Audi India Registers 33% Growth in Financial Year 2024

The German luxury car manufacturer retailed a total of 7,027 units in FY24.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on April 2, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Audi India sold 1,046 in the first quarter of 2024
  • Audi Approved: plus, also witnessed a 50 per cent increase in FY24
  • The brand’s total sales last year accounted for 7,931, as announced in January 2024

Audi India has disclosed its sales performance for the financial year 2024. During this period, the German automaker managed to retail 7,027 vehicles, reflecting a substantial 33 per cent increase compared to the preceding financial year, when it sold 5,275 units in the country. In the first quarter of 2024 (January to March), Audi India sold 1,046 units despite encountering challenges attributed to supply chain disruptions, which the brand says have affected sales.

 

Also Read: Audi India Registers Best Annual Sales Figures Since 2015

 

The brand retailed a total of 7,027 units in FY24.

 

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "We have seen robust growth of 33% in FY23-24 on the back of a diverse portfolio. Our product portfolio continues to witness strong demand, and we are poised to overcome supply challenges. Despite ongoing growth in the luxury market, which is tapering off on the back of record-breaking sales in 2023, we are confident about the industry's potential to exceed 50,000 cars in 2024."

 

Furthermore, Audi's pre-owned car business, Audi Approved: Plus, also witnessed significant growth, marking a 50 per cent increase in FY24. In the same quarter, Audi Approved: Plus experienced a 25 per cent growth rate.

 

Also Read: Audi India Registers Sales Growth Of 88 Per Cent In The First Nine Months Of 2023

 

Audi India sold 1,046 in the first quarter of 2024.

 

Earlier in January, Audi announced annual sales of 7,931 units in 2023, marking its highest figure since 2015 and showcasing 89 per cent growth over the 2022 sales figures.

 

Audi India’s current portfolio comprises the Audi A4, A6, A8 L, Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5, Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS5 Sportback, RS Q8, Q8 50 e-tron, Q8 55 e-tron, Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron, Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron, e-tron GT, and RS e-Tron GT.

 

