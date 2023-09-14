Audi Unveils RS e-Tron GT Ice Race Edition: Limited to 99 Units
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
14-Sep-23 06:26 PM IST
Highlights
- Draws inspiration from the GP Ice Race in Austria
- The Ice Race Edition boasts a Florett silver metallic body colour
- It maintains the same mechanical specifications as the standard RS E-Tron GT
Audi's latest offering, the RS E-Tron GT Ice Race Edition, makes its debut in honour of the 40th anniversary of Audi Sport GmbH. This exclusive model is restricted to a production run of just 99 units for the European market, and pricing details have not been disclosed at this time. The inspiration for this special edition comes from the E-Tron GT Ice Race Concept show car introduced in March 2023, which further drew its design cues from the GP Ice Race in Austria.
This exclusive model is restricted to a production run of just 99 units
In terms of appearance, the Ice Race Edition boasts a Florett silver metallic body colour with a selectively transparent foil wrap. This wrap offers a unique partial effect, allowing some of the vehicle's original features to shine through. The black carbon roof complements the foil wrap, giving the E-Tron GT Ice Race a distinctive look.
Also Read: Limited-Edition Audi Q8 Launched At Rs 1.18 Crore
The steering wheel is finished in Alcantara leather
Inside the cabin, it gets diamond silver leather on the seat centre panels, shoulder arches, and side bolsters. Black elements and contrasting purple stitching add a touch of luxury, while the steering wheel is finished in Alcantara leather. Moreover, each vehicle's individual serial number out of the limited 99 units is showcased on the infotainment system. To complete the ambience, purple ambient lighting runs throughout the interior with a subtle glow.
The Ice Race Edition boasts a Florett silver metallic body colour with a selectively transparent foil wrap
“This new style of the ice race edition underscores the emotional pinnacle of electric mobility at Audi,” says Bernhard Neufeld, Head of Audi exclusive. “Our customization gives this electric Gran Turismo a very special personality.”
Also Read: Audi Q8 e-tron Review - Midlife Update Enhances Luxury Electric SUV
The acceleration time from 0 to 100 kmph is 3.1 seconds
While Ice Race Edition stands out with its unique design elements, it maintains the same mechanical specifications as the standard RS E-Tron GT. This includes a dual electric motor setup producing a combined 628 bhp (475 kW / 637 bhp), powered by a substantial 93.4 kWh battery pack. The acceleration time from 0 to 100 kmph is of 3.1 seconds.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Audi Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
You might be interested in
Latest News
Related Articles
-19014 second ago
The Mozilla Foundation study claims that automakers share a considerable amount of personal data with third parties, and this study ranks cars as the worst category of products ever reviewed by Mozilla
-17500 second ago
This edition is restricted to a production run of just 99 units, and all reserved for the European market
-14075 second ago
The 3rd generation KTM 390 Duke is now on sale in India and finds itself amidst two new and capable rivals in the TVS Apache RTR 310 and the Triumph Speed 400. We tell you how the new Duke stacks up against the other two on paper in this specifications comparison.
-9867 second ago
Honda has updated its Connect application with a range of new features
-9264 second ago
The Stealth Mode livery essentially flips the current colour scheme with black playing a more predominant role as compared to orange.
-8062 second ago
First units of the electric SUV-coupe have been delivered in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
-6254 second ago
The all-new Aprilia RS 457 will be unveiled in India on September 20, 2023. We expect the prices of the motorcycle to be announced as well.
-4361 second ago
Hyundai India Delivers 46 Venue Subcompact SUVs To Government Of Maharashtra
22 minutes ago
Gulf Oil has partnered with India Bike Week 2023 for its 10th edition
24 minutes ago
The Nexon EV also gets a sharper design, new features and updates to the electric powertrain.
13 days ago
The new EVs have been launched across several segments making them accessible to a wider set of buyers
1 month ago
Selected models include the A4/A5, Q5, A6/A7, A8, Q8 e-tron, and Audi e-tron GT quattro1.
3 months ago
Within the myAudiConnect app, e-tron customers can now access a whole host of charger-related information using the ‘Charge My Audi’ feature
8 months ago
Carmaker plans to cease the manufacturing of internal combustion models by 2033.
8 months ago
There is a lot in the pipeline from Audi when it comes to their EV portfolio.