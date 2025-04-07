New Audi A6 Sedan Debut On April 15

Audi has confirmed that the sedan derivative of the new sixth-gen A6 will make its global debut on April 15, 2025. The announcement was accompanied by a pair of teaser images previewing part of the rear design of the sedan.

The A6 sedan could feature a similar profile to the A6 e-tron Sportback with a short rear deck.

Overall, the new A6 sedan will carry over almost all the design elements from the Avant that debuted in March. The biggest difference in design is expected to come to the roofline, with the sedan getting more three-box proportions replete with a short rear deck. The teaser images show that the basic tail lamp design, too is unchanged from the Avant, with a split design featuring the main stop lamp on top of a lightbar. The tail lamp internals, however, look to be slightly different to Avant, though with units featuring OLED technology, we expect them to come with configurable lighting signatures.

The teaser also shows part of the rear glass and what looks like a short deck for the boot lid, which could give the sedan more of a four-door coupe (Sportback in Audi terminology) look.

The A6 sedan is expected to share a majority of its design with the A6 Avant that debuted in March; the main difference is expected to be the altered roofline.

Up front, the sedan’s design is expected to remain in line with the new A6 Avant, replete with the oversized Audi grille, angular headlamps, notably flared fenders, prominent rear haunches and flush-sitting door handles. The cabin, too, is expected to be relatively unchanged, replete with the new dashboard design housing up to three displays. Tech on offer is also expected to include familiar kit such as a large panoramic glass roof, B&O sound system, ADAS features, adaptive air suspension and more.

Engine options, too, are set to be shared with the Avant, with the sedan featuring a range of mild-hybrid four- and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines.

As with its predecessors, expect the new A6 sedan to make it to the Indian shores. The new-gen luxury sedan could be launched in India in 2026.