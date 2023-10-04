Login

Audi India Registers Sales Growth Of 88 Per Cent In The First Nine Months Of 2023

The German luxury car manufacturer retailed a total of 5,530 units, marking an 88 per cent growth in sales
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

04-Oct-23 06:17 PM IST

Highlights

  • The SUV segment witnessed exceptional growth, rising by 187 per cent
  • Performance and lifestyle cars, including the e-tron range, experienced a 42 per cent surge
  • Audi India's pre-owned car business witnessed substantial growth, with a 63 per cent increase

Audi India has reported impressive sales growth in the first nine months of 2023. During this period, the German luxury car manufacturer retailed a total of 5,530 units, marking an 88 per cent growth in sales. Moreover, the SUV segment witnessed exceptional growth, spiralling by 187 per cent, while the performance and lifestyle cars, including the e-tron range, witnessed a 42 per cent surge.

This growth can be attributed to the launch of new models, such as the Audi Q8 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron, Q3, and Audi Q3 Sportback. Additionally, the brand says that there has been continued demand for existing models like the Audi A4, A6, Q5, and the top-tier Audi Q7, Q8, A8 L, S5 Sportback, RS5 Sportback, RS Q8, e-tron GT, and RS e-tron GT.

 

Also Read: Limited-Edition Audi Q8 Launched At Rs 1.18 Crore

 

Audi India's pre-owned car business, known as Audi Approved Plus, also witnessed substantial growth during the period from January to September 2023, with a 63 per cent increase. Furthermore, the brand is expanding its pre-owned car business and currently operates 25 Audi Approved Plus facilities across major hubs in the country. The company has plans to further expand and establish 27 pre-owned car facilities by the end of 2023.

 

Also Read: Audi Q5 Limited Edition Launched In India At Rs 69.72 Lakh

 

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Audi India retailed 5,530 units, witnessing a strong 88% growth; our SUVs have witnessed a growth of 187%. With the upcoming festive season, we are expecting this growth to continue on the back of sustained demand for our best-sellers, including the Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi Q3, Audi Q3 Sportback, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, and Audi Q8.”

 

He added that the company was also confident that its range of electric vehicles would see strong demand during the upcoming festive season.

 

Moreover, Audi India recently introduced an initiative for EV owners called 'Charge my Audi' on the 'myAudiConnect app. This initiative provides Audi e-Tron customers with convenient access to multiple electric vehicle charging partners through a single app. Currently, there are over 1,000 charge points available to Audi e-tron owners through 'Charge My Audi,' with plans to add more in the coming months.

 

