BMW To Hike Prices From January 1; 3 Percent Increase Across Model Range

BMW India has announced a 3 per cent price hike across the line-up from January 1, 2025. Depending on the models, BMW models will cost from Rs 1.3 lakh to around 5.5 lakh for the India-made products. The CBU line-up will see an even higher price hike at the turn of the calendar year.

In India, BMW has 10 models assembled at their Chennai facility. This includes 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series Long Wheelbase, 5 Series Long Wheelbase, and 7 Series, apart from X1, X3, X5, X7 and the M340i. Meanwhile, of the CBU offering, the line-up is even more extensive ranging from electric models like i4, i5, i7, i7 M70, iX1, and iX along with high-performance M models like Z4 M40i, M2 Coupe, M4 Competition, M4 CS, M8 Competition Coupe, the flagship XM and the recently launched M5.

BMW India is also offering financial services with customised plans that include monthly instalments, a reduced rate of interest for selective models, assured buy-back options and term-end opportunities. BMW India Financial Services is also presenting exclusive offers applicable on limited units of select models.