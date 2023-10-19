Login

Audi Plans New ICE RS Models On Separate 'PPC' Architecture

The carmaker recently unveiled its plans to introduce ICE-powered models, specifically focusing on enhancing some of them with the renowned RS treatment.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

19-Oct-23 02:29 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The carmaker recently unveiled its plans to introduce conventionally powered models
  • This announcement came from Marc Lichte, the Head of Audi Design
  • The forthcoming RS-badged vehicles will utilise two distinct platforms

Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2023, Audi Sport is continuing development of a range of internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered performance cars. The carmaker's plan to introduce combustion engine RS models built on a separate architecture was revealed by Audi design head Marc Lichte in a recent interview.

 

 

Lichte clarified forthcoming RS-badged vehicles will predominantly utilise two platforms. The first is the PPE (Premium Platform Electric), intended for electric vehicles, and the second is the PPC (Premium Platform Combustion), tailored for vehicles with internal combustion powertrains. Currently, larger Audi models are based on the MLB architecture, which the Volkswagen Group has employed since 2012.

 

Also Read: Audi Q8 Facelift Debuts At IAA 2023; Gets Tweaked Design, New Tech

 

Lichte addressed the challenge of transitioning from internal combustion engines to electric power while retaining the essence of RS models that customers have cherished. This approach is supported by feedback from customer surveys, which is why a separate architecture has been adopted for electric RS models.

 

Also Read: Audi Q8 E-Tron, Q8 E-Tron Sportback Electric SUVs Launched; Prices Start At Rs 1.14 Crore

 

Audi has previously outlined its plans to transition to an all-electric lineup. In the next couple of years, the company will unveil its final new car powered by a combustion engine. Starting in 2026, all new Audi products will be exclusively electric, and by 2033, the luxury brand will cease selling internal combustion engine vehicles entirely.

 

# Audi Sport GmbH# Audi Cars# Audi RS Cars# Audi ICE cars# Marc Lichte Audi

