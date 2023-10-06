BMW CE 02 Production Begins At TVS' Hosur Plant

TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad have completed a decade of their successful partnership. In December 2021, both companies further expanded their partnership, paving the way for the joint development of new platforms and future technologies, including electric vehicles. On that note, TVS has announced the commencement of the production of the BMW CE 02 electric scooter at the Hosur manufacturing plant, only further strengthening the partnership.

The BMW CE 02 is an electric scooter designed for cities and urban areas. It features large wheels and a minimalistic design approach while ensuring robustness and an enjoyable ride across different terrains. The CE 02 will be available in two performance variants to suit different riders and also the legal requirements of different countries. While the standard one has a top speed of 95 kmph and can only be ridden by those who are 16 and above, the low-speed one is limited to a top speed of 45 kmph and can be ridden by users as young as 15-year-olds. The CE 02 has been designed and developed for the international market, and only time will tell whether there are any chances of the electric scooter being launched in India.

KN Radhakrishnan, director & CEO of TVS Motor Company, and Dr Markus Schramm, head of BMW Motorrad with the 150,000th unit of BMW Motorrad's 310cc series of motorcycles

Besides the production of the CE 02, TVS also announced the production of the 150,000th unit of BMW Motorrad's 310cc series of motorcycles at its Hosur facility. The ten-year journey between the two companies has achieved new milestones, set new standards, and delivered quality motorcycles to the world. In this last decade of partnership, the two companies have introduced five motorcycles, the G 310 R, G 310 GS, and G 310 RR, under the BMW Motorrad banner, and the Apache RR 310 and recently launched Apache RTR 310, under TVS’ portfolio. This collaboration has resulted in the exchange of technological expertise for both companies, resulting in advancements in engine technology, chassis design, and safety features.

Commenting on the occasion, KN Radhakrishnan, director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, “Our decade long partnership with BMW Motorrad is based on shared values of innovation, quality, customer delight and engineering prowess. Aligning with our EV led global vision for growth, we are proud to extend this partnership with cutting-edge technologies and sustainable mobility solutions. In this next stage of our partnership, we are creating opportunities to jointly design and develop common platforms.”

"Through our collaborative efforts we've achieved five extraordinary products in the 310cc series, including the recent TVS Apache RTR 310. These products are now embraced by enthusiasts in over 100 markets globally. Taking our relationship to the next level, we have started the production of our first jointly designed, developed and industrialised EV together, the BMW CE 02, at Hosur Plant today. Together, we have achieved outstanding results, and we are excited about the future as we continue to explore new opportunities and push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of two-wheelers." He further added.