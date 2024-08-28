Login
New Audi Q5 To Debut On September 2

The upcoming Q5 is expected to undergo a comprehensive overhaul, owing to the shift to the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 28, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Next-gen Audi Q5 to debut on September 2
  • First teaser showcases the new headlight design for next-gen Q5
  • Likely to be the last ICE-powered gen of the Q5

Audi announced in its annual report 2023 that there will be 20 new launches by the end of 2025, 10 of which will be all-electric. Audi has now shared the first teaser of the next-gen Q5 and confirmed a debut date of September 2 for the model. Following the unveiling of the new Q5, the brand is also expected to reveal a Sportback version with a sloping roofline. 

 

Also Read: Audi Q5 Bold Edition Launched In India At Rs 72.30 Lakh

 

The first teaser is only limited to showcasing the new design of the headlights for the next-gen SUV. The lights feature a more extended, slimmer shape, with the LED DRLs stretched out even further. The lower bumper showcases sharper edges as compared to the outgoing model hinting at a more aggressive and sportier look for the SUV. 

 

The upcoming Q5 is expected to undergo a comprehensive overhaul, owing to the shift to the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture. This new platform will support more efficient engines, marking the last generation of Audi's internal combustion engines as the company aims to transition to an all-electric lineup by 2033. 

 

Also Read: New Audi A5 Revealed: A4 Successor Debuts With New Mild Hybrid Tech

 

This new Q5 follows the debut of the A5 in July, which was the first internal combustion model to adopt Audi's updated naming system. According to this system, models with odd numbers will denote internal combustion engines, while even numbers will be reserved for electric vehicles.

 

In India, the Audi Q5 received its last significant update in 2021, when the facelifted version was launched. This model was assembled locally at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited’s (SAVWIPL) plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Audi has also introduced special editions in the Indian market, with the latest being the ‘Bold Edition,’ launched in July 2024.

