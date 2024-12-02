Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra XEV 9eMahindra BE 6eKia SyrosHonda New AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Honda New AmazeToyota New CamryLotus EmiraKia SyrosLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM New 390 AdventureOkinawa Oki100Benelli Benelli 302SHonda CB750 HornetHarley-Davidson Nightster X440
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Audi India To Hike Prices By 3 Per Cent From January 2025

Price hike to affect all models in its India portfolio.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Audi India will hike prices starting January 1, 2025
  • Prices to increase by 3%
  • This decision stems from rising input costs

Audi India has joined the list of automakers to announce a price hike across their lineup for 2025. In its statement, the manufacturer said that it will increase the ex-showroom prices of its entire portfolio by 3 per cent, effective January 1, 2025. Similar to last year, the manufacturer cited rising input costs and higher transportation costs as the reason behind this decision. 

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India Announces 3% Price Hike Across Lineup From January 1

 

Audi Q8 etron 15

Audi to hike prices by 3% on all models starting 2025. 

 

Speaking on the price hike, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are implementing a price adjustment of up to 3 per cent, effective from 1 January 2025, due to rising input costs. This correction is essential for Audi India and our dealer partners to ensure sustainable growth. We remain committed to minimising the impact of the price hike on our valued customers”.

 

Audi India has a diverse lineup in the Indian market. This includes A-series sedans like the A4 and A6, along with a range of SUVs such as the recently launched Q7 facelift and Q8 models. The lineup also features compact offerings like the Q3 and its Sportback derivative, as well as several electric models under the e-tron badge and a selection of high-performance RS vehicles.

 

Also Read: BMW To Hike Prices From January 1; 3 Percent Increase Across Model Range

# Audi India# Audi cars in India# Audi Cars India# Audi Cars Price Hike# Audi Cars# Audi Cars Price# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Potential buyers can book the SUV by paying a token payment of Rs 2 lakh through Audi India’s website.
    2025 Audi Q7 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of November 28 Launch
  • Audi has recalled 37 units of the E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron GT models in India.
    Audi E-Tron GT, RS E-Tron GT Recalled In India Due To Brake Issue
  • The updated Q8 does bring with it some changes, but are they enough to freshen things up?
    Audi Q8 Facelift Review: Subtle Updates
  • The upcoming Q5 is expected to undergo a comprehensive overhaul, owing to the shift to the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture.
    New Audi Q5 To Debut On September 2
  • The SUV can be booked online through Audi India’s website or on its app for an amount of Rs 5 lakh
    Audi Q8 Facelift Bookings Open; India Launch On August 22

Latest News

  • The naked Ducati now packs more power, a new double-sided swingarm, and an updated electronics package, from the Panigale V4.
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 Updated; India Launch in 2025
  • Honda has trademarked the GB500 name in the US, hinting that a 500 cc Honda modern classic may be in the making.
    Is Honda Working On A 500 cc Modern Classic Motorcycle?
  • Stellantis says that the company board will be headed by an Interim Executive Committee in the intervening period.
    Carlos Tavares Resigns As Stellantis CEO; Successor To Be Appointed In 2025
  • Following its debut in March this year, MG is all set to launch its first electric sportscar in India starting in 2025.
    MG Cyberster India Launch Confirmed For January 2025
  • Skoda’s latest subcompact SUV, the Kylaq will be offered in 4 key trims, with prices ranging from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh
    Skoda Kylaq Full Prices Announced; Prices Range From Rs 7.89 Lakh to Rs 14.40 Lakh
  • Price hike to affect all models in its India portfolio.
    Audi India To Hike Prices By 3 Per Cent From January 2025
  • The KTM 250 Duke’s discounted price is valid till December 31, 2024, or till stocks last. Updated earlier this year, the 250 Duke is now priced at ₹ 2.25 lakh (Ex-showroom).
    KTM 250 Duke Offered With ₹ 20,000 Discount
  • While manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki and Toyota India reported increases in sales figures, Hyundai’s sales declined by nearly 7 per cent
    Auto Sales November 2024: Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Tata Witness Growth; Hyundai Registers Dip
  • The new facility, which has been named 'Re.Wi.Re - Recycle with Respect’, is equipped to scrap both passenger and commercial vehicles
    Tata Motors & Tata International Opens Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility In Pune
  • Here we take a closer look at the key differences between the recently launched Mahindra BE 6e and the Tata Curvv EV
    Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Dimensions, Range And Powertrains Compared

Popular Audi Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Audi India To Hike Prices By 3 Per Cent From January 2025
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved