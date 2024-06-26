New BMW M5 Revealed: 717 BHP Super-Sedan Gains Plug-In Hybrid Power; Weighs Over 2.4 Tonnes

BMW has finally taken the wraps of the all-new, 2025 BMW M5. Unsurprisingly, it features an electrified powertrain, but some of the statistics – particularly its weight – will come as a surprise to many. Now in its seventh generation, the 2025 BMW M5 is a full-fledged plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), a remarkable departure from its V8-only predecessor. It is bigger in every dimension, vastly more powerful than the outgoing M5 and will enter production in July before global sales commence towards the end of this year.

New BMW M5: Design and dimensions

From a design and styling viewpoint, the new M5 adds aggression to the already bold appearance of the current generation 5 Series. The large kidney grille is partially closed and wears a gloss black finish, with illuminated surrounds. The front bumper is redesigned with enlarged air intakes, and the front and rear track have been widened.

This is the first-ever M5 to measure over five metres in length; note charge port flap on the front fender.

In profile, the flap for the charging port is seen on the left, and also apparent is the size of the new M5, which is the first in its family to measure over five metres in length. It sits pretty close to the ground, too, with ground clearance rated at a mere 115 mm.

New-gen super-sedan rides on 20-inch (front) and 21-inch (rear) M light alloy wheels as standard; also features a sports exhaust system.

The new M5 rides on 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels as standard, and at the back, it features a subtle lip spoiler on the boot lid and a restyled rear bumper housing a diffuser and quad tailpipes for the sports exhaust system.

New BMW M5: Powertrain and performance

At the heart of the new M5 is a powertrain not too dissimilar to the BMW XM’s. Under the hood is a 4.4-litre, twin-turbo petrol V8 that revs to 7,200 rpm and pumps out a peak 577 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. However, this time, it has an electric motor for assistance, which, on its own, develops a peak 194 bhp and 280 Nm. Together, they produce a total of 717 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque.

Twin-turbo V8 engine revs to 7,200 rpm and puts out a peak 577 bhp.

Power goes to all four wheels via an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic gearbox. As standard, the car is limited to 250 kmph, but with the optional M Driver’s package, it will clock a top speed of 305 kmph. It takes 3.5 seconds to go from 0 to 100 kmph, which makes it slower than the previous-gen M5 CS, which did it in 3 seconds flat. It is also a touch slower than the regular last-gen M5, which completed the 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.4 seconds.

New BMW M5: Battery and weight

What’s worth remembering is because this is a plug-in hybrid, it also carries the additional weight of a battery pack. The new M5’s battery is a 22.1 kWh unit (18.6 kWh usable) that enables a pure-electric driving range of close to 70 kilometres (WLTP cycle), with a top speed of 140 kmph. The battery can be charged to full in three hours and 15 minutes using a 7.4 kW AC charger.

Derestricted, the new M5 will achieve a top speed of 305 kmph.

However, the plug-in hybrid arrangement has pushed the weight of the new M5 to 2,435 kg, over 500 kg heavier than the outgoing M5, and heavier than even the all-electric i5 M60 xDrive.

New BMW M5: Interior and features

Inside, the biggest difference over the standard 5 Series is a new, three-spoke steering wheel that features dedicated ‘M’ buttons, and the curved twin screens run custom BMW M graphics. Standard equipment includes four-zone auto climate control, heated front seats, ambient lighting with M-specific interior lighting, a panoramic glass roof, a Bowers & Wilkins audio system, wireless charging and automatic tailgate operation.

Interior layout mirrors that of the regular 5 Series; flat-bottom three-spoke steering features dedicated M buttons.

As standard, the new-gen M5 features adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers and rear-wheel steering, which turns the rear wheels by up to 1.5 degrees in the same direction as the front wheels at high speeds to aid agility. M carbon-ceramic brakes will be available as an option.

On the safety front, the new M5 packs advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), with optional functions including adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function, steering and lane control assistant, traffic light detection and automatic speed limit assist.

Rear seat is likely to be the most spacious of any M5 till date, thanks to the added length of the car.

New BMW M5: India launch details

At the moment, the BMW M5 does not have direct competition, as Mercedes-Benz is yet to reveal the new-generation AMG E 63 sedan. However, when it does arrive in India sometime in 2025, expect prices for the new M5 – which will continue to be a full import – to soar to well over Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom).