Volvo Cars India To Hike Prices From January 2024
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on December 15, 2023
- The price hike will come into effect from January 1, 2024.
- The price hike will vary across models.
- The increase is around 2 per cent on ex-showroom costs.
Volvo Cars India is set to increase prices across its entire range, with a planned adjustment of up to two per cent starting January 1, 2024. The company attributes this decision to escalating input costs and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and aims to address the evolving market dynamics.
The price hike will come into effect from January 1, 2024.
Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director of Volvo Car India, stated “The decision reflects a response to market changes and the need to navigate shifting forex exchange rates and rising input costs. The price hike is positioned to strike a delicate balance, upholding Volvo's commitment to unwavering quality and safety in their vehicles.”
Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India To Hike Prices Of Select Models By 2 Per Cent From January 1, 2024
Previously, in February 2023, Volvo Cars India announced a price hike for its range of cars and SUVs. The company said that prices of its mild-hybrid petrol range, comprising the XC40, XC60, S90, and XC90, have been hiked by up to 2 per cent with immediate effect. In its justification, Volvo stated that the hike in prices was necessitated due to an increase in customs duty announced in the recent budget.
The price hike will vary across models.
Volvo Cars India presently offers a lineup comprising five models, including the recently launched C40 Recharge, XC40 Recharge, XC90, XC60, and the S90. Several luxury car manufacturers and prominent brands like Mercedes, Audi, BMW, and Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra, MG Motor India, Citroen, Skoda, and Volkswagen have also disclosed plans for upcoming price hikes.
Also Read: BMW India To Hike Prices From January 2024
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 41,489 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 1,18,054 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 77,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 44,300 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 84,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 1,31,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 1,17,400 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 77,437 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 1,09,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 76,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
Popular Volvo Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
1 hour ago
The Kia Sonet facelift is offered in three main trims and seven variants in total
3 hours ago
The 'ISUZU I-Care Winter Service Camp' will offer free vehicle check-ups and discounts on labour, parts, and lubes.
4 hours ago
The company plans to complete the acquisition by January 31, 2024.
5 hours ago
Gensol EV has released the teaser of its first ever EV, which will make its debut in March 2024.
5 hours ago
After a long hiatus, the Yamaha YZF R3 is back in India, with the MT-03 in tow. Both motorcycles will be brought to India as a CBU from Thailand.
7 hours ago
It appears that the Bengaluru-based start-up is keen on converting existing orders for the One into bookings for the more affordable Dot One.
7 hours ago
The benefits include a cash discount, along with an exchange offer on the existing inventory of Nexon EV Prime and Max models
8 hours ago
Castrol and LCR Honda have partnered for a new talent hunt called ‘India’s Ultimate Motostar’, which will see the duo select and train promising new racers
9 hours ago
Many automakers such as MG, Toyota, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and more are extending their support to the customers affected by the flash floods caused by cyclone Michaung
10 hours ago
So how does the Sonet compare with the rest of the segment on paper? We have a look.
2 days ago
The price adjustment is attributed to rising supply, input, and operational costs.
4 days ago
Carmaker has said it will hike prices across its range of cars by up to 2 per cent.
13 days ago
In the previous month, the automaker sold a total of 11,891 units, marking a growth of 24 per cent as compared to the same month last year.
14 days ago
Hyundai has witnessed a month-over-month decline of 4.2 per cent in sales as compared to the month of October 2023
17 days ago
This decision aligns with similar steps initiated by other carmakers including Audi and Maruti Suzuki.