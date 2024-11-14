Login
2025 Audi Q7 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of November 28 Launch

Potential buyers can book the SUV by paying a token payment of Rs 2 lakh through Audi India’s website.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 14, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Audi Q7 facelift to launch on November 28
  • Bookings can be made through the brand’s official website
  • Borrows much of its design cues from the Q8 facelift

Audi India has started accepting bookings for the updated 2025 Q7 SUV, slated to be launched on November 28, 2024. Unveiled globally in January this year, this is the first time in five years that the brand’s seven-seat SUV has received a facelift. Potential buyers can book the SUV by paying a token payment of Rs 2 lakh through Audi India’s website. The new Q7, assembled at the Skoda-VW plant in Aurangabad, comes with refreshed styling and a range of added features.

 

Also Read: 2024 Audi Q7 Facelift Unveiled; Gets Updated Front-End With Selectable DRL Patterns

 

Audi Q7 Bookings Open 1

The fascia looks quite similar to its elder sibling, the Q8. 

 

Visually, the Q7 facelift draws inspiration from the Q8, which was launched in India earlier this year. The most noticeable similarities are at the front, with the newly designed Matrix LED headlights featuring darkened surrounds. Like the Q8 facelift, the Q7’s DRLs also offer four distinct patterns that can be customised via the infotainment system. Additional exterior updates include a redesigned grille with a mesh-like pattern, replacing the previous vertical slat design.

 

Also Read: Audi Q8 Facelift Review: Subtle Updates

 

Audi Q7 Bookings Open 2

Interior updates are subtle but get added functions. 

 

As for the interior, the Q7 facelift's cabin layout remains similar to the outgoing model's, featuring three screens: one for digital instruments, another for infotainment, and a dedicated display for climate controls. Updates to the digital instrument display add new functions, such as lane change warnings, distance monitoring, intersection assist, and traffic light information.

Audi Q7 Bookings Open 3

Gets a 3.0-litre petrol engine producing 335 bhp and 500 Nm. 

 

Under the hood, the Q7 facelift retains its 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine, which delivers 335 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. This enables the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 250 kmph.

 

The new Q7 will be offered in five exterior colours: Sakhir Gold (the one seen on the Q8), Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Samurai Grey, and Glacier White. Interior colour options include Cedar Brown and Saiga Beige.

 

The Q7 that is currently on sale in India is priced from Rs 96.34 lakh to Rs 97.84 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Bold Edition. When the updated model arrives, expect prices to rise by a reasonable margin. 

