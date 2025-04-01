Highest Ever Sales For Mahindra In FY25, More Than 5.50 Lakh SUVs Sold
By Shams Raza Naqvi
1 mins read
Published on April 1, 2025
Highlights
- More than 5 lakh SUVs were sold by Mahindra for the first time ever in FY25
- The brand sold more than 50,000 cars in March, growing by around 20%
- Company saw many key launches during the year including electric origin SUVs
Mahindra & Mahindra has recorded its highest ever annual sales in financial year 2024-2025, the brand has announced. A total of 5,51,487 SUVs were sold during the period which resulted in a growth of over 20% over the previous financial year. This is also the first time ever that the brand has sold more than 5 lakh SUVs in a single fiscal. In month of March alone, the automaker sold 48,048 vehicles in domestic market, a growth of 18% year-on-year.
Mahindra Thar Roxx, launched on Independence day 2024, broke booking records
Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “In March, we sold a total of 48,048 SUVs, with a growth of 18% and 83894 total vehicles, a 23% growth over last year. We also started the deliveries of our Electric Origin SUVs, where we see a strong continued demand momentum. The year ended on a very positive note with us selling over 5 lakh SUVs in the domestic market for the first time ever.”
Mahindra started FY25 with the new XUV 3X0
Talking about exports, a total of 4,143 cars were sent out of the country in March resulting in a growth of 163% while 34,709 cars were exported during the entire year which was 41% more than the previous year. The brand saw a marginal growth when it came to commercial vehicles, selling around 3.50 lakh units through the year, which was around 15,000 units more than FY24.
