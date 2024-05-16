BMW M5 Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

BMW has teased the latest iteration of the M5 ahead of its global debut. The M5, which was first introduced in 1984, is arguably one of the most iconic cars to be produced by the brand’s M division. The latest generation of the vehicle is expected to be powered by a hybrid powertrain similar to the XM SUV. The M5 will be sold in both sedan and wagon guises in the foreign market upon its launch. Expect BMW to launch the M5 in India by late 2024 or early 2025.

As has been the case before, the new M5 will feature a range of new styling cues to give it a sportier, more aggressive appearance over the standard 5-Series. The design sketches in the teaser show the upcoming M5 with a larger version of the kidney grille, along with a redesigned bumper sporting a larger air intake. The rear end features a new bumper, with a sportier diffuser. It will also be offered in a range of new colour schemes.

The sketches shown in the video give us a glimpse into the all-new M5's design

The vehicle will also feature a range of mechanical tweaks such as a sportier suspension and brake setup. On the powertrain front, the all-new M5 is expected to be equipped with a similar setup as the XM SUV which features a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine mated to an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery. The combined output on the XM is 644 bhp and 800 Nm.