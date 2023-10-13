Login

BMW Group India Reports Sales of 9,580 Cars And SUVs Till Sept 2023; On Track For Best-Ever Year

BMW Group India reported sales of 8,998 vehicles under the BMW brand and 582 vehicles under the Mini brand, in the first nine months of 2023.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

13-Oct-23 07:20 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • With 9,580 units sold, BMW reported its best ever Jan-Sept period
  • Sales of both BMW and Mini up 10 per cent year-on-year
  • Carmaker says it has delivered over 1,000 EVs in India.

BMW Group India reported its sales performance for the first three quarters of 2023 with the company on track to record its best year ever in India for a second year in a row. Total passenger vehicle sales of the company stood at 9,580 units in the January to September 2023 period of which 8,998 vehicles were from the BMW brand and 582 vehicles from Mini. This marked a 10 per cent growth year-on-year for both car brands and a 10 per cent year-on-year growth overall. The carmaker said that half of its total sales came from its SUVs.

 

Also read: BMW iX2 All-Electric SUV-Coupe Debuts With 449 km Range
 

With 9,580 units sold so far, the BMW Group is only about 2,401 vehicles short of its total India sales for calendar year 2022. The company sold 11,981 units in India in CY 2022. It also put the company firmly in second place behind Mercedes-Benz in luxury car sales in the country.

 

Carmaker says it is seeing strong demand for the 7 Series and X7; sales of its flagship range grew 102 per cent year-on-year.

 

Commenting on the brand’s performance Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “We posted the highest growth in a decade last year and this trend continues in 2023 by first posting the best-ever first half and now the best-ever January-September sales as well.”

 

Also Read: Mini Countryman Shadow Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 49 Lakh

 

“Most importantly, we are achieving growth across segments in a healthy, balanced and profitable manner. Whether it is the top-end or entry-level, BEV dominance or SAV (SUV) popularity, our segment-specific strategies and tremendous customer connect are yielding excellent results,” Pawah added.

 

The iX remains the brand's best selling electric vehicle in India; carmaker says it snow delivered over 1,000 EVs in India.

 

BMW said that its electric vehicle range posted the highest sales growth year-on-year, with five times more EVs delivered in 2023 so far as compared to the same period in 2022. The company also added that it had now delivered over 1,000 electric vehicles in the country since it launched its first BEV in India in December 2021.

 

Also read: All-Electric BMW iX1 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 66.90 Lakh
 

The top-end luxury vehicle segment (7 Series, i7 and X7) meanwhile grew 102 per cent year-on-year with BMW claiming both the 7 Series and the X7 are seeing strong demand.

SUVs account for over 50 per cent of BMW's sales so far in 2023.

 

Moving to Mini, it was the Countryman that continued to dominate sales for the brand, accounting for 63 per cent of all Minis sold. The Cooper 3 Door and Mini Electric, meanwhile, both accounted for 17 per cent each.

 

Also read: BMW iX1 Electric SUV Sold Out For 2023
 

The Group’s two-wheeler arm, BMW Motorrad, also posted a growth in sales, with the G 310 siblings leading the charge. The company posted two-wheeler sales of 6,778 units in the Jan-Sept 2023 window, a 26 per cent growth over last year.

# BMW India# BMW# BMW Group India# BMW Group sales# BMW India Sales# BMW India sales# Luxury SUVs# Luxury cars# suv# automatic cars# diesel# petrol

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
6.2
0
10
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
64,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Popular BMW Models

BMW i7
BMW i7

₹ 1.95 Crore

BMW i4
BMW i4

₹ 69.9 - 77.5 Lakh

BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series

₹ 46.9 - 69.2 Lakh

BMW X7
BMW X7

₹ 1.22 - 1.25 Crore

BMW X5
BMW X5

₹ 93.9 Lakh - 1.07 Crore

BMW Z4
BMW Z4

₹ 89.3 Lakh

BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series

₹ 1.7 Crore

BMW X1
BMW X1

₹ 45.9 - 50.9 Lakh

BMW M5
BMW M5

₹ 1.74 - 1.8 Crore

BMW iX
BMW iX

₹ 1.16 Crore

BMW X6
BMW X6

₹ 1.05 - 1.11 Crore

BMW M4
BMW M4

₹ 1.44 - 1.53 Crore

BMW XM
BMW XM

₹ 2.6 Crore

BMW X3
BMW X3

₹ 61.9 - 86.5 Lakh

BMW M8
BMW M8

₹ 2.44 - 2.55 Crore

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

₹ 41.5 - 44.5 Lakh

BMW 8 Series
BMW 8 Series

₹ 1.62 Crore

BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series

₹ 65.4 - 74.5 Lakh

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo

₹ 69.9 - 73.9 Lakh

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

₹ 57.9 - 59.5 Lakh

BMW M2
BMW M2

₹ 98 - 99 Lakh

BMW X5 M
BMW X5 M

₹ 2.08 Crore

BMW X4
BMW X4

₹ 71.9 - 74.9 Lakh

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 66.9 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

BMW Motorrad India Sold 6,778 Units Between Jan-Sept 2023; Witnesses 26% Growth YoY
BMW Motorrad India Sold 6,778 Units Between Jan-Sept 2023; Witnesses 26% Growth YoY
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Between January and September 2023, the brand sold 6,778 units in the country, witnessing a year-on-year growth of 26 per cent

BMW Group India Reports Sales of 9,580 Cars And SUVs Till Sept 2023; On Track For Best-Ever Year
BMW Group India Reports Sales of 9,580 Cars And SUVs Till Sept 2023; On Track For Best-Ever Year
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

BMW Group India reported sales of 8,998 vehicles under the BMW brand and 582 vehicles under the Mini brand, in the first nine months of 2023.

Mercedes-Benz Reveals Findings From Frontal Crash Test Of Two EVs
Mercedes-Benz Reveals Findings From Frontal Crash Test Of Two EVs
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The brand says the electric vehicles were able to successfully absorb the impact, with all safety equipment working as intended and passenger cells still intact

UK Government Backs Aston Martin's Electrification Strategy With £9 Million Investment
UK Government Backs Aston Martin's Electrification Strategy With £9 Million Investment
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The auto manufacturer plans to invest £2 billion over five years, to achieve a gradual shift from ICE technology to BEV technology.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Things We Know
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Things We Know
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will have Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled engine, and segment-first features, including integrated navigation and tubeless tyres.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S Globally Unveiled
2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S Globally Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

This compact SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in about 4.3 seconds and can reach a top speed of 270 km/h

FADA Sales H1 FY’24: Passenger Vehicle Retails Hit All Time High
FADA Sales H1 FY’24: Passenger Vehicle Retails Hit All Time High
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

Two-wheeler retails saw a 7.03 per cent increase, recording sales of 78.28 lakh units

Production-Spec Kia EV5 To Offer Range Of Up To 720 Km
Production-Spec Kia EV5 To Offer Range Of Up To 720 Km
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

The EV5 will be manufactured in both China and Korea and will be offered in three variants - standard, long-range, and long-range AWD

Kia EV3 Concept Unveiled; Previews Small Electric SUV Due In 2024
Kia EV3 Concept Unveiled; Previews Small Electric SUV Due In 2024
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

10 hours ago

Drawing heavy inspiration from the flagship EV9 SUV, the EV3 provides a glimpse of what Kia’s most affordable electric SUV yet will look like.

Toyota Teams Up With Idemitsu To Mass-Produce Solid-State EV Batteries
Toyota Teams Up With Idemitsu To Mass-Produce Solid-State EV Batteries
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

10 hours ago

The collaboration between Toyota and Idemitsu aims to commercialise these batteries by 2027–28.

JLR India Reports Best-Ever Sales In H1 FY 2024; Posts Growth Of Over 100%
JLR India Reports Best-Ever Sales In H1 FY 2024; Posts Growth Of Over 100%
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

JLR India reported sales of 2,356 units in period from April to September 2023 with 1,308 units sold in the second quarter.

Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Launch On October 17, 2023
Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Launch On October 17, 2023
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Tata Motors will reveal prices for both the Harrier and the Safari facelifts next week.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Exports Commence From India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Exports Commence From India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The 5-door version of the off-roader will be exported to markets in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition Sold Out In India In 6 Minutes; 12,768 Mercedes Cars And SUVs Sold Till September
Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition Sold Out In India In 6 Minutes; 12,768 Mercedes Cars And SUVs Sold Till September
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The carmaker has sold just under 13,000 vehicles in India already in the first nine months of 2023.

BMW iX2 All-Electric SUV-Coupe Debuts With 449 km Range
BMW iX2 All-Electric SUV-Coupe Debuts With 449 km Range
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The iX2 is positioned above the iX1 in BMW’s line-up and will initially only be offered in a single variant.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • BMW Group India Reports Sales of 9,580 Cars And SUVs Till Sept 2023; On Track For Best-Ever Year
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved