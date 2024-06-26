Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata AltrozMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Renault ArkanaLotus EmiraLexus New LBXNissan New X-TrailBMW New 5 Series
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSMatter AERAHero Splendor Plus XtecBMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ducati Hypermotard 659KTM 790 AdventureIndian New ChieftainBajaj Bruzer CNGBenelli 402 S
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

New BMW M5 Revealed: 717 BHP Super-Sedan Gains Plug-In Hybrid Power; Weighs Over 2.4 Tonnes

Seventh-generation BMW M5 is the biggest and heaviest one yet; to enter production in July 2024 ahead of global sales commencing at the end of the year.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 26, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New BMW M5 features a 4.4-litre, twin-turbo V8 paired with a single electric motor.
  • Combined peak output stands at 717 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque.
  • Latest iteration will accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.5 seconds, with a top speed of 305 kmph.

BMW has finally taken the wraps of the all-new, 2025 BMW M5. Unsurprisingly, it features an electrified powertrain, but some of the statistics – particularly its weight – will come as a surprise to many. Now in its seventh generation, the 2025 BMW M5 is a full-fledged plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), a remarkable departure from its V8-only predecessor. It is bigger in every dimension, vastly more powerful than the outgoing M5 and will enter production in July before global sales commence towards the end of this year.

 

Also Read: First Drive: 2024 BMW 5 Series LWB (530Li)

 

New BMW M5: Design and dimensions

From a design and styling viewpoint, the new M5 adds aggression to the already bold appearance of the current generation 5 Series. The large kidney grille is partially closed and wears a gloss black finish, with illuminated surrounds. The front bumper is redesigned with enlarged air intakes, and the front and rear track have been widened.

 

new bmw m5 revealed v8 phev weighs nearly 25 tonnes carandbike 3

This is the first-ever M5 to measure over five metres in length; note charge port flap on the front fender.

 

In profile, the flap for the charging port is seen on the left, and also apparent is the size of the new M5, which is the first in its family to measure over five metres in length. It sits pretty close to the ground, too, with ground clearance rated at a mere 115 mm. 

 

new bmw m5 revealed v8 phev weighs nearly 25 tonnes carandbike 2

New-gen super-sedan rides on 20-inch (front) and 21-inch (rear) M light alloy wheels as standard; also features a sports exhaust system.

 

The new M5 rides on 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels as standard, and at the back, it features a subtle lip spoiler on the boot lid and a restyled rear bumper housing a diffuser and quad tailpipes for the sports exhaust system.

 

New BMW M5: Powertrain and performance

At the heart of the new M5 is a powertrain not too dissimilar to the BMW XM’s. Under the hood is a 4.4-litre, twin-turbo petrol V8 that revs to 7,200 rpm and pumps out a peak 577 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. However, this time, it has an electric motor for assistance, which, on its own, develops a peak 194 bhp and 280 Nm. Together, they produce a total of 717 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque.

 

new bmw m5 revealed v8 phev weighs nearly 25 tonnes carandbike 5

Twin-turbo V8 engine revs to 7,200 rpm and puts out a peak 577 bhp.

 

Power goes to all four wheels via an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic gearbox. As standard, the car is limited to 250 kmph, but with the optional M Driver’s package, it will clock a top speed of 305 kmph. It takes 3.5 seconds to go from 0 to 100 kmph, which makes it slower than the previous-gen M5 CS, which did it in 3 seconds flat. It is also a touch slower than the regular last-gen M5, which completed the 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.4 seconds.

 

New BMW M5: Battery and weight

What’s worth remembering is because this is a plug-in hybrid, it also carries the additional weight of a battery pack. The new M5’s battery is a 22.1 kWh unit (18.6 kWh usable) that enables a pure-electric driving range of close to 70 kilometres (WLTP cycle), with a top speed of 140 kmph. The battery can be charged to full in three hours and 15 minutes using a 7.4 kW AC charger.

 

new bmw m5 revealed v8 phev weighs nearly 25 tonnes carandbike 7

Derestricted, the new M5 will achieve a top speed of 305 kmph.

 

However, the plug-in hybrid arrangement has pushed the weight of the new M5 to 2,435 kg, over 500 kg heavier than the outgoing M5, and heavier than even the all-electric i5 M60 xDrive.

 

Also Read: All-New BMW X3 Makes Global Debut

 

New BMW M5: Interior and features

Inside, the biggest difference over the standard 5 Series is a new, three-spoke steering wheel that features dedicated ‘M’ buttons, and the curved twin screens run custom BMW M graphics. Standard equipment includes four-zone auto climate control, heated front seats, ambient lighting with M-specific interior lighting, a panoramic glass roof, a Bowers & Wilkins audio system, wireless charging and automatic tailgate operation.

