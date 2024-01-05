Audi India Registers Best Annual Sales Figures Since 2015

Audi India registered 7,931 unit sales in 2023, their best ever figure since 2015. This is a massive 89 per cent growth over the 2022 figures. The growth has been attributed to new launches and multiple customer engagement exercises. The best figures were in the last quarter of the year as it sold 2401 units which is a hike of 89 per cent over the last year.



Three new products were also launched last year- the Q3 Sportback, Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron were also launched. Limited editions of the Q5, Q8 and the S5 were also introduced. Audi’s pre-owned plan Audi Approved: Plus also grew by 62 per cent. Currently, this pre-owned program is running in 25 locations but expansion plans are already underway.



Also Read: Limited-Edition Audi Q8 Launched At Rs 1.18 Crore

While the demand for the A4, A6 was stable, the SUVs saw a hike of 174 per cent over the previous year. The performance and EV segment of the brand grew by 40 per cent. Audi also revealed that at least 25 per cent buyers are repeat Audi consumers.

To support EV owners, Audi also launched the #chargemyAudi feature on Audi app along with a 450KW fast charger in Mumbai.