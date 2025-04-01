Login
Highest Ever Sales For Mahindra In FY25, More Than 5.50 Lakh SUVs Sold

Mahindra sold 5,51,487 SUVs in the just concluded financial year, resulting in a growth of over 20%
Calendar-icon

By Shams Raza Naqvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 1, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • More than 5 lakh SUVs were sold by Mahindra for the first time ever in FY25
  • The brand sold more than 50,000 cars in March, growing by around 20%
  • Company saw many key launches during the year including electric origin SUVs

Mahindra & Mahindra has recorded its highest ever annual sales in financial year 2024-2025, the brand has announced. A total of 5,51,487 SUVs were sold during the period which resulted in a growth of over 20% over the previous financial year. This is also the first time ever that the brand has sold more than 5 lakh SUVs in a single fiscal. In month of March alone, the automaker sold 48,048 vehicles in domestic market, a growth of 18% year-on-year.

 

Thar Roxx 34

Mahindra Thar Roxx, launched on Independence day 2024, broke booking records

 

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “In March, we sold a total of 48,048 SUVs, with a growth of 18% and 83894 total vehicles, a 23% growth over last year. We also started the deliveries of our Electric Origin SUVs, where we see a strong continued demand momentum. The year ended on a very positive note with us selling over 5 lakh SUVs in the domestic market for the first time ever.”

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2025: Mahindra Thar Roxx Is Viewers Choice Car Of The Year 2025

Mahindra 3 XO 30

Mahindra started FY25 with the new XUV 3X0

 

Talking about exports, a total of 4,143 cars were sent out of the country in March resulting in a growth of 163% while 34,709 cars were exported during the entire year which was 41% more than the previous year. The brand saw a marginal growth when it came to commercial vehicles, selling around 3.50 lakh units through the year, which was around 15,000 units more than FY24. 
 

# mahindra# mahindra thar roxx# mahindra xev 9e# sales milestone# Cars# Cover Story
