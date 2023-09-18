Audi Q5 Limited Edition Launched In India At Rs 69.72 Lakh

Audi India has rolled out a new limited-run version of its SUV, the Q5. Available in the Technology variant, the SUV gets a few cosmetic tweaks over the standard Q5. It is powered by the same 2.0-litre TFSI engine seen in the standard Q5 and will be available at a price tag of Rs 69.72 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The upholstery is finished in an Okapi Brown shade

The limited-run Q5 sports the Mythos Black shade and gets black Audi rings, grille, window trim strips and roof rails as part of Audi’s Black Styling Package Plus. Customers can also choose to spec their vehicle with options like dynamic hub caps, stainless steel pedal caps and Audi valve caps. On the inside, the car’s upholstery is finished in an Okapi Brown shade and is equipped with features such as a freestanding 10-inch infotainment system, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Bang & Olufsen sound system, park assist, ambient lighting as well as a panoramic sunroof.

On the powertrain front, the Q5 continues to be powered by the 2.0-litre 45 TFSI engine that belts out 260 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox. Audi claims a top speed of 240 kmph and a 0 to 100 kmph time of 6.1 seconds for the vehicle. The car is equipped with Audi’s Quattro four-wheel-drive system and also offers adaptive suspension with damping control. The driver can choose between six drive modes – comfort, dynamic, individual, auto, efficiency and off-road.