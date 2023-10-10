Login

Mini Countryman Shadow Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 49 Lakh

This limited-run variant of the Countryman will be limited to just 24 units
By Sidharth Nambiar

1 mins read

10-Oct-23 02:40 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The Mini Shadow Edition is limited to 24 units in India.
  • Each unit priced at Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • Powered by a 2 litre 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine.

Mini has rolled out a new limited-run variant of its Countryman SUV for the Indian market. Named the Shadow Edition, it is based on the Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired variant and gets a few cosmetic tweaks over the standard model. Production of this variant will be limited to just 24 units, each available at a price tag of Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV can be booked only on Mini India’s website.

 

The Shadow Edition features matte-finished decals on its bonnet scoop and front fenders

 

Visually, the Shadow Edition sports Piano Black exterior paint and gets a few special cosmetic additions such as matte-finished decals on its bonnet scoop and front fenders and Shadow Edition stickers above the C-pillar. Other visual elements include 18-inch alloy wheels, along with a John Cooper Works aerodynamics kit. The SUV’s interior features brown upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats, panoramic sunroof, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, and a Harman Kardon sound system, among others.

 

The interior of the car features brown upholstery.

 

In terms of safety features, it gets 6 airbags, dynamic stability control (DSC), cornering brake control along with cruise control, park distance control, and a parking camera.

 

The SUV is powered by a 2.0 litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine

 

Coming to the powertrain, the SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that belts out 176 bhp at 5,000 – 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 280 Nm at 1,350 – 4,600 rpm. The powertrain is mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission The car can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.5 seconds and can reach a top speed of 225 kmph.

