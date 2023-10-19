Audi Plans New ICE RS Models On Separate 'PPC' Architecture
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
19-Oct-23 02:29 PM IST
Highlights
- The carmaker recently unveiled its plans to introduce conventionally powered models
- This announcement came from Marc Lichte, the Head of Audi Design
- The forthcoming RS-badged vehicles will utilise two distinct platforms
Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2023, Audi Sport is continuing development of a range of internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered performance cars. The carmaker's plan to introduce combustion engine RS models built on a separate architecture was revealed by Audi design head Marc Lichte in a recent interview.
Lichte clarified forthcoming RS-badged vehicles will predominantly utilise two platforms. The first is the PPE (Premium Platform Electric), intended for electric vehicles, and the second is the PPC (Premium Platform Combustion), tailored for vehicles with internal combustion powertrains. Currently, larger Audi models are based on the MLB architecture, which the Volkswagen Group has employed since 2012.
Also Read: Audi Q8 Facelift Debuts At IAA 2023; Gets Tweaked Design, New Tech
Lichte addressed the challenge of transitioning from internal combustion engines to electric power while retaining the essence of RS models that customers have cherished. This approach is supported by feedback from customer surveys, which is why a separate architecture has been adopted for electric RS models.
Also Read: Audi Q8 E-Tron, Q8 E-Tron Sportback Electric SUVs Launched; Prices Start At Rs 1.14 Crore
Audi has previously outlined its plans to transition to an all-electric lineup. In the next couple of years, the company will unveil its final new car powered by a combustion engine. Starting in 2026, all new Audi products will be exclusively electric, and by 2033, the luxury brand will cease selling internal combustion engine vehicles entirely.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Audi Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-15421 second ago
The brand is offering the Super Meteor 650 in the same three variants: Astral, Interstellar, and Celestial
-12835 second ago
The BMW i7 M70 xDrive will be imported as a completely built-up unit.
-10203 second ago
Should you consider downsizing to a single-cylinder bike which can also offer entertaining performance and a very enjoyable ride experience comparable to much bigger and more expensive bikes?
-8202 second ago
Despite receiving a decidedly comprehensive midlife update, Tata’s facelifted SUVs soldier on with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine.
11 minutes ago
The facelifted Safari commands a premium over its predecessor but packs substantial changes and more features
1 hour ago
The name 'kayoibako' is derived from configurable shipping containers used for the secure and efficient transportation of parts and products.
14 hours ago
It will begin following this model with its Mini brand in three countries- Italy, Poland and Sweden
17 hours ago
carandbike understands River delivered over 15 scooters to the first batch of customers in Bengaluru
17 hours ago
Here are the top five things you need to know about the latest iteration of the Tata Harrier facelift.
17 hours ago
The India Blue edition is a limited-run model, and availability will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
14 days ago
The German luxury car manufacturer retailed a total of 5,530 units, marking an 88 per cent growth in sales
11 months ago
The design and dimensions of the logo remain the same, but it's the appearance that has become more contemporary.
Audi India announced that its car sales registered a growth of 29 per cent in the first nine months of 2022.
Audi took the wraps off the ‘Iconic’ edition of the TT RS Coupé. Only 100 units will be manufactured for sale exclusively in Europe.
The new used car dealership is the company's 18th outlet in the country and is located in the city of Nagpur in Maharashtra. It also houses a new service facility.