Audi India To Hike Prices By 3 Per Cent From January 2025

Audi India has joined the list of automakers to announce a price hike across their lineup for 2025. In its statement, the manufacturer said that it will increase the ex-showroom prices of its entire portfolio by 3 per cent, effective January 1, 2025. Similar to last year, the manufacturer cited rising input costs and higher transportation costs as the reason behind this decision.

Audi to hike prices by 3% on all models starting 2025.

Speaking on the price hike, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are implementing a price adjustment of up to 3 per cent, effective from 1 January 2025, due to rising input costs. This correction is essential for Audi India and our dealer partners to ensure sustainable growth. We remain committed to minimising the impact of the price hike on our valued customers”.

Audi India has a diverse lineup in the Indian market. This includes A-series sedans like the A4 and A6, along with a range of SUVs such as the recently launched Q7 facelift and Q8 models. The lineup also features compact offerings like the Q3 and its Sportback derivative, as well as several electric models under the e-tron badge and a selection of high-performance RS vehicles.

