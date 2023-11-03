2023 Audi TT Roadster Marks The Final Edition Of the Iconic Model
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
03-Nov-23 05:04 PM IST
Highlights
- It features a distinctive Goodwood Green pearl effect paint
- It gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 225 bhp and 350 Nm of torque
- Does the 0-100 kmph stint in just 5.5 seconds
The 2023 Audi TT Roadster Final Edition marks the conclusion of this iconic model's production. Audi of America is celebrating three generations of iconic design with this limited-edition vehicle, of which only 50 units are available for the U.S. market. However, the German giant has been planning to axe the model globally and has bid farewell to the TT with special editions in the U.K., Japan, and now the U.S.
Also Read: Audi Plans New ICE RS Models On Separate 'PPC' Architecture
The final edition of the TT features a Goodwood Green pearl effect paint
The final edition of the TT features a distinctive Goodwood Green pearl effect paint, paying homage to the original TT Roadster's colour. The exterior also incorporates platinum grey matte bumper trim and side elements from the S-line exterior, adding exclusivity to the design. Moreover, it gets a grey convertible top, which can be raised or lowered while the vehicle is in motion at speeds of up to 50 kmph, thanks to an electrohydraulic drive system
The interiors are inspired by the irst generation's baseball stitch leather
On the inside, the car is finished in Palomino Brown leather, inspired by the first generation's baseball stitch leather, creating a combination with the Goodwood Green exterior. It also includes an extended leather package, which extends to door armrests, the centre console, and other interior elements, emphasising the premium design.
Also Read: Audi Unveils RS e-Tron GT Ice Race Edition: Limited to 99 Units
Under the hood, the TT Roadster Final Edition is equipped with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 225 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. This power is managed by a 7-speed S-tronic dual-clutch transmission and Quattro all-wheel drive, allowing the vehicle to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 5.5 seconds.
In 1998, Audi introduced the TT Coupe, followed by the Roadster model a year later
The vehicle comes with 20X9-inch 10-Y-spoke design forged wheels and summer tyres, offering a sporty and dynamic driving experience. The Audi magnetic ride suspension system, borrowed from the TTS, adapts damping forces based on driving conditions, enhancing both performance and ride quality.
Also Read: Audi Bids Adieu To The R8 Sportscar With Special Farewell Teaser
The name "TT" is an indication of the Tourist Trophy on the Isle of Man, a historic motorsports event where Auto Union brands achieved success with their motorcycles. In 1998, Audi introduced the TT Coupe, followed by the Roadster model a year later. Its Bauhaus-inspired design challenged traditional Audi aesthetics, and the name "TT" signified a departure from the brand's usual nomenclature.
The name "TT" is an indication of the Tourist Trophy on the Isle of Man
The 2023 Audi TT Roadster Final Edition signifies the end of the line for this iconic model, concluding a chapter of distinctive design for the Audi brand. The vehicle is currently available for purchase in the U.S. market with an MSRP of $67,800 (Rs 56.46 lakh) plus a $1,095 destination charge.
