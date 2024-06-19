Login
All-New BMW X3 Makes Global Debut

The new X3 gets an all-new exterior and interior design and is offered with a set of petrol, diesel and plug-in-hybrid powertrains
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 19, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BMW has unveiled the latest generation of the X3.
  • Offered with petrol, diesel and plug-in-hybrid iterations.
  • Expected to debut in India by 2025.

BMW has unveiled the latest generation of the X3 SUV in global markets. The latest iteration of the SUV features an all-new exterior and cabin design. The SUV is offered in a range of petrol, diesel and plug-in-hybrid models. BMW stated that the SUV will initially go on sale in Europe and the USA in the fourth quarter of 2024, and then in other markets around the world (which could also include India) by January 2025.

 

Also Read: BMW iX Facelift Spied Testing; Expected To Debut in 2025

All New BMW X3 Makes Global Debut 1

BMW X3 M50 (Top-Left), BMW X3 30e (Top-Right), BMW X3 20 (Bottom)

 

Visually, the latest iteration of the X3 gets a design that is more in line with newer SUVs from the brand, such as the X1 and X2. The headlamps, though shaped similarly to other SUVs in the brand’s lineup, house new LED DRLs. The kidney grille in the 30e and 20 variants is now larger and comes with new patterning. The M50 variant features a sportier design with styling cues such as a different kidney grille layout and alloy wheel designs. The vehicle’s silhouette, while similar to its predecessor, looks more imposing, courtesy of styling cues such as wider arches. The new BMW X3 is 34 millimetres longer than its predecessor, 29 mm wider, and gets a 25 mm drop in height. 

 

All New BMW X3 Makes Global Debut 6

The new X3 gets a cabin more in line with newer models from the company

 

On the inside, the X3 gets a similar interior layout as vehicles such as the latest 5-Series, X1, and X2. The whole interior including the steering wheel, centre console and dashboard has been revised to give it a more modern appearance. The cabin is headlined by a 14.9-inch infotainment display, and a 12.3-inch information display behind the steering wheel, both merged into one unit. The infotainment system runs the latest version of BMW iDrive with QuickSelect based on BMW Operating System 9. The door sills and the centre console now come with light elements. 

 

The standard features on the vehicle include three-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, automatic tailgate operation, electric ORVMs and BMW Live Cockpit Plus complete with the cloud-based BMW Maps navigation system. It also gets BMW Driving Assistant and BMW Parking Assistant as standard and comes with Lane Change Warning, lane departure warning, manual Speed Limit Assist, reversing assistant and a reversing assist camera.

 

Also Read: New-Gen BMW M5 Teased Again Ahead Of Imminent Debut

All New BMW X3 Makes Global Debut 3

The X3 is offered with petrol, diesel, and PHEV options

 

The all-new X3 is offered with four sets of powertrains in total- a 3.0-litre inline-six petrol engine (393 bhp, 580 Nm. M50 variant), a 2.0-litre diesel engine (194 bhp, 400 Nm, 20d variant), a 2.0-litre petrol engine (208 bhp, 330 Nm, 20 variant), and a plug-in hybrid derivative of the same petrol engine (e30 variant). All engines feature 48 V mild-hybrid technology and come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

 

Also Read: BMW M2 Updated: Gets More Power, Revised Tech

All New BMW X3 Makes Global Debut 4

The new BMW X3 is expected to make it to Indian shores at the start of 2025

 

The outgoing model of the X3 is currently offered on sale in the Indian market. Every generation of the X3 sold here has been successful among Indian buyers. The SUV's latest generation is likely to debut at the start of 2025.

 

# BMW# BMW India# BMW X3# BMW Plug-in hybrid# All-New BMW X3# New BMW X3# hybrid cars# BMW hybrid cars# BMW hybrid SUV# BMW X3 hybrid# BMW X3 photos# Cars# Cover Story# New Cars
Research More on BMW X3

BMW X3
7.5

BMW X3

Starts at ₹ 61.9 - 87.7 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View X3 Specifications
View X3 Features

