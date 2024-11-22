Login
BMW To Hike Prices From January 1; 3 Percent Increase Across Model Range

BMW India is the first to announce the increase in model prices with the change of calendar year.
By Bilal Firfiray

1 mins read

Published on November 22, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Has 10 locally produced models in the line-up
  • Another 14 models are CBU including electric and M models
  • First carmaker to announce price hike for 2025

BMW India has announced a 3 per cent price hike across the line-up from January 1, 2025. Depending on the models, BMW models will cost from Rs 1.3 lakh to around 5.5 lakh for the India-made products. The CBU line-up will see an even higher price hike at the turn of the calendar year. 

 

Also Read: 2025 BMW M5 Launched In India At Rs 1.99 Crore

BMW i X 33

 

In India, BMW has 10 models assembled at their Chennai facility. This includes 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series Long Wheelbase, 5 Series Long Wheelbase, and 7 Series, apart from X1, X3, X5, X7 and the M340i. Meanwhile, of the CBU offering, the line-up is even more extensive ranging from electric models like i4, i5, i7, i7 M70, iX1, and iX along with high-performance M models like Z4 M40i, M2 Coupe, M4 Competition, M4 CS, M8 Competition Coupe, the flagship XM and the recently launched M5. 

 

Also Read: Updated BMW M340i Launched In India; Priced At Rs 74.90 Lakh

3

 

BMW India is also offering financial services with customised plans that include monthly instalments, a reduced rate of interest for selective models, assured buy-back options and term-end opportunities. BMW India Financial Services is also presenting exclusive offers applicable on limited units of select models.

