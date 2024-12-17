Login

End Of The Road For Q8 E-Tron? Audi Brussels Plant To Shut By Feb 28, 2025

Audi had revealed back in July 2024 that the Brussels plant’s future was uncertain.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 17, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Brussels plant to shut down after plans for sale fall through
  • Operating well under its production capacity
  • Audi reportedly not accepting new Q8 e-tron orders in some markets

Audi's Brussels plant is set to finally shut its doors by end-February 2025. Audi spokesperson Peter D'hoore late last week told Reuters that the company did not have an alternative to shutting down the facility. Additionally, Audi board member  Gerd Walker told the publication that the call to shut the plant was "the toughest decision I've ever had to make in my professional career".
 

Also read: Audi Mulls Axing Q8 E-Tron, Q8 E-Tron Sportback As Global Demand Falls
 

Audi first revealed doubts about the future of the Brussels facility in July 2024 when the brand said it was considering restructuring the plant. The doubts over the plant’s future also put doubts over the future of the Q8 e-tron with the luxury EV segment having witnessed a decline in demand. The facility, which solely rolls out Audi’s Q8 e-tron models has been operating under half capacity since 2023 with demand for Audi’s electric flagship falling year-on-year. In 2023 sales of the Q8 e-tron globally stood at 49,000 units. The plant itself has a capacity of 1.2 lakh units per year with 54,856 units rolling off the production line in 2023.
 

Also read: 2025 Audi Q7 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 88.66 Lakh
 

Audi etron Soneria Red Q8 3

Sales of the Q8 have continued to decline over the past two years with plant utilisation well below full capacity.

 

In 2024, the VW Group reported sales of just 17,900 units of the Audi Q8 e-tron and Sportback in the first half of the year - down from 19,500 units in the same period in 2023. On the production front the Brussels plant rolled out just 13,361 vehicles in the first half of 2024 down from 26,660 units in 2023.
 

Also Read: Audi Q8 Facelift Review

 

As per recent reports, Audi considered multiple options for the Brussels facility including an outright sale. Shutting down the facility essentially means the end of the road for the Q8 e-tron with slowing sales making any decision on moving production to another facility unfeasible.
 

There is yet no official confirmation if the shuttering of the plant will mark the end of the road for the Q8 e-tron though some reports have said that Audi is stopping accepting new orders for the electric SUV in some global markets.

 

With inputs from Reuters

# Audi# Audi sales# Audi Q8 e-tron# Audi Q8 e-tron electric SUV# Audi Brussels plant# Cars# Auto Industry
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The latest generation of the Q5 Sportback comes with the same powertrain options as the standard Q5
    2025 Audi Q5 Sportback SUV Unveiled
  • The updated Q8 does bring with it some changes, but are they enough to freshen things up?
    Audi Q8 Facelift Review: Subtle Updates
  • The Q5 shifts to Audi’s new PPC architecture, which debuted on the new A5 and will be offered with mild-hybrid and strong hybrid powertrains.
    Third-Gen Audi Q5 Debuts With New Mild-Hybrid Powertrains, More Tech
  • The upcoming Q5 is expected to undergo a comprehensive overhaul, owing to the shift to the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture.
    New Audi Q5 To Debut On September 2
  • The launch of the SUV comes almost a year after it made its global debut in September 2023
    Audi Q8 Facelift Launched In India At Rs 1.18 Crore

Latest News

  • Audi had revealed back in July 2024 that the Brussels plant’s future was uncertain.
    End Of The Road For Q8 E-Tron? Audi Brussels Plant To Shut By Feb 28, 2025
  • Kia’s second SUV in the big sub-4m segment promises to be the most feature-rich of the lot.
    Kia Syros SUV: Features, Engines And Transmissions You Can Expect
  • Royal Enfield’s ‘Reown’ used motorcycle programme was launched in December 2023.
    Royal Enfield Expands ‘Reown’ Pre-Owned Motorcycle Business To 236 Cities Across India
  • Currently, the used car market attracts a GST rate of 12 per cent for subcompact cars and EVs and a higher rate of 18 per cent for other models.
    Used Small Cars, EVs To Get More Expensive? GST Council Reportedly Mulling Rate Hike
  • This year’s auto expo is expected to be quite an eventful affair with the unveiling of a range of new products
    Revealed: All Carmakers, Two-Wheeler Manufacturers That Will Be Present At Auto Expo 2025
  • New variant of the EQS SUV to feature greater range and a five seat layout
    Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV India Launch On January 9
  • A test mule of what appears to be the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been spied on test for the first time.
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Facelift Spied On Test
  • Syros’ design looks to follow the brand’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy seen on the brand's recent EVs launched globally.
    New Kia Syros Teaser Reveals Exterior Design
  • Deliveries of the new Kylaq are set to commence in late January 2025.
    Skoda Kylaq Mass Production Commences At Chakan Plant
  • It's a week since the 11th edition of IBW concluded, and unlike us, if you missed IBW this year, fret not; we have got you covered.
    India Bike Week 2024 Snapshots: Best Custom Bike, Upgraded Himalayan And KTM's New ADVs
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • End Of The Road For Q8 E-Tron? Audi Brussels Plant To Shut By Feb 28, 2025
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved