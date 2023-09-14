Audi Unveils RS e-Tron GT Ice Race Edition: Limited to 99 Units

Audi's latest offering, the RS E-Tron GT Ice Race Edition, makes its debut in honour of the 40th anniversary of Audi Sport GmbH. This exclusive model is restricted to a production run of just 99 units for the European market, and pricing details have not been disclosed at this time. The inspiration for this special edition comes from the E-Tron GT Ice Race Concept show car introduced in March 2023, which further drew its design cues from the GP Ice Race in Austria.

In terms of appearance, the Ice Race Edition boasts a Florett silver metallic body colour with a selectively transparent foil wrap. This wrap offers a unique partial effect, allowing some of the vehicle's original features to shine through. The black carbon roof complements the foil wrap, giving the E-Tron GT Ice Race a distinctive look.

Inside the cabin, it gets diamond silver leather on the seat centre panels, shoulder arches, and side bolsters. Black elements and contrasting purple stitching add a touch of luxury, while the steering wheel is finished in Alcantara leather. Moreover, each vehicle's individual serial number out of the limited 99 units is showcased on the infotainment system. To complete the ambience, purple ambient lighting runs throughout the interior with a subtle glow.

“This new style of the ice race edition underscores the emotional pinnacle of electric mobility at Audi,” says Bernhard Neufeld, Head of Audi exclusive. “Our customization gives this electric Gran Turismo a very special personality.”

While Ice Race Edition stands out with its unique design elements, it maintains the same mechanical specifications as the standard RS E-Tron GT. This includes a dual electric motor setup producing a combined 628 bhp (475 kW / 637 bhp), powered by a substantial 93.4 kWh battery pack. The acceleration time from 0 to 100 kmph is of 3.1 seconds.