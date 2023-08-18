Audi Q8 E-Tron, Q8 E-Tron Sportback Electric SUVs Launched; Prices Start At Rs 1.14 Crore

Audi India has launched its updated flagship electric SUV, the Q8 E-Tron, priced from Rs 1.13 crore. Previously known as just the e-tron, the SUV has now acquired the 'Q8' prefix to make clear its positioning in the carmaker's portfolio. Launched alongside the standard SUV is its coupe-SUV sibling, the Q8 e-tron Sportback, which is priced from Rs 1.18 crore (all prices, ex-showroom).

Audi Q8 e-tron, Q8 e-tron Sportback Prices:

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Q8 50 e-tron Rs 1.14 crore Q8 55 e-tron Rs 1.26 crore Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron Rs 1.18 crore Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron Rs 1.30 crore

As part of the update, the Q8 e-tron SUVs have received a styling refresh with an updated front end (now sporting the 2D Audi logo), redesigned bumpers and tweaks to the LED lighting setup. The big change for both models is that they get larger battery packs. The Q8 e-tron siblings are available in two variants 50 e-tron and 55 e-tron. The 50 e-tron variant gets a 95 kWh battery pack offering a range of up to 491 km (505 km for Sportback) on the WLTP cycle. The 55 e-tron meanwhile gets a larger 114 kWh unit boosting range to up to 582 km (600 km for Sportback). The 55 e-tron is also the more powerful variant developing 402 bhp and 664 Nm as against 50 e-tron’s 335 bhp and 664 Nm. Both variants feature a dual-motor all-wheel drive set-up as standard.

Both SUVs can now accept up to 170 kW of DC fast-charging, which can take them from 10-80 per cent charge in just over 30 minutes. A 22 kW AC charger, meanwhile, will take about six hours to charge the SUVs fully.

Equipment on offer includes adaptive air suspension, digital matrix LED lights, a Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system, four-zone climate control, comfort seats, and park assist with 360-degree cameras. Customers will also be able to access multiple charging apps from within the Audi myConnect app for added convenience.

Audi says that buyers will be offered a complimentary 10 years of road-side assistance. Additionally, buyers will also be able to avail of a complimentary 3-year extended warranty cover over the standard 2 years.

The Q8 e-tron goes up against the Jaguar I-Pace and the BMW iX in the Indian market.