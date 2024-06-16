New-Gen BMW M5 Teased Again Ahead Of Imminent Debut
Published on June 16, 2024
BMW is gearing up to introduce the new-generation M5 globally following the launch of the latest generation 5 Series last year. The German automaker has given yet another sneak peek of the upcoming M5 via a social media post. Although the official launch date is yet to be announced, BMW has confirmed that the testing phase of the M5 is complete, making the global debut imminent. Reports suggest that the new M5 could debut by the end of June 2024.
The latest teaser previews the new M5 under covers with the LED DRLs and the illuminated grille visible. Previous images and videos shared by BMW have showcased the M5 undergoing testing in sedan and estate body styles while wearing heavy camouflage. One of the videos even showed design sketches of the upcoming performance sedan providing a glimpse at the front and rear-end designs revealing more aggressive bumpers, horizontal slats in the kidney grille and a prominent diffuser at the rear.
The M5 will be based on the standard wheelbase 5 Series sold in Europe and the all-electric i5 in India. The new-gen internal combustion 5 Series is set to launch in India on July 24 with the model arriving in long-wheelbase form for the first time.
The new-gen BMW M5 is expected to feature a strong hybrid powertrain featuring the familiar 4.4-litre, turbocharged V8 petrol engine paired with an on-board battery pack and electric motors similar to the XM. On the BMW XM, the V8 engine produces 640 bhp and 738 Nm of peak torque, which is higher than the outgoing M5 CS, which churns out 625 bhp and 750 Nm. The motor will be paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels.
The new M5 could also make its way to India following its global launch with BMW having retailed the previous-gen model in India. Expect the new M5 to arrive in India sometime in 2025 and as with its previous iteration, it’s likely to only be offered as a sedan.
