2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance Launched In India At Rs 2.49 Crore

With the update, the SUV gets a few subtle cosmetic tweaks, and now makes more power than the outgoing model
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 17, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Audi has launched the RS Q8 in India.
  • Priced at Rs 2.49 crore (ex-showroom).
  • Powered by a 4.0 litre V8 that churns out 631 bhp and 850 Nm of torque.

Nearly eight months after its global unveiling, Audi has launched the 2025 RS Q8 Performance in India at a price tag of Rs 2.49 crore (ex-showroom). Essentially the sportier, high-performance iteration of the Audi Q8, the changes on the new model are mainly limited to a range of design tweaks that are in line with the updated Q8. With this iteration of the SUV, the more powerful ‘Performance’ variant makes it to Indian shores, which, while retaining the same engine as before, is more powerful than the outgoing model. 

 

 2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance Launched In India At Rs 1

The 2025 Audi RS Q8 gets a few cosmetic tweaks such as the revised front bumper and new single-frame grille

 

Visually, the biggest changes to the RS Q8 come in the form of the revised front bumper, new single-frame grille, and mildly tweaked headlamps. Other styling cues on the new RS Q8 Performance include matte grey exterior mirrors, front spoiler elements, and a matte grey rear diffuser. The SUV rides on 23-inch alloy wheels, with up to six designs to choose from. The interior layout of the RS Q8 remains largely similar to the outgoing model. A few features offered in the SUV include a massage function for the front seats, head up display, a 23-speaker sound system from Bang and Olufsen, ambient lighting, a panoramic glass roof, and seat heating for the rear.  

 

 2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance Bookings Open In India 2

The interior layout of the SUV is nearly identical to its predecessor

 

On the powertrain front, the twin-turbocharged 4.0 litre V8 engine in the RS Q8 Performance churns out 631 bhp and 850 Nm of torque. It can reach top speeds of up to 250 kmph and go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.6 seconds. However, the top speed can be extended to 305 kmph by paying Rs 5 lakh. The RS Q8 Performance is also equipped with the RS sport exhaust system. 

 

The RS Q8 Performance lapped the Nürburgring's Nordschleife racetrack in just 7 minutes, 36.698 seconds, making it the fastest production SUV to do so. However, it is worth noting that the SUV that lapped the racetrack was fitted with many optional mechanical upgrades. 



 

