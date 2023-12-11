Login

BMW India To Hike Prices From January 2024

Carmaker has said it will hike prices across its range of cars by up to 2 per cent.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on December 11, 2023

    BMW India has joined the growing list of carmakers that will hike prices from the start of the new calendar year. The German carmaker has said that it will be hiking prices across its range of cars and SUVs by up to 2 per cent with effect from January 1, 2024. The company said that the hike in pricing was necessitated by fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and rising input costs.

     

    Also read: BMW, Mercedes-Benz Partner To Establish High-Power EV Charging Network in China
     

    Commenting on the matter, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW India said, “BMW India’s decision to implement a price increase across the model range is a thoughtful response to a confluence of factors. In the face of evolving dynamics, fluctuations in exchange rates and rising input costs, this price adjustment will sustain the crucial balance that allows us to consistently deliver the high standard and power-packed experience our customers associate with BMW vehicles.”

     

    Also read: BMW 7 Series To Gain Level 3 Automated Driving Functions From 2024
     

    BMW India To Hike Prices From January 2024

    BMW offers an extensive range of sedans and SUVs in the Indian market via both the locally assembled and CBU import routes. The carmaker’s model line-up for India comprises of over 15 models ranging from regular luxury sedans and SUVs to high-performance models from its M performance division. The carmaker is currently on track for reporting its best year ever in the Indian market with 9,580 units sold as of end-September.

     

     Also read: BMW Group India Reports Sales of 9,580 Cars And SUVs Till Sept 2023; On Track For Best-Ever Year
     

    The carmaker had a very active 2023 in India with as many as 22 new or updated models launched in the market. Expect BMW to continue to bring a host of new or updated models to the Indian market in 2024 as well.

