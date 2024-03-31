Login
Audi Recalls e-Tron GT Models Over Potential Battery Fire Risk

The potential fire risk stems from a defect in the high-voltage battery which could cause electrical short circuits within the battery modules
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 31, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The issue stems from a defect in the battery which may lead to short circuits.
  • Audi urged the owners of 2022-2023 RS e-tron GT and e-tron GT to limit charging to 80 per cent until a permanent fix is implemented.
  • Audi will conduct the recall in two phases.

Audi is recalling a limited number of 2022-2023 RS e-tron GT and e-tron GT electric vehicles due to a potential fire risk stemming from a defect in the high-voltage battery. This defect could cause electrical short circuits within the battery modules, increasing the risk of overheating and fires.

 

Also Read: Audi To Launch 20 New Models By 2025; New-Gen A5 Family, Q5 On The Cards

 

While Audi has reported no incidents as of March 22, 2024, the automaker is proactively addressing the concern. The recall is being conducted in two phases to ensure safety and a swift resolution for all affected owners.

The first phase applies to vehicles for which Audi has sufficient battery data. Owners in this group will receive notification letters instructing them to limit charging their vehicles to a maximum of 80 per cent capacity until a permanent fix is available. This fix will involve replacing the faulty battery modules entirely.

 

The second phase applies to vehicles where Audi requires more information on the battery condition. Owners of these vehicles will also be contacted and receive instructions on how to proceed. Audi will determine the exact remedy for these vehicles once additional data is gathered.

 

Also Read: Audi Q6 E-Tron Unveiled; Gets 100 kWh Battery, Range Of Up To 625 km

 

This recall stems from a similar issue identified in Porsche Taycan vehicles - since both the e-tron GT and Taycan share the same battery modules, Audi launched an investigation upon learning of the problem at Porsche.

 

To prevent future occurrences, replacement battery modules will be manufactured with improved quality control measures. Audi assures owners that modules produced after May 27, 2023, are not affected by the recall.

Calendar-icon

Last Updated on March 31, 2024

# Audi# Audi e-tron# Audi e-tron GT# Audi e-tron GT Recall# Cars# Electric Cars
