Audi R8 Coupe Japan Final Edition: A Farewell with Only 8 Units

The Audi R8 Coupe Japan Final Edition marks the end of an era for Audi's flagship sports coupe. After a distinguished 17-year legacy, Audi is bidding adieu with this limited-run masterpiece, exclusively crafted for the Japanese market. It is limited to only 8 units.

Also Read: Volvo Cars India To Hike Prices From January 2024

The exterior of this limited model is adorned in a matte Ibis White colour. The car is also accentuated by carbon fibre components and black Audi rings. The exterior is enhanced by the gloss red brake callipers against ceramic brakes. Firmly planted on 20-inch 5-Evo-spoke design Audi Sport wheels finished in a matte bronze polish, reminiscent of gold, the car presents a nod to Japan's classic white, red, and gold motif.

Inside, it gets a two-tone interior with black being the dominant shade, complemented by alabaster white diamond stitching for a striking contrast. The sports seats are wrapped in Nappa leather. The multifunction steering wheel is equipped with four control satellites, one of which finely tunes the engine's acoustic output. The door sill trim displays the "JAPAN FINAL EDITION" inscription coupled with a unique limited number for each of the eight specimens.

Also Read: Audi India Inaugurates New Ultra-Fast Charging Hub In Mumbai



To commemorate this final chapter, Audi Japan offers an exclusive VIN Art program. Where the owners can personalise a metal portrait frame engraved with their car's chassis number.

The car is powered by a high-revving 5.2-liter V10 engine, disseminating a 611.5 bhp and peak torque of 580 nm which is mated to a 7-speed S-tronic transmission paired with quattro all-wheel drive, ensuring a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.1 seconds, as per the manufacturer's data. The limited edition model also comes with the Audi Magnetic Ride, which intuitively adjusts damping forces.





Written by: RONIT AGARWAL



