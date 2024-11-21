2025 BMW M5 Launched In India At Rs 1.99 Crore

BMW India has launched the new-generation M5 in India following its global debut in June this year. Priced at Rs 1.99 crore (ex-showroom), the seventh-generation M5 is a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), ditching the V8-only configuration of its predecessor. The high-performance sedan will be imported into India as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit and is now on sale.

2025 BMW M5: Engine

It churns out a combined 717 bhp and 1000 Nm of torque.

Under the hood, the new M5 houses a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which produces 577 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with an electric motor that delivers an additional 194 bhp and 280 Nm, resulting in a combined output of 717 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque. The powertrain is coupled with an 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission, distributing power to all four wheels.

Goes from 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds.

The M5 accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.5 seconds, slightly slower than its predecessor, the M5 CS (3 seconds) and the standard previous-gen M5 (3.4 seconds). The vehicle’s top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph, which can be extended to 305 kmph with the optional M Driver’s Package. In all-electric mode, the M5 can hit a top speed of 140 kmph.

2025 BMW M5: Battery

The new M5 weighs 2,435 kg.

The new M5 is equipped with a 22.1 kWh battery (18.6 kWh usable) that provides an all-electric range of up to 70 km (WLTP). BMW says the battery can be fully charged in approximately 3 hours and 15 minutes using a 7.4 kW AC charger. However, the hybrid system adds weight, bringing the total kerb weight to 2,435 kg.

2025 BMW M5: Design

Derestricted, the new M5 will achieve a top speed of 305 kmph.

The 2025 BMW M5 builds upon the bold design of the current-generation 5 Series, featuring spiced-up styling elements that accentuate its aggressive character. The signature kidney grille is partially closed with a gloss black finish and illuminated surrounds, while the redesigned front bumper incorporates enlarged air intakes.

As for the profile, a charging port flap is located on the left, and the sedan’s increased size is evident, as it becomes the first M5 to exceed five metres in length. The new M5 rides on 20-inch front wheels and 21-inch rear wheels as standard. At the rear, the M5 is distinguished by an M lip spoiler, a restyled bumper with an integrated diffuser, and quad exhaust tips.

2025 BMW M5: Interior

It incorporates a redesigned three-spoke steering wheel and twin screens.

Coming to the interior, one of the highlights includes a redesigned three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with dedicated M buttons and curved twin screens featuring custom BMW M graphics. Standard equipment includes four-zone automatic climate control heated front seats, ambient lighting with M-specific themes, a panoramic glass roof, Bowers & Wilkins audio system wireless charging, and automatic tailgate operation, among others.

2025 BMW M5: Colour Schemes

The M5 is available in non-metallic Alpine White and a range of metallic shades, including Black Sapphire, Sophisto Grey, Brooklyn Grey, Fire Red, Carbon Black, Isle of Man Green, Storm Bay, Marina Bay Blue, and Frozen Deep Grey. BMW Individual paint options are also available for customisation. The upholstery options feature Full Leather Merino as standard, available in combinations such as Red/Black, Kyalami Orange, Silverstone/Black, and all-black.

For added customisation, customers can opt for M Performance accessories like carbon fibre rear diffusers, side skirts, decals, and tailpipe finishers, which are available at BMW dealerships.