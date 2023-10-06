Login

BMW CE 02 Production Begins At TVS' Hosur Plant

With the completion of a decade of partnership, the two companies have developed and launched five motorcycles under the 310 cc series
By Janak Sorap

3 mins read

06-Oct-23 06:36 PM IST

Highlights

  • TVS and BMW Motorrad complete a decade of partnership
  • Production of the BMW CE 02 commences at the Hosur Plant
  • Roll-out 1,50,000th unit of the 310 cc series

TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad have completed a decade of their successful partnership. In December 2021, both companies further expanded their partnership, paving the way for the joint development of new platforms and future technologies, including electric vehicles. On that note, TVS has announced the commencement of the production of the BMW CE 02 electric scooter at the Hosur manufacturing plant, only further strengthening the partnership.

 

The BMW CE 02 is an electric scooter designed for cities and urban areas. It features large wheels and a minimalistic design approach while ensuring robustness and an enjoyable ride across different terrains. The CE 02 will be available in two performance variants to suit different riders and also the legal requirements of different countries. While the standard one has a top speed of 95 kmph and can only be ridden by those who are 16 and above, the low-speed one is limited to a top speed of 45 kmph and can be ridden by users as young as 15-year-olds. The CE 02 has been designed and developed for the international market, and only time will tell whether there are any chances of the electric scooter being launched in India.

 

KN Radhakrishnan, director & CEO of TVS Motor Company, and Dr Markus Schramm, head of BMW Motorrad with the 150,000th unit of BMW Motorrad's 310cc series of motorcycles

 

Besides the production of the CE 02, TVS also announced the production of the 150,000th unit of BMW Motorrad's 310cc series of motorcycles at its Hosur facility. The ten-year journey between the two companies has achieved new milestones, set new standards, and delivered quality motorcycles to the world. In this last decade of partnership, the two companies have introduced five motorcycles, the G 310 R, G 310 GS, and G 310 RR, under the BMW Motorrad banner, and the Apache RR 310 and recently launched Apache RTR 310, under TVS’ portfolio. This collaboration has resulted in the exchange of technological expertise for both companies, resulting in advancements in engine technology, chassis design, and safety features.

 

Commenting on the occasion, KN Radhakrishnan, director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, “Our decade long partnership with BMW Motorrad is based on shared values of innovation, quality, customer delight and engineering prowess. Aligning with our EV led global vision for growth, we are proud to extend this partnership with cutting-edge technologies and sustainable mobility solutions. In this next stage of our partnership, we are creating opportunities to jointly design and develop common platforms.”

 

"Through our collaborative efforts we've achieved five extraordinary products in the 310cc series, including the recent TVS Apache RTR 310. These products are now embraced by enthusiasts in over 100 markets globally. Taking our relationship to the next level, we have started the production of our first jointly designed, developed and industrialised EV together, the BMW CE 02, at Hosur Plant today. Together, we have achieved outstanding results, and we are excited about the future as we continue to explore new opportunities and push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of two-wheelers." He further added. 

Tata Motors Group Reports Global Wholesales Of 3,42,376 Units In Q2 FY24
Tata Motors Group Reports Global Wholesales Of 3,42,376 Units In Q2 FY24
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Between July and September 2023, Tata Motors Group’s collective sales stood at 3,42,376 units, witnessing 7 per cent growth compared to what it sold during the same period in FY 2023.

TVS Apache RTR 310 Production Commenced: Deliveries And Test Rides To Begin Soon
TVS Apache RTR 310 Production Commenced: Deliveries And Test Rides To Begin Soon
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The flagship naked motorcycle is an extension of the fully-faired RR 310, and it is priced between Rs 2.43 lakh and Rs 2.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

Pure EV ePluto 7G Max Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.15 Lakh
Pure EV ePluto 7G Max Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.15 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Bookings have been opened nationwide, with deliveries scheduled to coincide with the upcoming festive season

Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Launch; Bookings Open
Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Launch; Bookings Open
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

A midlife update for Tata’s largest SUVs introduce styling changes inspired by the Harrier EV concept and more features.

BYD Close To Overtaking Tesla As Top Electric Car Manufacturer; Sells 4,31,603 Units in Q3 2023
BYD Close To Overtaking Tesla As Top Electric Car Manufacturer; Sells 4,31,603 Units in Q3 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

BYD sold 4,31,603 pure electric cars worldwide, during the third quarter of 2023, marking a significant 23 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

Honda Patents Auto-Adjusting Windshield For Gold Wing
Honda Patents Auto-Adjusting Windshield For Gold Wing
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The system auto-adjusts the windscreen to improve rider comfort and ease

Markus Flasch Appointed Head Of BMW Motorrad, Succeeding Markus Schramm
Markus Flasch Appointed Head Of BMW Motorrad, Succeeding Markus Schramm
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

One of Schramm's key achievements during his term was the successful expansion of the M brand with the M 1000 RR, M 1000 R, and M 1000 XR performance models

Hyundai To Adopt Tesla's NACS Charging Ports for Upcoming EVs
Hyundai To Adopt Tesla's NACS Charging Ports for Upcoming EVs
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

Hyundai EV owners will gain access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in US, Canada and Mexico

All-Electric MG ZS EV Prices Slashed By Up To Rs. 2.30 Lakh
All-Electric MG ZS EV Prices Slashed By Up To Rs. 2.30 Lakh
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

Prices for the MG ZS EV now begin at Rs. 22.88 lakh and will go up to Rs. 25.90 lakh (ex-showroom India). The SUV continues to be offered in three variants – Excite, Exclusive and Exclusive Pro.

Hero Karizma XMR Price Hiked By Rs 7000; Now Priced At 1.80 Lakh
Hero Karizma XMR Price Hiked By Rs 7000; Now Priced At 1.80 Lakh
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The motorcycle was launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hero MotoCorp To Hike Prices Of Select Scooters and Motorcycles From October 3
Hero MotoCorp To Hike Prices Of Select Scooters and Motorcycles From October 3
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Prices will be hiked by about 1 per cent.

Royal Enfield Bobber 350 Spied Testing Again with Pillion Seat
Royal Enfield Bobber 350 Spied Testing Again with Pillion Seat
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 days ago

The new Bobber 350 will share much of its design and cycle parts with the Classic 350

Bajaj Pulsar N150 Launched At Rs 1.17 Lakh
Bajaj Pulsar N150 Launched At Rs 1.17 Lakh
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

9 days ago

Launched alongside the P150 and the Pulsar 150, the new N150 is available in three colour options