 

new bmw m5 revealed v8 phev weighs nearly 25 tonnes carandbike 4

Interior layout mirrors that of the regular 5 Series; flat-bottom three-spoke steering features dedicated M buttons.

 

As standard, the new-gen M5 features adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers and rear-wheel steering, which turns the rear wheels by up to 1.5 degrees in the same direction as the front wheels at high speeds to aid agility. M carbon-ceramic brakes will be available as an option.

 

On the safety front, the new M5 packs advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), with optional functions including adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function, steering and lane control assistant, traffic light detection and automatic speed limit assist.

 

new bmw m5 revealed v8 phev weighs nearly 25 tonnes carandbike 6

Rear seat is likely to be the most spacious of any M5 till date, thanks to the added length of the car.

 

New BMW M5: India launch details

At the moment, the BMW M5 does not have direct competition, as Mercedes-Benz is yet to reveal the new-generation AMG E 63 sedan. However, when it does arrive in India sometime in 2025, expect prices for the new M5 – which will continue to be a full import – to soar to well over Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom).

# BMW M5# BMW M5 PHEV# BMW M5 Hybrid# BMW M5 Plug-In Hybrid# 2025 BMW M5# BMW M# BMW India# BMW# Cars# Cover Story# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • More spacious and luxurious than ever, Munich’s midsize luxury sedan aims to tackle the tricky mix of driving pleasure with supreme comfort
    First Drive: 2024 BMW 5 Series LWB (530Li)
  • Both models will be launched along with the eight-generation BMW 5 Series next month.
    Mini Cooper S, Countryman Electric India Launch On July 24
  • The eight-gen BMW 5 Series will be launched in India on July 24, 2024.
    New-Gen BMW 5 Series LWB Bookings Open Today
  • The new X3 gets an all-new exterior and interior design and is offered with a set of petrol, diesel and plug-in-hybrid powertrains
    All-New BMW X3 Makes Global Debut
  • Facelifted electric SUV expected to only get minor cosmetic updates along with overhauled powertrains.
    BMW iX Facelift Spied Testing; Expected To Debut in 2025

Latest News

  • Named Y-AMT (Yamaha- automated manual transmission), this tech enables fully automatic gear shifts, while offering the option of manual shifting.
    Yamaha Reveals Automated Manual Transmission For Motorcycles
  • The recall extends to the LS 500 and LS 500h, as well as RX and NX SUVs, all of which were manufactured in 2023.
    Lexus Recalls LS, NX, RX Models In India To Replace Front And Rear Cameras
  • Roughly 18 months on from operationalising its second manufacturing facility, Ather Energy has now confirmed it will spend Rs 2,000 crore to set up a state-of-the-art two-wheeler plant in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.
    Ather Energy Announces Third Plant In Maharashtra With Capacity Of 1 Million Electric Two-Wheelers
  • Bugatti and watchmaker Jacob & Co. have collaborated on a new timepiece, inspired by the new Tourbillon hypercar.
    Bugatti And Jacob & Co Unveil New Watch Based On The Tourbillon V16 Hypercar
  • Located in Manaus, the new plant has an initial capacity of 20,000 units per year on a single-shift basis.
    Bajaj Inaugurates New Two-Wheeler Manufacturing Plant In Brazil
  • The service plan is available to all new vehicle buyers and those who bought their vehicles in the last one year but are yet to complete their first periodic service.
    JLR India Rolls Out 5-Year Service Plan For Land Rover, Range Rover And Jaguar Models
  • Seventh-generation BMW M5 is the biggest and heaviest one yet; to enter production in July 2024 ahead of global sales commencing at the end of the year.
    New BMW M5 Revealed: 717 BHP Super-Sedan Gains Plug-In Hybrid Power; Weighs Over 2.4 Tonnes
  • Heavily updated, the 3XO is now finally dressed up to arrive at the sub-4 metre SUV party now influenced by Brezza, Nexon and Sonet. But why should you consider buying it over the others?
    Mahindra XUV 3XO: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
  • New bespoke creation from the Q Division stems from a unique race car-inspired Valour commission requested by Aston Martin F1 driver Fernando Alonso.
    Aston Martin Valiant Unveiled As Manual-Only, Track-Focused V12 Supercar
  • The new Continental GT Speed is the most powerful road-going Bentley ever built, with combined power figures of 771 bhp and 1000 Nm of torque.
    New Bentley Continental GT Speed, GTC Speed Debut: W12 Dropped For Hybrid V8

Popular BMW Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Sales Figures
  • New BMW M5 Revealed: 717 BHP Super-Sedan Gains Plug-In Hybrid Power; Weighs Over 2.4 Tonnes
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved