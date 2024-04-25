Audi India To Hike Prices Of All Models From June 2024

Audi India has announced yet another price hike of 2 per cent for all its models sold in the country, effective June 2024. This price revision is attributed to escalating input expenses. Consequently, customers can expect a hike ranging from Rs 90,000 to nearly Rs 4.5 lakh on the ex-showroom prices, depending on the model.

This decision follows Audi India's earlier announcement of a price increase effective January 1, 2024, which was declared in November 2023. The cause behind both decisions remains consistent, driven by a rise in input and operational costs.

The brand's sales performance for the fiscal year 2024 showcased a considerable uptick, with 7,027 vehicles sold, marking a substantial 33 per cent surge compared to the preceding year. Audi says that despite encountering supply chain disruptions, particularly in the first quarter of 2024 (January to March), it managed to sell 1,046 vehicles.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, "Rising inputs costs are compelling us to increase prices by up to 2% effective June 01, 2024. The price correction aims to ensure sustainable growth for Audi India and our Dealer partners. As always, it's our endeavour that the impact of rising costs is as minimal as possible for our customers."