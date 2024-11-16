Login
Mercedes-Benz India Announces 3% Price Hike Across Lineup From January 1

The manufacturer cited rising input costs, inflation, and higher operational expenses as the reason behind this decision
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on November 16, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Mercedes-Benz will increase the prices of its lineup.
  • Prices to increase by 3 per cent.
  • Price hike will be applicable from January 1.

Mercedes-Benz India has become the first automaker to announce price hikes across its lineup for 2025. In its statement, the manufacturer said that it will increase the ex-showroom prices of its entire portfolio by three per cent, applicable from January 1, 2025. Similar to last year, the manufacturer cited rising input costs, inflation, and higher operational expenses as the reason behind this decision. As is customary at the start of the year, expect other car manufacturers to follow suit in the coming months, and introduce price hikes across their vehicle ranges.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance Launched In India at Rs 1.95 Crore
 

Mercedes Benz AMG G63 Web 28

The price hikes will range from Rs 2 lakh for the GLC to Rs 9 lakh for the Mercedes-Maybach S 680 luxury limousine

 

Mercedes-Benz stated that the price correction will also be applicable for products that are currently not in stock. Mercedes-Benz has a diverse product lineup in India which includes limousines such as the flagship S-Class sedan and the E-Class LWB, SUVs which include the GLS, GLC, and GLE, all-electric offerings such as the EQS and EQE, a range of coupes and cabriolets, and one hatchback, the A-Class. The manufacturer stated that the price hikes will range from Rs 2 lakh for the GLC to Rs 9 lakh for the Mercedes-Maybach S 680 luxury limousine.

 

Also Read: 2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 3.60 Crore
 

In October 2024, Mercedes-Benz reported that it had ended the third-quarter of CY24 with total sales of 5,117 units - up 21 per cent from 4,240 units reported in Q3 2023. The company also stated that it sold 14,379 units in the first nine months of 2024, its best-ever numbers in the January to September window. This also represented a 13 per cent improvement over 2023 where the carmaker’s sales stood at 12,768 units in the same period.

