammu, respectively.

Toyota Unveils All-New Crown Sedan in Japan
Toyota Unveils All-New Crown Sedan in Japan
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

42 minutes ago

The 2024 Crown Sedan, in its 16th generation now, debuts with a newly developed 2.5-litre hybrid system

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Makes Global Debut
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Makes Global Debut
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Just days after Ducati showcased its first production single-cylinder engine, the company now revealed the first motorcycle that will make use of the Superquadro Mono, the Hypermotard 698.

New Skoda Superb Sedan Debuts With More Space, Sharper Focus On Tech
New Skoda Superb Sedan Debuts With More Space, Sharper Focus On Tech
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The fourth generation of Skoda’s flagship sedan is also likely to make its way to India.

Overspeeding Was The Cause of Over 71% Road Deaths In 2022: MoRTH Report
Overspeeding Was The Cause of Over 71% Road Deaths In 2022: MoRTH Report
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

Other contributors, like drunken driving, driving on the wrong side, jumping red lights, and using mobile phones together, accounted for about 9 per cent of accidents and 9.7 per cent of fatalities.

2024 Yamaha MT-09 Unveiled
2024 Yamaha MT-09 Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Revealed before EICMA 2023, the updated MT-09 is likely to make its way to India

Tata Avinya EVs To Be Based On JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture
Tata Avinya EVs To Be Based On JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

TPEML and JLR, both of which are Tata Motors subsidiaries, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for the licensing of EMA for upcoming Tata EVs.

Goodbye, Padmini: Last Of Mumbai's Iconic Kaali-Peeli Premier Cabs Goes Off The Road
Goodbye, Padmini: Last Of Mumbai's Iconic Kaali-Peeli Premier Cabs Goes Off The Road
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Making way for newer models and app-based ride services, the iconic 'Kaali Peeli' taxis will now gracefully exit the bustling streets of Mumbai

Honda Unveils Prelude Concept At Japan Mobility Show
Honda Unveils Prelude Concept At Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

8 days ago

Honda's vision for the new Prelude is to create a sporty coupe with a strong hybrid powertrain

Actor Pooja Hegde Adds A Range Rover To Her Garage
Actor Pooja Hegde Adds A Range Rover To Her Garage
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 days ago

Pooja was spotted with her new Range Rover SUV in Mumbai

First Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Delivered In India
First Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Delivered In India
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

13 days ago

Lamborghini has produced only 1,499 units worldwide

Audi Plans New ICE RS Models On Separate 'PPC' Architecture
Audi Plans New ICE RS Models On Separate 'PPC' Architecture
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

15 days ago

The carmaker recently unveiled its plans to introduce ICE-powered models, specifically focusing on enhancing some of them with the renowned RS treatment.

