Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan QashqaiHonda HR-VHyundai Casper
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Keeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeRoyal Enfield Classic 350 BobberSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

BMW M5 Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

The M5 will make its global debut later in the year and will be offered in both sedan and wagon guises in the foreign market
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 16, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BMW teases the all-new M5 ahead of its debut.
  • To feature a hybrid powertrain.
  • To be sold in both sedan and wagon bodystyles globally.

BMW has teased the latest iteration of the M5 ahead of its global debut. The M5, which was first introduced in 1984, is arguably one of the most iconic cars to be produced by the brand’s M division. The latest generation of the vehicle is expected to be powered by a hybrid powertrain similar to the XM SUV. The M5 will be sold in both sedan and wagon guises in the foreign market upon its launch. Expect BMW to launch the M5 in India by late 2024 or early 2025. 

 

Also Read: BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 62.60 Lakh

As has been the case before, the new M5 will feature a range of new styling cues to give it a sportier, more aggressive appearance over the standard 5-Series. The design sketches in the teaser show the upcoming M5 with a larger version of the kidney grille, along with a redesigned bumper sporting a larger air intake. The rear end features a new bumper, with a sportier diffuser. It will also be offered in a range of new colour schemes. 

 

Also Read: BMW M4 Competition Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.53 Crore

BMW M5 Teased Ahead Of Global Debut Design Sketches Shown In Teaser Video 1

The sketches shown in the video give us a glimpse into the all-new M5's design

 

The vehicle will also feature a range of mechanical tweaks such as a sportier suspension and brake setup. On the powertrain front, the all-new M5 is expected to be equipped with a similar setup as the XM SUV which features a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine mated to an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery. The combined output on the XM is 644 bhp and 800 Nm. 

 

# BMW M5# BMW Global# BMW M# BMW M Division# BMW M5 Teaser# BMW M5 Design# BMW M5 Photos# Cars# New Cars# Upcoming Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Popular BMW Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

  • The brand currently has a production capacity of 49,000 units a month, which it plans to scale up to 64,000 units by the end of FY25
    Mahindra Reports Open Bookings Of Over 2.20 Lakh Units; Targets Further Ramp-Up in Production
  • The social media post hints at the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR arriving in limited numbers and as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).
    Kawasaki Teases Ninja ZX-4RR For India, To Be Brought In Limited Numbers
  • This special edition variant gets a range of cosmetic tweaks and is available with BMW Driving Assistant as standard
    BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 74.9 Lakh
  • The brand is all set to introduce its offerings in the Italian market, such as the TVS Apache 310 Series, Ronin 250, Raider, and more.
    TVS Motor Company Commences Operation In Italy
  • The brand currently retails five electric scooters in the Indian market, of which two have undergone price revisions.
    Ampere Magnus Electric Scooter Prices Slashed; Range Now Starts At 84,900
  • A short video showcasing a new feature has been doing the rounds online.
    Tata Nexon To Get A Panoramic Sunroof
  • Named Vegas, Ryd Plus, One Plus Pro and Drive Pro, the e-scooters are being offered with a 5-year warranty
    GT Force Introduces Four New Electric Scooters In India; Prices Range From Rs 55,555 to Rs 84,555
  • The company claims to achieve this booking milestone within about 60 minutes of opening the order book.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Bookings Cross 50,000 Units
  • The zonal selection rounds begin in Guwahati, followed by Bangalore, Pune, and New Delhi, while the racing season will start in June at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.
    2024 Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup Season 4 Dates Announced
  • These chargers are available in three frame sizes, with power outputs ranging from 60 kW to 400 kW.
    Exicom Launches DC Chargers With Power Outputs Of Up To 400 kW
  • The most powerful electric BMW will take on the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+
    BMW i7 M70 India Launch In August
  • BMW Motorrad is all set to take the wraps off the first ever M 1000 XR! Yes, the flagship sport touring motorcycle from BMW now gets the ‘M’ badge. This means a whole bunch of updates on the performance, parts and well, pricing too.
    BMW M 1000 XR Teased; First Sports Tourer To Get the ‘M’ Performance Badge
  • BMW’s mid-range premium SUV opens its bookings for a deposit of Rs. 5 Lakhs.
    BMW X3 M40i xDrive Bookings Open In India
  • Limited to just 50 units, the new 3.0 CSL pays homage to the original E9 3.0 CSL and is a rear-wheel drive manual only track-focused coupe.
    Limited-Run BMW 3.0 CSL Revealed With M’s Most Powerful Road-Legal In-Line Six
  • The latest to join the BMW XM range is the new BMW XM Label Red which is touted as the most powerful BMW car to ever come out of its stable.
    BMW XM Label Red With 738 BHP Previewed; Will Be The Most Powerful Car From The Brand
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra XUV300
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved