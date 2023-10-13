BMW Group India Reports Sales of 9,580 Cars And SUVs Till Sept 2023; On Track For Best-Ever Year

BMW Group India reported its sales performance for the first three quarters of 2023 with the company on track to record its best year ever in India for a second year in a row. Total passenger vehicle sales of the company stood at 9,580 units in the January to September 2023 period of which 8,998 vehicles were from the BMW brand and 582 vehicles from Mini. This marked a 10 per cent growth year-on-year for both car brands and a 10 per cent year-on-year growth overall. The carmaker said that half of its total sales came from its SUVs.

Also read: BMW iX2 All-Electric SUV-Coupe Debuts With 449 km Range



With 9,580 units sold so far, the BMW Group is only about 2,401 vehicles short of its total India sales for calendar year 2022. The company sold 11,981 units in India in CY 2022. It also put the company firmly in second place behind Mercedes-Benz in luxury car sales in the country.

Carmaker says it is seeing strong demand for the 7 Series and X7; sales of its flagship range grew 102 per cent year-on-year.

Commenting on the brand’s performance Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “We posted the highest growth in a decade last year and this trend continues in 2023 by first posting the best-ever first half and now the best-ever January-September sales as well.”

Also Read: Mini Countryman Shadow Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 49 Lakh

“Most importantly, we are achieving growth across segments in a healthy, balanced and profitable manner. Whether it is the top-end or entry-level, BEV dominance or SAV (SUV) popularity, our segment-specific strategies and tremendous customer connect are yielding excellent results,” Pawah added.

The iX remains the brand's best selling electric vehicle in India; carmaker says it snow delivered over 1,000 EVs in India.

BMW said that its electric vehicle range posted the highest sales growth year-on-year, with five times more EVs delivered in 2023 so far as compared to the same period in 2022. The company also added that it had now delivered over 1,000 electric vehicles in the country since it launched its first BEV in India in December 2021.

Also read: All-Electric BMW iX1 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 66.90 Lakh



The top-end luxury vehicle segment (7 Series, i7 and X7) meanwhile grew 102 per cent year-on-year with BMW claiming both the 7 Series and the X7 are seeing strong demand.

SUVs account for over 50 per cent of BMW's sales so far in 2023.

Moving to Mini, it was the Countryman that continued to dominate sales for the brand, accounting for 63 per cent of all Minis sold. The Cooper 3 Door and Mini Electric, meanwhile, both accounted for 17 per cent each.

Also read: BMW iX1 Electric SUV Sold Out For 2023



The Group’s two-wheeler arm, BMW Motorrad, also posted a growth in sales, with the G 310 siblings leading the charge. The company posted two-wheeler sales of 6,778 units in the Jan-Sept 2023 window, a 26 per cent growth over last year.